ການຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງ ສະພາສູງໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ແຜນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ

ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການເມືອງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ໃນເວລາທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄປປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ເພື່ອຕັດສິນການແຂ່ງຂັນຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ສອງຕຳແໜ່ງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນຊີ້ຂາດຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງຂອງອຳນາດໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບສອງປີຂ້າງໜ້າ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຍັງທຳການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີວຽກຫຼາຍຢ່າງຕ້ອງເຮັດ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກໃນທັນທີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສອງຄົນຈາກລັດນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກເຮັດວຽກບາງຢ່າງໃຫ້ແລ້ວ.”

ສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອາຈານ ຣາຟາແອລ ວໍນັອກ….

ແລະ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ອອສຊອຟ.

ທັງສອງທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເພີດູ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄລລີ ເລັຟເລີ ສະນັ້ນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈຶ່ງຈະສາມາດຄວບຄຸມສະພາສູງ ດ້ວຍການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕັດສິນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ. ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າຜ່າຍແພ້, ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈະຮັກສາສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະມີອຳ ນາດທາງການເມືອງໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍໃນລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ຮິລ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຄຊີ ເບີແກັດ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເລື່ອງກໍແມ່ນວ່າຢູ່ສອງຟາກຂອງສະພາ, ຄະແນນທີ່ຕ່າງກັນແມ່ນນ້ອຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ, ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສູນເສຍຈັກຄະແນນສຽງຈາກກຸ່ມຜູ້ນຳພັກການເມືອງພັກໃດ ເພື່ອອອກກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດ. ມັນຈະເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ.”

ຍ້ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຫາຜູ້ຊະນະເລີດຢ່າງເດັດຂາດໃນ ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ, ການແຂ່ງຂັນຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຈຸດສົນໃຈຂອງປະເທດ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ຈະເປັນຜູຸ້ຕັດສິນຊີ້ຂາດເສັ້ນທາງ ໃນການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ.”

ແຕ່ເດີມພັນແມ່ນສູງຫຼາຍສຳລັບສອງຝ່າຍ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ເພີດູ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພະ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການດຽວນີ້ ເພື່ອລຸກຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ບອກໂລກໃຫ້ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈະເປັນສຳລັບ 50 ຫາ 100 ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປັນຜູ້ປ້ອງກັນທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທ່ານນາງ ແຄລລີ ເລັຟເລີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັກສາສະຖານະພາບໃນປັດຈຸບັນໄວ້ໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າບໍ່ມີໃຜຢາກໄດ້ວາລະແຜນການ ຂອງພວກຝ່າຍຊ້າຍຫົວຮຸນແຮງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມສຳລັບທ່ານ ເພີດູ ແລະ ທ່ານ ນາງ ເລັຟເລີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ.”

ການກ່າວອ້າງຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສໍ້ໂກງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ອາດກີດກັ້ນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານປະ ທານາທິບໍດີຈາກການອອກມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາຣີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັ່ງຢູ່ບ້ານ ແລະ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ທຸກຢ່າງຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ, ມັນບໍ່ຄຸ້ມຄ່າທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນຂະບວນ ການດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສູດມົນແທນທີ່ຈະໄປລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພາະວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນການຫຼວກລວງ, ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະທຳລາຍໂອກາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.”

ການນັບຄະແນນສຽງດ້ວຍມືໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ເກືອບ 12,000 ຄະແນນ, ເປັນຄະແນນທີ່ໃກ້ກຽງກັນທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າລັດ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຕາມປະຫວັດສາດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ພິກປີ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈະປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນເດືອນມັງກອນນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງມີສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ມີແນວທາງເປັນກາງ ຫຼື ປານກາງໄປເຂົ້າຂ້າງ.”

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ອນກຳນົດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນທີ 5 ມັງກອນ 2021.

The southern state of Georgia will play a pivotal role in U.S. national politics when voters head to the polls in January to decide two U.S. Senate runoff races. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the election that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Congress for the next two years.

President-elect Joe Biden still on the campaign trail…

“We got a lot of work to do and I plan to get to work right away doing it. I need two senators from this state who want to get something done.”

….Supporting Senate Democratic candidates Reverend….

….and Jon Ossoff.

Both men will need to defeat Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler so that Democrats can gain control of the Senate with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. If they lose, Republicans will keep the majority and Biden will have much less political power on Capitol Hill.

“The fact is that on both sides of both chambers, the margins are historically small, so they can't afford to lose any votes from either caucus to push legislation forward. It's going to be a tough battle.”

Because the November elections failed to produce outright winners in Georgia, those runoff races have national attention.

“Georgia is going to determine the course of the Biden presidency.”

But the stakes are high on both sides.

“I think God has put us in this position right now to stand up and tell the world what America is going to be for the next fifty to a hundred years.”

The Republican candidates pledging they will be the firewall against a Democratic White House and House of Representatives.

“I know we’re going to hold the line because nobody wants the radical agenda of the Left.”

President Trump rallied for Perdue and Loeffler while falsely claiming he beat Joe Biden in Georgia…

“It’s rigged.”

Those claims of fraud could discourage the president’s supporters from turning out to vote.

“If Trump supporters sit at home and say ‘Everything is rigged, it's not worth participating in the process, // we’d rather pray than vote because this is a sham’, that hurts Republicans’ chances.”

A hand recount certified Biden the winner in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes – a close margin that shows the historically Republican state will not be easy to flip.

“In order for the Democrats to be successful in January, you have to have centrist or moderate Republicans crossing over.”

Early voting is already underway – ahead of election day on January 5, 2021.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
