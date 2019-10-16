ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ 12 ທ່ານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນງານທີ່ເປັນການໂຕ້ວາທີແບບດຸເດືອດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ. ຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຖ້ອຍຄຳວິຈານຢ່າງແຮງຫລາຍຄັ້ງ ໄປຫາປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ ລັ່ງເລໃຈແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດທີ່ຈະທ້າທາຍກັນແລະກັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ, ຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີພາບກັນດ້ານລາຍຮັບ ແລະ ການຖອນທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກຊີເຣຍ. Jim Malone, ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ທາງໜ້າແລະຈຸດສຸມຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແມ່ນການ ສືບສວນເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນທຳການສືບສວນທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມ ແຄຣັດ.
ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນແມ່ນໄດ້ກຽມຄຳຕອບໄວ້ພ້ອມແລ້ວ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ທ່ານຣູດີ ຈູລີອານີ (Rudy Giuliani), ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະພວກອັນຕະພານຂອງເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກັນຂີ້ຕົວະຢ່າງໜ້າຕາຊື່ໆ. ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້ກໍຄືພາກັນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ເພິ່ນບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ເພິ່ນຊອກຫາທາງໂຈມຕີຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກໍເພາະເພິ່ນຮູ້ແລ້ວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຈາກພັກ ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຈະຕີທ່ານໃຫ້ຖອຍໄປ ຄືກັນກັບຕີກອງເລີຍ."
ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທັງ 12 ທ່ານທີ່ປາກົດຕົວຢູ່ເທິງເວທີ ນັ້ນ, ລວມທັງທ່ານນາງ ເອລີຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ (Elizabeth Warren), ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງປະຈຳລັດແມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ ທີ່ກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນທີ່ເກືອບສູງ ກວ່າໝູ່ ໄປຄຽງຄູ່ກັນກັບທ່ານໄບເດັນນັ້ນ, ລ້ວນແຕ່ພາກັນສະໜັບສະໜຸນການສືບສວນເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທັງນັ້ນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງເອລີຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່າວວ່າ:"ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີບ່ອນອີງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຜູ້ນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລະເມີດກົດໝາຍຊ້ຳແລ້ວ ຊ້ຳອີກໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂທດກຳຂອງການກະທຳຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ໄປອີກແລ້ວ."
ການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງນີ້ ຍັງເປັນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງເບີນີ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງອີກແລ້ວ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ເປັນຫົວໃຈລົ້ມແຫລວເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ແລະທ່ານແຊນເດີສ໌ ກໍມີຄຳເຕືອນອັນນຶ່ງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີນີ້.
ທ່ານກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: "ແຕ່ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນໄພຫາຍະນະສຳລັບພວກເຮົາຄືແນວໃດ ຖ້າປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ຫາກພາກັນເຊື່ອວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດທັງໝົດ ກໍມີແຕ່ໂຈມຕີທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະພວກເຮົາລືມໄປວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ 87 ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບ ຫລືບໍ່ ກໍມີປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງພໍ."
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຄໍຣີ ບຸກເຄີ (Cory Booker) ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ພວກປ່ອນບັດອາດຈະເຫັນວ່າຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ຈະທຳການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເປັນບັນຫາສຳລັບແຕ່ພັກດຽວເກີນໄປ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງບຸກເຄີເວົ້າວ່າ: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດເຂົ້າໃຈດີເຖິງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໂກດເຄືອງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາ ກໍຕ້ອງໄດ້ດຳເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໃນແບບທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດ ແລະນຳເອົາປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາມາເຕົ້າໂຮມເຂົ້າກັນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຈະແບ່ງແຍກອອກຈາກກັນ.”
ມີການແລກປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນນຳກັນຢ່າງຟົດຟື້ນໃນເລື້ອງການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ, ການຄຸ້ມຄອງປືນ ແລະການຖອນທະຫານສະຫະລັດອອກຈາກຊີເຣຍ ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້.
ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ພີດ ບູດິເຈດ (Pete Buttigieg), ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານນຶ່ງ ຕຳໜິດ້ວຍນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ໂກດເຄືອງ.
ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ: "ການເຂັ່ນຂ້າທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້ໃນຊີເຣຍ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຜົນຕາມມາຂອງການທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນໄປປະຈຳຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ມັນເປັນຜົນຕາມມາ ຂອງການຖອນທະຫານແລະການທໍລະຍົດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນນີ້ ຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະຄ່ານິຍົມຂອງຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ."
ທ່ານນາງ ເອມມີ ໂຄລບູຈຊາ (Amy Klobuchar) ກໍໄດ້ຕຳໜີການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຈະໄດ້ຍິນຈາກປາກທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທີ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຊາວເຄີດສ໌ ຖືກເຂັ່ນຂ້າ, ປ່ອຍພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ຖືກເຂັ່ນຂ້າ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ກ້າວຂາເຂົ້າໄປ ໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາດີເລີດຄືນອີກໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຢາກໄດ້ຍິນຈາກປາກທ່ານອີກ ວ່າການໄປກອດກັບວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາດີເລີດຄືນອີກໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາເມຣິກາດີເລີດຄືນອີກເລີຍ. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍດີເລີດຄືນອີກ."
ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈະຈັດການໂຕ້ວາທີແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປໃນວັນທີ 20 ພະຈິກ ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ.
ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້
A dozen Democratic presidential contenders took part in what was at times a contentious debate Tuesday in Ohio. The Democrats took several rhetorical shots at U.S. President Donald Trump, but they also did not hesitate to challenge each other on issues like health care, income inequality and the pullout of U.S. forces from Syria. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
Front and center at Tuesday's debate was the impeachment inquiry involving President Trump and his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden.
Biden was ready with a response.
Joe Biden, Democratic Candidate
"Rudy Giuliani, the president and his thugs have already proved that they are flat lying. What we have to do now is focus on Donald Trump. He doesn't want me to be the candidate. He is going after me because he knows that if I get the nomination, I will beat him like a drum."
All 12 candidates on stage support the impeachment inquiry including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is now running near the top of the polls with Biden.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Candidate
"Impeachment is the way that we establish that this man will not be permitted to break the law over and over without consequences."
The debate also featured the return of Senator Bernie Sanders to the campaign trail after a recent heart attack, and Sanders had a warning on the impeachment issue.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Candidate
"But I think what would be a disaster if the American people believe that all we were doing is taking on Trump and we are forgetting that 87 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured [health care]."
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker worried that voters might see the Democratic impeachment effort as too partisan.
Sen. Cory Booker, Democratic Candidate
"I understand the outrage that we all feel, but we have to conduct this process in a way that is honorable and brings our country together and does not rip us apart."
There were spirited exchanges on health care, gun control and President Trump's recent abrupt pullout of U.S. forces from Syria.
That decision brought an angry critique from candidate Pete Buttigieg.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Candidate
"The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence. It is a consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this president of American allies and American values."
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also was critical of the president's decision.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Candidate
"I'd like to hear from him about how leaving the Kurds for slaughter, our allies for slaughter, where Russia then steps in to protect them, how that makes America great again. And I would like to hear from him, about how cuddling up to Vladimir Putin makes America great again. It doesn't make America great again. It makes Russia great again."
Democrats will hold their next presidential debate on November 20 in Georgia.