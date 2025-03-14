ເສັ້ນຕາຍໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ ເພື່ອສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ຈະຫຼີກລ້ຽງການປິດລັດຖະບານ

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດກຳລັງໝົດເວລາໃນການຜ່ານມະຕິລະຍະສັ້ນ ຫຼື CR ຊຶ່ງຈະໃຫ້ເງິນທຶນແກ່ລັດຖະບານຫຼັງຈາກຜ່ານກຳນົດສຸດທ້າຍ ຫຼື ເສັ້ນຕາຍວັນທີ 14 ມີນາ ນີ້.

“ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣຕ ຕ້ອງຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນກົດໝາຍການຈັດຫາເງິນທຶນທີ່ສົ່ງມາຈາກສະພາຜູ້ແທນ ຫຼື ສະພາຕໍ່າຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼື ຈະປິດລັດຖະບານ ຫຼື Shutdown ຈົນເຖິງຕອນນີ້ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າພວກເຂົາຈະວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະປິດລັດຖະບານ” ທ່ານ ຈອນ ທູນ ຫົວໜ້າສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃນສະພາສູງກ່າວໃນ ສະພາສູງເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດ.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຈັດສັນງົບປະມານຕ້ອງມີຄະແນນສຽງ 60 ສຽງຈຶ່ງຈະຜ່ານໃນສະພາສູງຊຶ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າພັກຣີພັບລີກັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງຈາກພັກ ເດໂມແຄຣຕຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ສຽງ.

ທ່ານ ຊັກ ຊູເມີ (Chuck Schumer) ຫົວໜ້າສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍໃນສະພາສູງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະພາສູງຜ່ານຮ່າງ CR ສະບັບກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣຕ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການເຈລະຈາ.

“ການຈັດສັນໃຫ້ທຶນແກ່ລັດຖະບານຄວນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຮ່ວມກັນຂອງສອງພັກ ແຕ່ພັກຣີພັບລີກັນເລືອກແນວທາງຂອງພັກໂດຍຮ່າງມະຕິຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເຊິ່່ງບໍ່ຮັບເອົາຄວາມເຫັນໃດ ໆ ຈາກສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣຕ” ທ່ານ ຊູເມີ ກ່າວທີ່ສະພາສູງເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣຕກ່າວວ່າພວກເຂົາກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບການຜ່ອນຜັນແນວທາງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາສາມາດຳເນິນການປ່ຽນແປງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນລັດຖະບານກາງແລະໂຄງການສະຫວັດດີການສັງຄົມຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.

“ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ປິດລັດຖະບານ” ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣຕ ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ແວນໂຮລເລນ ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນວ່າເປັນຫຍັງຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຢາກລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃຫ້ກັບຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານເປີດດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປເປັນເວລາ 30 ວັນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເຈລະຈາກັນໂດຍທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຂອງພັກຣີພັບລີກັນໃນສະພາຜູ້ແທນສະບັບນີ້ທີ່ພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມືຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແກ່ ທ່ານ ອີລອນ ມັສ ໃນການຮື້ຖອນສ່ວນສຳຄັນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງເພື່ອຫຼອກລວງປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງເຂົາແລະຄົນຮັ່ງມີ”

“ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງບໍ່ເຫັນດີນຳ CR ຈະສົ່ງຜົນເສຍຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນແລະທຳລາຍ ແຮງຜັກດັນອັນໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ສ້າງມາໃນຊ່ວງ 51 ວັນຜ່ານມາ" ແຄໂຣໄລນ ລີວິຕ ໂຄສົກທະນຽບຂ່ວກ່າວກັບນັກຂ່າວເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້.

ອ່ານເປັນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S. lawmakers are running out of time to pass a short-term continuing resolution, or CR, that will fund the government past a March 14 deadline.

“Democrats need to decide if they’re going to support funding legislation that came over from the House, or if they’re going to shut down the government. So far, it’s looking like they plan to shut it down,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on the Senate floor Thursday.

Appropriations bills require a 60-vote threshold for passage in the Senate, which means Republicans need to secure at least eight Democratic votes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the Senate to pass an earlier version of the CR that Democrats were involved in negotiating.

“Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort. But Republicans chose a partisan path, drafting their continuing resolution without any input, any input, from congressional Democrats,” Schumer said on the Senate floor late Wednesday.

Democratic senators say they are concerned about easing the way for the Trump administration to continue large-scale changes to the federal government and social safety net programs.

“I don't want a government shutdown,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement Thursday. “And that's why I'd like to vote on a bill to keep the government open for 30 days while we have a bipartisan negotiation. But I will not support this Republican House bill that simply gives Elon Musk more fuel and more tools to dismantle big parts of the federal government in order to rig it for people like himself and the very rich.”

“Voting against the CR will hurt the American people and kill the incredible momentum that President [Donald] Trump has built over the past 51 days,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier this week.





The Republican-majority House of Representatives passed a short-term spending measure Tuesday by a vote of 217-213. The House went out of session for the rest of the week starting Tuesday afternoon, putting pressure on senators to pass its version of the CR.



