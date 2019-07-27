ມັນອາດຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ບັນຫາທ້າທ້າຍອັນໃຫຍ່ຫລວງສອງຢ່າງ ໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງມວນມະນຸດເຮົາ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບນ້ຳທັງນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ຊັ້ນນຳກ້ອນເປື່ອຍ ແລະການຍື່ງຂຶ້ນຂອງລະດັບນ້ຳທະເລ ແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນບັນຫາຂອງການມີນ້ຳຫລາຍໂພດ. ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງນ້ຳດື່ມທີ່ປອດໄພແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນບັນຫາມີນ້ຳບໍ່ພຽງພໍ. ແຕ່ວ່າການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ໃໝ່ບາງຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບການກັ່ນຕອງນ້ຳທະເລໃຫ້ເປັນນ້ຳຈືດ ອາດຈະຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທ້າທາຍທາງດ້ານນ້ຳກິນນີ້ໄດ້. Kevin Enochs ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມີລາຍງານໃໝ່ຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໂລກບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຕົນ ໃນການຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້ມີນ້ຳດື່ມທີ່ປອດໄພໃຫ້ແກ່ພົນລະເມືອງຂອງໂລກໃນປີ 2030 ຕໍ່ໜ້ານີ້.
ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ລາຍງານນີ້ຍັງສະແດງໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າໃນປີ 2050 ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງພົນລະເມືອງໂລກ ອາດຈະບໍ່ສາມາດມີນ້ຳທີ່ສະອາດໄວ້ດື່ມໄດ້.
ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີນ້ຳເກີນຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ບັນຫາກໍຄືການແຍກເອົາເກືອອອກຈາກນ້ຳນັ້ນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນສາມາດດື່ມໄດ້.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ໂຄງການຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໄຣສ໌ (Rice University) ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ໂຄງການເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບນາໂນ ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳໄດ້ຮັບການບຳບັດໄດ້ Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment, ຫລື NEWT ມີວິທີການອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳເກືອກາຍມາເປັນນ້ຳດື່ມໄດ້ແບບງ່າຍໆ ແລະມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຖືກ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຊີລິນ ຫລີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໄຣສ໌ (Rice) ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ທີ່ໂຄງການ NEWT ໜີ້ ກໍຄືພະຍາຍາມສະໜອງ ນ້ຳ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທຸກແຫ່ງຫົນຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການນ້ຳ ແລະບຳບັດແຫລ່ງນ້ຳທຸກແຫລ່ງເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຄຸນນະພາບທີ່ຕ້ອງການສຳລັບການໃຊ້ນ້ຳຢ່າງສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.”
ຂະບວນການແຍກເກືອອກຈາກນ້ຳ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ວິທີການອັນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນສອງວິທີ ໂດຍການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ນ້ຳໄປຜ່ານເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງອັນນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ກອງເອົາເກືອອອກ ຫລືບໍ່ ກໍໂດຍຜ່ານການກັ່ນນ້ຳໂດຍໃຊ້ຄວາມຮ້ອນເຮັດ ໃຫ້ນ້ຳລະເຫີຍອາຍອອກແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນແຂ້ນຕົວຂຶ້ນ ປະແຕ່ເກືອແລະແຮ່ທາດຕ່າງໆ ໄວ້.
ບັນຫາກໍຄືວ່າ ທັງສອງວິທີນີ້ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ພະລັງງານຫລາຍຈົນວ່າເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປື້ອນ ແລະແພງຫລາຍ.
