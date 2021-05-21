ນັກການທູດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສຫລ ພະຍາຍາມຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ໃນການຖອນທະຫານ ຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ

ບັນດານັກການທູດແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທີ່ສຳຄັນໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້

ເຫດຜົນຕໍ່ການສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະພັນ

ທະມິດອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ອາດມີຜົນສະທ້ອນໃນ ທາງລົບນັ້ນໂດຍກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນ

ດາສະມາຊິກສະພາວ່າ ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເຊື່ອວ່າ ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍຕົນເອງ

ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນຖານທີ່ໝັ້ນຄືນອີກ ຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ເພື່ອໂຈມຕີສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນການໃຫ້ການໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທິີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຍລະອຽດສຳຄັນບາງຢ່າງ ຫຼັງຈາກການຖອນ

ທະຫານສະຫະລັດຂອງສະຫະລັດແລ້ວຍັງມີຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ເທື່ອ ແຕ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ

ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ.

“ມີຄວາມກ້້າວໜ້າດີ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຊາລເມ ຄາລີຊາດ ຜູ້ຕາງ

ໜ້າພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມປອງດອງຊາດຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສ ຖານ ກ່າວຕໍ່

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກອະນຸກຳມະການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ດູແລຄວາມປອດ ໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ແຕ່ກໍ

ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການປິດເປັນຄວາມ ລັບດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຢູ່ໃນການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນຕ່າງຫາກຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການກອງທັບຂອງສະພາ

ສູງນັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຄໍ້າປະກັນຂອງພວກ ທ່ານຕໍ່ຄະ

ນະກຳມະການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ແຮລເວ (David Helvey) ຮັກສາການ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການ ກະຊວງ

ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການອິນໂດປາຊິຟິກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ ສະມາຊິກສະ

ພາວ່າ “ພວກ ເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອວາງກຳລັງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາໃໝ່ ຮວມທັງຮັກສາອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.”

ທ່ານຮາເວ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເບິ່ງທາງເລືອກ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ. ການວາງແຜນ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່.”

ໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍເດືອນນັບແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ ທ່ານຈະ

ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນການຖອນທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໃນການຕົກລົງປີກາຍນີ້

ລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຊຶ່ງບັນ

ດາຜູ້ນຳຄົນສຳຄັນໆ ຂອງສະພາຈາກທັງ ສອງພັກໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າ

ອີກ ແລະບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຄວາມສາ ມາດຂອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນເຂົ້າໄປໃນອັຟກາ

ນິສຖານ ເພື່ອຮັບມື ກັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ເຊັນວ່າ ອາລກາອີດາ ແລະກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ

Key U.S. diplomats and defense officials are pushing back against concerns that the withdrawal of American and coalition troops from Afghanistan could backfire, telling lawmakers there is reason to believe that the country will never again become the launching pad for terrorist attacks against the United States.

In testimony Thursday before lawmakers in Washington, the officials acknowledged that while some critical details of the U.S. military’s post-withdrawal posture remain uncertain, efforts behind the scenes appear to be paying off.

"There is progress,” Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, told members of the House Oversight’s National Security Subcommittee, declining to share details in an unclassified setting.

At a separate hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, defense officials offered assurances of their own.

"We're working to reposition our counterterrorism capabilities, including by retaining assets in the region," David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, told lawmakers.

"We're looking at options within the region,” Helvey added. “The planning for that is ongoing."

[ https://twitter.com/jseldin/status/1395385121381961732?s=20 ]]

In the month since U.S. President Joe Biden announced he would go ahead with the withdrawal, first agreed to under a deal last year between the Taliban and the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, top lawmakers from both parties have repeatedly voiced concerns — and not just about the ability of U.S. forces to reach back into Afghanistan to deal with terror groups such as al-Qaida and Islamic State.