ໂທລະພາບຂອງອີຣ່ານ ລະບຸວ່າ ມີ 9 ຄົນ ຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຂ້າມຄືນ

ຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາພວກທີ່ເປັນສັດຕູ ຂອງສາທາ

ລະນະ​ອິສລາມວ່າ ຍຸແຍ່ປຸກລະດົມໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໂດຍການປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ

ລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດານທີ່ແລ້ວນີ້.

“ເມື່ອບໍ່ຫຼາຍມື້ມານີ້, ພວກສັດຕູຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອຸບປະກອນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປ, ທີ່ຮວມທັງ ເງິນສົດ, ອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນ, ການເມືອງແລະເຄື່ອງມື ໃນການສືບລັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງບັນຫາ ສຳລັບສາທາລະນະລັດ​ອິສລາມ,” ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳຖະແຫຼງຂອງທ່ານ ອາຢາໂທລາ ອາລີ ຄາມີນີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ທີ່ສະແດງອອກໃນໂທລະພາບ

ແລະໃນແວັບໄຊຕ໌ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານຄາມີນີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະກ່າວ

ຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ “ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຫັນສົມຄວນ.”

ອີງຕາມ ລາຍງານແມ່ນວ່າ ມີ 6 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນຄ້າຍຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນເມືອງ ກາດາ

ຣີຈັນ(Qahdarijan) ໃນການປະທະກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນຕອນທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ

ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລັກເອົາປືນ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ ນາຈາຟາບັດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຮາຊານ ຣູຫານີ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຮັກ

ສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ “ພວກປະທ້ວງແລະພວກທີ່ກະທຳຜິດກົດໝາຍ.”

“ລັດຖະບານຈະສະແດງເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ອົດທົນ ອົດກັ້ນອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ ສຳລັບ ພວກທີ່

ທຳລາຍຊັບສິນສາທາລະນະ ລະເມີດກົດລະບຽບການ ແລະສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ

ໃນສັງຄົມ,” ຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງຈຳນວນຫຼາຍຮ້າຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນ ມັສແຮດ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.



