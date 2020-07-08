ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພວມນຳໜ້າ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ໃນຫຼາຍລັດ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ

ໂດຍເຫຼືອເວລາຢູ່ບໍ່ເຖິງສີ່ເດືອນກໍຈະຮອດວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຮູ້ສຶກໝັ້ນໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນສາມາດເອົາຊະນະບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາໄດ້ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອຈະກັບຄືນໄປຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າຈະຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດເພື່ອແຂ່ງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງນຳໜ້າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທີ່ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເມື່ອທ້າຍເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ໂດຍອົງ ການ RealClearPolitics ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ອະດີດ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີນຳໜ້າດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງ 8 ເປີເຊັນ. ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບການເປັນມິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ທ້າຊິງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ວຍການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງ ໂດຍມີບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາ 23 ບ່ອນໃນຈຳນວນ 35 ບ່ອນ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລືອກຕັ້ງກັນໃໝ່ໃນປີນີ້ ແຕ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແມ່ນຈະຕັດສິນຄວາມກ້ຳເກິ່ງຂອງອຳນາດ. ການຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງ ໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອາດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການອອກກົດໝາຍໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ ຖ້າຫາກຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄືນອີກຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຫຼືສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າຈະຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະອອກກົດໝາຍ ໃນນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງທ່ານ ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 46 ຂອງປະເທດ. ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈະຕ້ອງເອົາຊະນະສາມຫາສີ່ບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາສູງ ເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນຍາກາດດ້ານການເມືອງແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນໃນປີການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ເປັນເອກະລັກຂອງການລົງໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທາງອອນໄລນີ້ ອາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນຈະສົ່ງຜົນຫຼາຍກວ່າປົກກະຕິ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນໂດຍໃຊ້ບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

“ທັງສອງຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີມີເງິນຫຼວງຫຼາຍເພື່ອໃຊ້ຈາຍຢູ່ແລ້ວ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານທາດ ແບ້ວຕ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຂອງໂຄງການຄຸ້ມຄອງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ພະແນກການຄຸ້ມຄອງດ້ານການເມືອງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ແລະໃນການບໍ່ສາມາດ ໄປປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງດ້ວຍຕົນເອງແບບທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົາຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນທີ່ແນໃສ່ຫພວກລັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ອາດຈະອຽງໄປພັກໃດພັກນຶ່ງກໍເປັນໄດ້.”

ມາເບິ່ງລັດຕ່າງໆຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈະຊ່ອຍກຳ ນົດຜົນການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະອອກມາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນລັດອາລາບາມາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນລັດດຽວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນມີໂອກາດດີທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະທ່ານດັກ ໂຈນສ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນໄດ້.

With less than four months to go until Election Day, congressional Democrats are feeling increasingly confident they can win the handful of seats needed to take back control of the U.S. Senate.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally, with a RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted at the end of June showing the former vice president ahead by eight percentage points. The dynamics of the presidential race are making for a friendlier environment for Democratic challengers in down-ballot races.

Republicans currently control 23 of the 35 seats up for reelection this year, but races in just a few key states will decide the balance of power. A Democratic-controlled Senate could significantly impact the ability of a reelected Trump to enact a second term agenda, or for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to enact his policies if he is elected the country’s 46th president. Democrats will have to win three to four Senate seats to cement their advantage.

While the coronavirus has made for a political environment not seen in any other election year, the unique dynamics of running online campaigns could mean the presidential race has even more of an effect than usual on down-ballot contests.

"Both presidential candidates have an awful lot of money to spend,” said Todd Belt, director of the political management program at The George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management. “And in the absence of being able to do a lot of in-person type of stuff, they're going to be spending it targeting swing states.”

Here is a look at several states whose Senate races will help determine the presidential outcome.

President Trump remains extremely popular in Alabama, the only state where Republicans have a good chance of unseating Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.