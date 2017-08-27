ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 36 ຄົນ ໃນການຈະລາຈົນ ທີ່ປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ

ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 36 ຄົນ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ລຸນຫຼັງການຈະ

ລາຈົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກສານໄດ້ສິນໂທດ ທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ນຳສາສະໜາຮິນດູ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂົ່ມຂືນຜູ້ທີ່ນັບຖືບູຊາ ລາວສອງຄົນ ໃນມື້ກ່ອນນີ້, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ

ສານ.

ທ່ານ B.S Sandhu ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນລັດ Haryana ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາ

ຊົນເກືອບ 270 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນພາກເໜືອ

ຂອງ ອິນເດຍ.

ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຜູ້ນຳສາສະໜາຮິນດູຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນຕົນເອງວ່າ ພະອໍ

ລະຫັນ ດຣ. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, ໄດ້ກໍ່ການຈະລາຈົນ ໃນວັນ

ສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກ ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໂທດໃນສານທີ່ເມືອງ Panchkula. ກຸ່ມຊຸມ

ນຸມທີ່ ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ມາ ກໍໄດ້ຈູດໄຟເຜົາອາຄານຕ່າງໆ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະ

ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ.

ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ໃຊ້ແກ໊ສນໍ້າຕາ ແລະ ທໍ່ສີດນໍ້າ ເພື່ອສະຫຼາຍຝູງຄົນ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍໄດ້ຍິງ

ປືນຂຶ້ນຟ້າ ເພື່ອເປັນການເຕືອນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມພວກຈະລາຈົນ.

ໂຄສົກຕຳຫຼວດ ທ່ານ Surjit Singh ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງພວກສະໜັບສະ ໜູນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລວມ

ຕົວກັນຢູ່ຫ້ອງການໃຫຍ່ຂອງຜູ້ນຳສາສະໜາຮິນດູ ໃນເມືອງ, Sirsa, ລັດ Haryana,

ໃຫ້ກັບບ້ານ.

ທ່ານ Singh ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການ AP ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ມີ ການຊີ້ນຳໃຫ້ກອງ

ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງການ ໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ ແລະ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ແຍກຕົວອອກໄປ.”

ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຫຼາຍຄົນ ຍັງຄົງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງ, ແລະ ກໍ

ໄດ້ຕັ້ງກຳນົດເວລາ ຫ້າມອອກນອກບ້ານເຮືອນ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Sirsa.

The death toll rose to 36 Saturday, following riots that broke out after a court convicted a controversial guru of raping two of his followers the day before, police said.



B.S. Sandhu, director general of police in Haryana state, said nearly 270 people had also been wounded in the violent protests in northern India.



Tens of thousands of supporters of the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, had rioted Friday after he was convicted in the courthouse in the city of Panchkula. Violent mobs then set fire to government buildings and attacked journalists and police officers.



Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds and eventually resorted to firing warning shots in the air in an attempt to control the rioters.



Police spokesman Surjit Singh urged the followers, who had holed up at the guru's headquarters in Sirsa, in Haryana state, to go home.



"There are no instructions to security forces to enter the headquarters and forcibly clear it,'' Singh told the Associated Press on Saturday.



Hundreds of security forces remain in the town, and a curfew has been imposed in Sirsa.