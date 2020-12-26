ການຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງ ສະພາສູງໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ແຜນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ

ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການເມືອງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ໃນເວລາທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄປປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ເພື່ອຕັດສິນການແຂ່ງຂັນຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ສອງຕຳແໜ່ງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນຊີ້ຂາດຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງຂອງອຳນາດໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບສອງປີຂ້າງໜ້າ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຍັງທຳການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີວຽກຫຼາຍຢ່າງຕ້ອງເຮັດ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກໃນທັນທີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສອງຄົນຈາກລັດນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກເຮັດວຽກບາງຢ່າງໃຫ້ແລ້ວ.”

ສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອາຈານ ຣາຟາແອລ ວໍນັອກ….

ແລະ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ອອສຊອຟ.

ທັງສອງທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເພີດູ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄລລີ ເລັຟເລີ ສະນັ້ນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈຶ່ງຈະສາມາດຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງ ດ້ວຍການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕັດສິນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ. ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຜ່າຍແພ້, ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈະຮັກສາສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະມີອຳ ນາດທາງການເມືອງໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍໃນລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ຮິລ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຄຊີ ເບີແກັດ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເລື່ອງກໍແມ່ນວ່າຢູ່ສອງຟາກຂອງສະພາ, ຄະແນນທີ່ຕ່າງກັນແມ່ນນ້ອຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ, ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສູນເສຍຈັກຄະແນນສຽງຈາກກຸ່ມຜູ້ນຳພັກການເມືອງພັກໃດ ເພື່ອອອກກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດ. ມັນຈະເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ.”

ຍ້ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຫາຜູ້ຊະນະເລີດຢ່າງເດັດຂາດໃນ ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ, ການແຂ່ງຂັນຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຈຸດສົນໃຈຂອງປະເທດ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຈະເປັນຜູຸ້ຕັດສິນຊີ້ຂາດເສັ້ນທາງ ໃນການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ.”

ແຕ່ເດີມພັນແມ່ນສູງຫຼາຍສຳລັບສອງຝ່າຍ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເພີດູ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພະ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການດຽວນີ້ ເພື່ອລຸກຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ບອກໂລກໃຫ້ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈະເປັນສຳລັບ 50 ຫາ 100 ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປັນຜູ້ປ້ອງກັນທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທ່ານນາງ ແຄລລີ ເລັຟເລີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັກສາສະຖານະພາບໃນປັດຈຸບັນໄວ້ໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າບໍ່ມີໃຜຢາກໄດ້ວາລະແຜນການ ຂອງພວກຝ່າຍຊ້າຍຫົວຮຸນແຮງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມສຳລັບທ່ານ ເພີດູ ແລະ ທ່ານ ນາງ ເລັຟເລີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ.”

ການກ່າວອ້າງຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສໍ້ໂກງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ອາດກີດກັ້ນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານປະ ທານາທິບໍດີຈາກການອອກມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາຣີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັ່ງຢູ່ບ້ານ ແລະ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ທຸກຢ່າງຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ, ມັນບໍ່ຄຸ້ມຄ່າທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນຂະບວນ ການດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສູດມົນແທນທີ່ຈະໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພາະວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນການຫຼວກລວງ, ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະທຳລາຍໂອກາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.”

ການນັບຄະແນນສຽງດ້ວຍມືໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ເກືອບ 12,000 ຄະແນນ, ເປັນຄະແນນທີ່ໃກ້ກຽງກັນທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າລັດ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຕາມປະຫວັດສາດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ພິກປີ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນເດືອນມັງກອນນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງມີສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ມີແນວທາງເປັນກາງ ຫຼື ປານກາງໄປເຂົ້າຂ້າງ.”

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ອນກຳນົດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນທີ 5 ມັງກອນ 2021.

The southern state of Georgia will play a pivotal role in U.S. national politics when voters head to the polls in January to decide two U.S. Senate runoff races. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the election that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Congress for the next two years.

President-elect Joe Biden still on the campaign trail…

“We got a lot of work to do and I plan to get to work right away doing it. I need two senators from this state who want to get something done.”

….Supporting Senate Democratic candidates Reverend….

….and Jon Ossoff.

Both men will need to defeat Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler so that Democrats can gain control of the Senate with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. If they lose, Republicans will keep the majority and Biden will have much less political power on Capitol Hill.

“The fact is that on both sides of both chambers, the margins are historically small, so they can't afford to lose any votes from either caucus to push legislation forward. It's going to be a tough battle.”

Because the November elections failed to produce outright winners in Georgia, those runoff races have national attention.

“Georgia is going to determine the course of the Biden presidency.”

But the stakes are high on both sides.

“I think God has put us in this position right now to stand up and tell the world what America is going to be for the next fifty to a hundred years.”

The Republican candidates pledging they will be the firewall against a Democratic White House and House of Representatives.

“I know we’re going to hold the line because nobody wants the radical agenda of the Left.”

President Trump rallied for Perdue and Loeffler while falsely claiming he beat Joe Biden in Georgia…

“It’s rigged.”

Those claims of fraud could discourage the president’s supporters from turning out to vote.

“If Trump supporters sit at home and say ‘Everything is rigged, it's not worth participating in the process, // we’d rather pray than vote because this is a sham’, that hurts Republicans’ chances.”

A hand recount certified Biden the winner in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes – a close margin that shows the historically Republican state will not be easy to flip.

“In order for the Democrats to be successful in January, you have to have centrist or moderate Republicans crossing over.”

Early voting is already underway – ahead of election day on January 5, 2021.