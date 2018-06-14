ມີ 2 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍມີດ ຢູ່ວັດອິສລາມ ໃນອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້

ມີ 2 ຄົນຖືກແທງເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີວັດສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ຢູ່ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໃນ

ວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແລະມີອີກຫຼາຍໆຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ກ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີ ຈະຖືກຕຳຫຼວດ

ຍິງຕາຍ.

ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ເມືອງມາລແມັສບູຣີ (Malmesbury) ໃກ້ໆກັບນະຄອນ

ເຄບທາວນ໌. ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີ ຊຶ່ງເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີອາຍຸປະມານ 30 ກວ່າປີ ຍັງຢູ່

ໃນບໍລິເວນເກີດເຫດແລະຍັງມີອາວຸດຢູ່ໃນມືເວລາຕຳຫຼວດໄປເຖິງ. ຜູ້ກ່ຽວບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາ

ຫົວຊາຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍອມມອບອາວຸດ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ຫລັງຈາກລາວ ຫາທາງທີ່ຈະ

ໂຈມຕີຕຳຫຼວດ.

ຍັງບໍ່ມີການແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີມີຈຸດປະສົງຫຍັງແທ້.

ເຫດຮ້າຍໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງເດືອນ ຫລັງຈາກມີຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ

ແລະ ອີກ 2 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ວັດອິສລາມ ໃນເມືອງ

ເວຣູລາມ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນເດີບັນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ

ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້. ຍັງບໍ່ມີການຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສໃດໆເທື່ອ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະດີນີ້.

Two people were stabbed to death at a mosque in South Africa Thursday, and several others wounded before the attacker was shot and killed by police.



The attack took place in the town of Malmesbury near the city of Cape Town.Police say the attacker, believed to be in his thirties, was still on the scene and still armed when they arrived.He ignored calls to surrender, and was shot dead after he tried to attack police.



No motive has been given for the attack.



Thursday's incident happened a month after one person was killed and two others injured in a similar attack on a mosque in Verulam, outside the eastern city of Durban.No arrests have been made in the case.

