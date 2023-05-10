ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນສົງຄາມຊູດານ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງຫລາຍກວ່າ 600 ຄົນ

ອົງ​ການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ​ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາເກືອບນຶ່ງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງການສູ້ລົບທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍໃນຊູດານ ບັດນີ້ກາຍ 600 ຄົນແລ້ວ.

ອົງການອະນາໄມ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 5,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການພົວພັນກັບການສູ້ລົບລະຫວ່າງກອງ ທັບຂອງຊູດານ ນຳພາໂດຍນາຍພົນອັບແດນ ຟາຕາ ອາລ-ເບີຮານ ແລະກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜູນວ່ອງໄວ RSF ນຳພາໂດຍນາຍພົນໂມຮໍາເມັດ ຮຳດານ ດາກາໂດ.

ທັງສອງນາຍພົນ ເປັນອະດີດພັນທະມິດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ປີ 2021 ເພື່ອ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ໄປ​ສູ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ຫລັງຈາກການໂຄນລົ້ມຂັບໄລ່ ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຍາວນານ ທ່ານໂອມາ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ໃນປີ 2019.

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງລະຫວ່າງສອງນາຍພົນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ RSF ສົມຄວນເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນກອງທັບ ແລະໃຜຈະເປັນຜູ້ດູແລເບິ່ງການດຳເນີນ

ງານນີ້. ການຊັບ​ຊ້ອນກອງທັບໃໝ່ ​ແມ່ນເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່​ອຟື້ນ​ຟູປະເທດສຳ​ລັບການປົກຄອງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະ ວິກິດການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການເມືອງ ​ຈາກການ​ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານທາງທະຫານໃນປີ 2021.

The World Health Organization says the death toll from nearly one month of brutal fighting in Sudan is now over 600.

The U.N. health agency said Tuesday that more than 5,000 others have been injured in connection with the fighting between Sudan’s military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The two generals are former allies who together orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed a transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Tensions between the generals have been growing over disagreements about how the RSF should be integrated in the army and who should oversee that process. The restructuring of the military was part of an effort to restore the country to civilian rule and end the political crisis sparked by the 2021 military coup.