ທ່ານນາງ ນາໂອມີ ຮາແລັສ (Naomi Halas) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໄຣສ໌ (Rice) ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ວິທີດັ້ງເດີມທີ່ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງເພື່ອກັ່ນເອົານ້ຳ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການໄຫລຂອງນ້ຳເປື້ອນທີ່ຮ້ອນຢູ່ຂ້າງນຶ່ງຂອງເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງ ແລະນ້ຳສະອາດທີ່ເຢັນຢູ່ອີກຂ້າງນຶ່ງ. ແລະຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນຂອງອຸນນະພູມນ້ຳນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນຂະບວນການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະບັນຫາຂອງການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ກໍຄືເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົານ້ຳຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍມາຕົ້ນໃຫ້ຮ້ອນ, ນ້ຳໃນປະລິມານອັນຫລວງຫລາຍ, ນ້ຳທັງໝົດທີ່ເຮົາຢາກກັ່ນໃຫ້ສະອາດນັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕົ້ມ ແລະການເຮັດແນວ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ້ນເປືອງພະລັງງານຫລາຍ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ວິທີການໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນການສີດນ້ຳໂດຍໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີແບບນາໂນທີ່ປ່ຽນຂະບວນການກັ່ນຕອງທີ່ໃຊ້ກັ່ນນ້ຳນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນອົງປະກອບໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນ…. ແລະມັນເອົາແສງຕາເວັນມາໃຊ້ເປັນພະລັງງານໃນການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຮາແລັສ (Halas) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
"ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ແສງຕາເວັນ, ຂະບວນການເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດປະຕິກິລິຍາຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດຖືກຈຳກັດເປັນການສະເພາະ, ຝັງມັນລົງໄປໃນເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງນ້ຳ ແລະເອົາແສງເຍືອງໃສ່ເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງນ້ຳນັ້ນໂດຍກົງເລີຍ. ການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕົ້ມນ້ຳທັງໝົດໃຫ້ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນ ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ຕົ້ມນ້ຳທີ່ສຳພັດໂດຍກົງກັບເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງນ້ຳເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ນ້ຳລະເຫີຍອາຍ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ແຂ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນອີກຂ້າງນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳສະອາດ….”
ຜົນໄດ້ຮັບກໍຄືນ້ຳທີ່ດື່ມໄດ້ທີ່ສະອາດຢ່າງສົມບູນແບບເລີຍ ໂດຍມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນດ້ານພະລັງງານທີ່ມີໜ້ອຍ. ເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງນ້ຳທີ່ມີເນື້ອທີ່ນຶ່ງຕາລາງແມັດ ສາມາດຜະລິດນ້ຳດື່ມໄດ້ 6 ລິດຕໍ່ນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ກະຊວງພະລັງງານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລົງທຶນ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນໂດລາ ເຂົ້າໃນເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່ອັນນີ້ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທີມງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ດຳເນີນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເພີ້ມຕື່ມອີກ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
It may be that the two major challenges to humanity's future both involve water. When it comes to climate change, melting glaciers and sea level rise, it's a problem of too much. When it comes to safe drinking water, it's a problem of not enough. But some new desalination research may help solve the drinking water challenge. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
A new report from the U.N. suggests the world has not meet its goal of ensuring safe drinking water to the world's population by 2030.
Not only that but the report suggests that by 2050 half the world's population may not have access to clean drinking water.
And while there's more than enough in the oceans, the trouble is removing the salt from it to make it drinkable.
But a Rice University project called the Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment program, or NEWT, has a way to easily and cheaply turn salt water into drinking water.
"What we're doing here at NEWT is try to provide water anywhere in the world where water is needed and treat any source of water to the quality that is needed for the specific application."
Desalination generally works one of two ways, by forcing water through small membranes that sift out the salt, or by distilling the water by using heat to evaporate and condense the water leaving the salt and minerals behind.
The problem is that both methods use so much energy that they're dirty and expensive.
Naomi Halas, Rice University:
"The conventional way of using membranes to distill water involves flowing hot dirty water on one side of the membrane and cold clean water on the other. And that temperature difference drives the process, and the problem with that is that you have to heat a lot of water, a huge volume of water, all the water you want to purify has to be heated and that is an enormous energy cost."
But this new method uses a nanotechnology spray that turns the filtering membranes into heating elements,
and it's powered by the sun.
Naomi Halas, Rice University:
"So we're using solar, photo thermal processes which can be very localized, embed them in the membrane and shine light directly on the membrane. That way we don't have to heat all that water at all we only heat the water that's directly in contact with the membrane. It vaporizes and condenses on the other side and we make clean water..."
The result is perfectly clean, drinkable water at a fraction of the energy cost. One square meter of membrane can produce six liters of drinking water every hour.
The U.S. Department of Energy has invested $1.7 million into the new technology to all the team to do more research.
