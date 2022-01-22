ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ HRW ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ນໍາຜະເດັດການ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນ ຂອງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງພວກທະຫານແລະການ ປາບປາມພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານໃນຫຼາຍໆສິບປະເທດ, ແຕ່ກໍມີສັນຍານທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານປະຈໍາປີສະບັບຫຼ້າສຸດ ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Right Watch ທີ່ພິມເຜີຍ ແຜ່ໃນມື້ວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ເວລ (Henry Ridgwell) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມຽນມາ, ພວກທະຫານໄດ້ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ມາຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໂດຍຈັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວິນ ມິນ ແລະທີ່ປຶກ ສາລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານນາງອອງຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ຂັງ​ຄຸກ.

ໃນປະເທດນິກາຣາກົວ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຖືກຂັງຄຸກໃນຂໍ້ຫາ ‘ເປັນກະບົດ’ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກຂອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເດນຽລ ອໍເຕກາ (Daniel Ortega) ໄດ້ລວບລວມອໍານາດເຂົ້າຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ຢູ່ປະເທດ ອູການດາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຢເວີຣີ ມູເຊີເວ​ຣີ (Yoweri Museveni) ໄດຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ, ປີ 2021 ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ກອງກໍາລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ, ທຸບຕີພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ແລະບັນດານັກຂ່າວ, ສັງຫານພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຄົນ, ຂັດຂວາງການ​ໂຮ​ມຊຸມນຸມຂອງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ.

ທ່ານເຄັນເນັດທ໌ ຣັອດທ໌ (Kenneth Roth) ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ຂອງ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ຕາມຄວາມຄິດດັ້ງເດີມ, ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຜະເດັດການແມ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳຕໍາແໜ່ງ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະຜູ້ນໍາປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແມ່ນຫຼຸດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາເບິ່ງຄືນ ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ມຸມມອງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ມີລັກສະນະທີ່ບໍ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງ ແລະງ່າຍດາຍເກີນໄປ.”

ທ່ານຣັອດທ໌ ກ່າວຜ່ານ​ທາງສະ​ໄກ​ປ໌ວ່າ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ, ມັນເປັນສັນຍານ​ຂອງການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ໃນ​ການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ມີ​ການປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຜະເດັດການ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ເຊັ່ນ ໄທ, ມຽນມາ ແລະຊູດານ, ຢູ່ໃນອູການດາ, ນິກາຣາກົວ, ຄິວບາ, ໂປແລນ, ແລະຫຼາຍໆເຂດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ນີ້ແມ່ນການສະແດງຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ເພື່ອປະ ຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປົກຄອງຂອງລະບອບຜະເດັດການ.”

ແຕ່ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍໝື່ນຄົນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຜູ້ຢືນຢັດຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະປະ ຊາທິປະໄຕ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ, ທຸບຕີ ຫຼືຖືກສັງຫານ. ໃນປະເທດຣັດເຊຍ, ຜູ້ ນໍາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານອາເລັກເຊ ນາວາລນີ (Alexei Navalny) ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຂັງຄຸກ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ລອດຊີວິດຈາກການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍສານເຄມີທີ່ທໍາລາຍລະບົບປະສາດ. ຈີນ ໄດ້ກັກຂັງນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕໄວ້ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ.

ທ່ານເຄນເນັດທ໌ ຣັອດທ໌ ຜູ້ອໍານວນການໃຫຍ່ຂອງ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ສະ​ໄກ​ປ໌ວ່າ:

“ການຮັກສາອໍານາດໃຫ້ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ດ້ວຍກໍາລັງ ແມ່ນຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ມີໄລຍະສັ້ນທີ່ສຸດ. ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າເບິ່ງມຽນມາທີ່ລັດຖະບານທະຫານເຮັດການລັດຖະປະມານເກືອບນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທັງໝົດທີ່ພວກເຂົາປະຕິບັດຄືການໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ ປະຊາກອນຂອງປະເທດທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກເຂົາ.”

ລາຍງານລະບຸວ່າ ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ຍັງຄົງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢ່າງເສ​ລີ​ທີ່​ສົມ​ເຫດສົມຜົນ, ບັນດານັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ແລະຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນມີຄວາມຊັບຊ້ອນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານເຄນເນັດທ໌ ຣັອດທ໌ ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ​ ອົງການ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ການລວມໂຕກັນທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນໃນວົງກວ້າງ ຂອງບັນດາພັນທະມິດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການລວມໂຕກັນ ຂອງບັນດາພັນທະມິດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດເຊັກຊ໌, ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກໍາຈັດ ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ໃນອິສຣາແອລ, ພວກເຂົາຍັງໄດ້ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງການລວມກັນຂອງກຸ່ມທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນກັບ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ. ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ປະເທດຮັງກາລີ ແລະເທີກີ ນາຍົກລັດຖະ ມົນຕີ ອໍບານ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອີດ​ວານ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນ ກັບການລວມໂຕຂອງກຸ່ມພັນ​ທະ​ມິດໃນວົງກວ້າງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ເຊິ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອໍານາດຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຂອງ

ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ.”

ກຸ່ມ​ປົ​ກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂອງບັນດາປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຕ້ອງຍຸດຕິການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຕໍ່ລະບອບການປົກຄອງຜະເດັດການເຊັ່ນ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຫຼືອີຈິບ ແລະ​ການເຮັດ​ວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ​ໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ​ເພື່ອເຂົ້າເຖິງປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ໆ ຄື ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ, ການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະບັນຫາການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງສະພາບອາກາດ.

Despite a series of military coups and opposition crackdowns in dozens of countries, there are encouraging signs of democratic uprisings around the world – according to the latest annual report from the organization Human Rights Watch, published Thursday. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

In Myanmar, the military last February ousted the democratically elected government – jailing the President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

In Nicaragua, opposition members were jailed on ‘treason’ charges ahead of the November election – as President Daniel Ortega consolidated power.

In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni was re-elected in January 2021 - after security forces arrested and beat opposition supporters and journalists, killed protesters, and disrupted opposition rallies.

Kenneth Roth is the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch.

“The conventional wisdom these days is that autocrats are in the ascendancy and democratic leaders are in the decline, but when we looked back over the last year, we found that that view is actually too superficial, too simplistic.”

In fact, there are encouraging signs of democratic uprisings, says Roth.

Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch Executive Director.

“Popular protests for democracy against the autocrat. And we've seen this in a range of countries in Thailand, Myanmar and Sudan, in Uganda, Nicaragua, Cuba, Poland, many parts of the world, these outpourings of support for human rights, for democracy, and against autocratic rule.”

But across the world, tens of thousands of people who have stood up for democracy and human rights have been jailed, beaten or killed. In Russia, opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in prison after surviving a nerve agent attack. China has locked up thousands of pro-democracy activists.

Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch Executive Director.

“To maintain power by force is a very short-term strategy. If you look at Myanmar where the junta performed a coup almost a year ago, all they have is force. The entire population is against them.”

The report says that in countries that still permit reasonably fair elections, opposition politicians – and electorates – are getting more sophisticated.

Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch Executive Director.

“The emergence of broad political coalitions, alliances for democracy. And we saw these coalitions oust Prime Minister Babiš in the Czech Republic, they got rid of Netanyahu in Israel, they were really behind the coalition that chose Joe Biden to contest Donald Trump. And today in Hungary and in Turkey, Prime Minister Orbán and President Erdogan are facing similar broad coalitions that are really putting their grasp on power in jeopardy.”

Human Rights Watch says the leaders of democratic countries must end their support for autocratic regimes like Saudi Arabia or Egypt – and do a better job of delivering for their own people in the face of huge problems like poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.