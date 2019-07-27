ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະເປັນໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທ້າຍອັນ​ໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ​ສອງ​ຢ່າງ ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງມວນ​ມະ​ນຸດເຮົາ ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ນ້ຳທັງ​ນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ, ຊັ້ນ​ນຳ​ກ້ອນ​ເປື່ອຍ ແລະ​ການ​ຍື່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ດັບ​ນ້ຳ​ທະ​ເລ ແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ຫລາຍ​ໂພດ. ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ. ແຕ່​ວ່າການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ໃໝ່​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບກາ​ນ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງ​ນ້ຳ​ທະ​ເລ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ຈືດ ອາດ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ນ້ຳກິນນີ້​ໄດ້. Kevin Enochs ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃໝ່​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ໂລກບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງໂລກ​ໃນ​ປີ 2030 ຕໍ່​ໜ້ານີ້.

​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ຍັງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າໃນ​ປີ 2050 ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ໂລກ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດມີ​ນ້ຳທີ່​ສະ​ອາດໄວ້​ດື່ມ​ໄດ້.

ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ເກີນ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ບັນ​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ແຍກເອົາ​ເກືອ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ນ້ຳ​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນສາ​ມາດ​ດື່ມ​ໄດ້.



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ໂຄງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລໄຣ​ສ໌ (Rice University) ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ໂຄງ​ການເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ແບບ​ນາ​ໂນ ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການບຳ​ບັດໄດ້ Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment, ຫລື NEWT ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ການອັນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ເກືອ​ກາຍ​ມາເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມ​ໄດ້ແບບ​ງ່າຍ​ໆ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຖືກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊີ​ລິນ ຫລີ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໄຣ​ສ໌ (Rice) ໃນ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:​

“ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ໂຄງ​ການ NEWT ໜີ້ ກໍ​ຄື​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມສະ​ໜອງ ນ້ຳ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທຸກແຫ່ງ​ຫົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ບຳ​ບັດ​ແຫລ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ທຸກ​ແຫລ່ງເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການສຳ​ລັບການໃຊ້ນ້ຳຢ່າງສະ​ເພາະເຈາະ​ຈົງ​.”



ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ແຍກ​ເກືອອກ​ຈາກ​ນ້ຳ ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້ວິ​ທີ​ການອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຢູ່ໃນສອງວິ​ທີ ໂດຍ​ການບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ໄປ​ຜ່ານ​ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງ​ອັນ​ນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ກອງ​ເອົາ​ເກືອ​ອອກ ຫລືບໍ່ ກໍ​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ກັ່ນ​ນ້ຳໂດຍ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນເຮັດ ໃຫ້ນ້ຳ​ລະ​ເຫີຍ​ອາຍອອກແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ແຂ້ນຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ ປະແຕ່​ເກືອແລະ​ແຮ່​ທາດ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ ໄວ້.



ບັນ​ຫາ​ກໍ​ຄືວ່າ ທັງ​ສອງວິ​ທີນີ້ ​ແມ່ນໃຊ້ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຫລາຍ​ຈົນ​ວ່າ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປື້ອນ ແລະ​ແພງ​ຫລາຍ.



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ນາໂອມີ ຮາ​ແລັ​ສ (Naomi Halas) ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໄຣ​ສ໌ (Rice) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ວິ​ທີດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງ​ເພື່ອ​ກັ່ນເອົາ​ນ້ຳ ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງກັບ​ການ​ໄຫລ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ​ເປື້ອນທີ່​ຮ້ອນຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງ ແລະ​ນ້ຳສະ​ອາດທີ່​ເຢັນ​ຢູ່ອີກ​ຂ້າງ​ນຶ່ງ. ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ຂອງອຸນ​ນະ​ພູມນ້ຳນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ຄືເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເອົານ້ຳຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍມາ​ຕົ້ນໃຫ້​ຮ້ອນ, ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ອັນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ, ນ້ຳ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ກັ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ອາດ​ນັ້ນ​ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຕົ້ມ ແລະ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ ນັ້ນແມ່ນ​ສິ້ນ​ເປືອງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຫລາຍ.”



