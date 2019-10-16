ຜູ້​ລົງສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ 12 ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວ​ມ ​ໃນ​ງານ​ທີ່ເປັນການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີແບບ​ດຸ​ເດືອດໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ຢູ່​ລັດ​ໂອ​ຮາຍ​ໂອ. ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ຖ້ອຍ​ຄຳວິ​ຈານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ​ໄປຫາປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແຕ່ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ລັ່ງ​ເລ​ໃຈ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດທີ່​ຈະ​ທ້າ​ທາຍກັນແລະ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ, ຄວາມບໍ່​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ​ກັນ​ດ້ານ​ລາຍ​ຮັບ ແລະ ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອອກຈາກ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ. Jim Malone, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຢູ່​ທາງໜ້າແລະ​ຈຸດສຸມ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ການ ​ສືບ​ສວນເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ​ ທີ່ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ ແຄ​ຣັດ.

ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ກຽມ​ຄຳ​ຕອບ​ໄວ້​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ທ່ານຣູ​ດີ ຈູ​ລີ​ອາ​ນີ (Rudy Giuliani), ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະພວກ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ພານ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນແຈ້ງແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາ​ກັນຂີ້​ຕົວະ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ຕາ​ຊື່ໆ. ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ກໍ​ຄືພາ​ກັນ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ. ເພິ່ນບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ເພິ່ນ​ຊອກຫາ​ທາງ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ ກໍ​ເພາະເພິ່ນ​ຮູ້​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນແລ້ວ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຈະຕີ​ທ່ານ​ໃຫ້​ຖອຍໄປ​ ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຕີ​ກອງເລີຍ."



​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເປັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທັງ 12 ທ່ານ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເວ​ທີ ນັ້ນ, ລວມ​ທັງທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ລີ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ວໍ​ເຣັນ (Elizabeth Warren), ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ລັດແມັສ​ຊາ​ຈູ​ແຊັ​ສ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນທີ່ເກືອບສູງ ກວ່າໝູ່​ ໄປ​ຄຽງ​ຄູ່​ກັນກັບ​ທ່ານໄບ​ເດັນ​ນັ້ນ, ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນການ​ສືບ​ສວນເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທັງ​ນັ້​ນ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ເອ​ລີ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ວໍ​ເຣັນຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:"ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີເປັນ​ວິ​ທີທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາມີ​ບ່ອນ​ອີງ​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຄົນ​ຜູ້ນີ້​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ​ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ຕໍ່​ໄປອີກ​ແລ້ວ."

ການ​ໂຕ້​ວາ​ທີ​ຄັ້ງນີ້​ ຍັງເປັນ​ການ​ສ​ະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງເບີ​ນີ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ສູ່​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງອີກແລ້ວ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ເປັນຫົວ​ໃຈ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວເມື່ອມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້ ແລະ​ທ່ານແຊນ​ເດີ​ສ໌ ກໍ​ມີ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີນີ້.

​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: "​ແຕ່​ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາຄື​ແນວ​ໃດ ຖ້າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​ຫາກພາ​ກັນເຊື່ອວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ກໍມີ​ແຕ່​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ລືມ​ໄປ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ 87 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ຫລືບໍ່​ ກໍ​ມີ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ."

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຄໍ​ຣີ ບຸກ​ເຄີ (Cory Booker) ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດທີ່​ຈະທຳ​ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ແຕ່​ພັກ​ດຽວ​ເກີນ​ໄປ.



ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງບຸກ​ເຄີເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ດີ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ໂກດ​ເຄືອງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ໃນ​ແບບ​ທີ່ໃຫ້​ກຽດ ແລະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາມາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ແບ່ງແຍກອອກ​ຈາ​ກ​ກັນ.”

ມີ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດເຫັນ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຟົດຟື້ນ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ, ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ປືນ ແລະ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອອກຈາກ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຢ່າງກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້.



ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ພີດ ບູ​ດິ​ເຈດ (Pete Buttigieg), ຜູ້​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ດ້ວຍນ້ຳ​ສຽງທີ່​ໂກດ​ເຄືອງ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ການ​ເຂັ່ນ​ຂ້າ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປຢູ່ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຜົນ​ຕາ​ມ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຕາມ​ມາ ຂອງ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານແລະ​ການ​ທໍ​ລະ​ຍົດ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຄົນ​ນີ້ ຕໍ່​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ​ຄ່ານິ​ຍົມຂອງ​ຄົນ​ອາເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ."



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອມ​ມີ ໂຄ​ລບູ​ຈ​ຊາ (Amy Klobuchar) ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜີ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ຈະໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຈາກ​ປາກທ່ານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ທີ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ສ໌ ​ຖືກ​ເຂັ່ນ​ຂ້າ, ປ່ອຍພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ເຂັ່ນ​ຂ້າ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຈາກນັ້ນ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວຂາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ໃຫ້​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ແກ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ມັນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ດີ​ເລີດ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ. ແລະຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຢາກ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຈາກ​ປາກ​ທ່ານອີກ ວ່າການ​ໄປ​ກອດ​ກັບ​ວ​ລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ດີ​ເລີດ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ. ມັນບໍ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ດີ​ເລີດ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ເລີຍ. ມັນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຣັດ​ເຊຍດີ​ເລີດ​ຄືນອີກ."



​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຈະ​ຈັດການ​ໂຕ້ວາ​ທີ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 20 ພະ​ຈິກ​ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍ.

A dozen Democratic presidential contenders took part in what was at times a contentious debate Tuesday in Ohio. The Democrats took several rhetorical shots at U.S. President Donald Trump, but they also did not hesitate to challenge each other on issues like health care, income inequality and the pullout of U.S. forces from Syria. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.

Front and center at Tuesday's debate was the impeachment inquiry involving President Trump and his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden.



Biden was ready with a response.

Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate

"Rudy Giuliani, the president and his thugs have already proved that they are flat lying. What we have to do now is focus on Donald Trump. He doesn't want me to be the candidate. He is going after me because he knows that if I get the nomination, I will beat him like a drum."



All 12 candidates on stage support the impeachment inquiry including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is now running near the top of the polls with Biden.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Candidate

"Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over without consequences."

The debate also featured the return of Senator Bernie Sanders to the campaign trail after a recent heart attack, and Sanders had a warning on the impeachment issue.



Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate

"But I think what would be a disaster if the American people believe that all we were doing is taking on Trump and we are forgetting that 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured [health care]."



New Jersey Senator Cory Booker worried that voters might see the Democratic impeachment effort as too partisan.



Sen. Cory Booker, Democratic Candidate

"I understand the outrage that we all feel, but we have to conduct this process in a way that is honorable and brings our country together and does not rip us apart."



There were spirited exchanges on health care, gun control and President Trump's recent abrupt pullout of U.S. forces from Syria.



That decision brought an angry critique from candidate Pete Buttigieg.



Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Candidate

"The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence. It is a consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this president of American allies and American values."



Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also was critical of the president's decision.



Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Candidate

"I'd like to hear from him about how leaving the Kurds for slaughter, our allies for slaughter, where Russia then steps in to protect them, how that makes America great again. And I would like to hear from him, about how cuddling up to Vladimir Putin makes America great again. It doesn't make America great again. It makes Russia great again."



Democrats will hold their next presidential debate on November 20 in Georgia.