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ໃໝ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ​ໂດຍໃຊ້​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ແບບ​ນາ​ໂນທີ່​ປ່ຽນຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ກັ່ນຕອງ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ກັ່ນນ້ຳ​ນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ຮ້ອນ​ຂຶ້ນ…. ແລະ​ມັນ​ເອົາແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ມາ​ໃຊ້ເປັນ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຮາ​ແລັ​ສ (Halas) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຊ້​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ, ຂະ​ບວນ​ການເຮັດໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ປະ​ຕິກິລິ​ຍາ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ເປັນ​ການສະ​ເພາະ, ຝັງ​ມັນລົງໄປ​ໃນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງນ້ຳ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ແສງ​ເຍືອງໃສ່ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງນ້ຳນັ້ນໂດຍ​ກົງ​ເລີຍ. ການ​ເຮັດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຕົ້ມ​ນ້ຳ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃຫ້​ຮ້ອນ​ຂຶ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້​ມ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ພັດ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ກັບ​ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງນ້ຳເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ນ້ຳ​ລະ​ເຫີຍ​ອາຍ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແຂ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີກ​ຂ້າງ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ສະ​ອາດ​….”

ຜົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ກໍ​ຄື​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່ດື່ມ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ສະ​ອາດ​ຢ່າງ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ແບບ​ເລີຍ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານທີ່​ມີໜ້ອຍ. ​ເຄື່ອງ​ກັ່ນ​ຕອງນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່ນຶ່ງ​ຕາ​ລາງ​ແມັດ ສາ​ມາດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມໄດ້ 6 ລິດຕໍ່​ນຶ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນ​ໂດ​ລາ ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ໃໝ່​ອັນ​ນີ້ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທີມ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃຫ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ.

It may be that the two major challenges to humanity's future both involve water. When it comes to climate change, melting glaciers and sea level rise, it's a problem of too much. When it comes to safe drinking water, it's a problem of not enough. But some new desalination research may help solve the drinking water challenge. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



A new report from the U.N. suggests the world has not meet its goal of ensuring safe drinking water to the world's population by 2030.



Not only that but the report suggests that by 2050 half the world's population may not have access to clean drinking water.



And while there's more than enough in the oceans, the trouble is removing the salt from it to make it drinkable.





But a Rice University project called the Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment program, or NEWT, has a way to easily and cheaply turn salt water into drinking water.



"What we're doing here at NEWT is try to provide water anywhere in the world where water is needed and treat any source of water to the quality that is needed for the specific application."



Desalination generally works one of two ways, by forcing water through small membranes that sift out the salt, or by distilling the water by using heat to evaporate and condense the water leaving the salt and minerals behind.



The problem is that both methods use so much energy that they're dirty and expensive.



Naomi Halas, Rice University:

"The conventional way of using membranes to distill water involves flowing hot dirty water on one side of the membrane and cold clean water on the other. And that temperature difference drives the process, and the problem with that is that you have to heat a lot of water, a huge volume of water, all the water you want to purify has to be heated and that is an enormous energy cost."



But this new method uses a nanotechnology spray that turns the filtering membranes into heating elements,



and it's powered by the sun.



Naomi Halas, Rice University:

"So we're using solar, photo thermal processes which can be very localized, embed them in the membrane and shine light directly on the membrane. That way we don't have to heat all that water at all we only heat the water that's directly in contact with the membrane. It vaporizes and condenses on the other side and we make clean water..."



The result is perfectly clean, drinkable water at a fraction of the energy cost. One square meter of membrane can produce six liters of drinking water every hour.



The U.S. Department of Energy has invested $1.7 million into the new technology to all the team to do more research.