ນາງງາມ ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີຊີ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ທີ່ຖືກລະເມີດທາງເພດ

ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝຂອງຂະບວນການ #MeToo ຊຶ່ງນາງງາມປະຈຳປີ 2019 ຂອງນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງວໍຊິຕັນ ດີຊີ ໃຊ້ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງລາວ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ທີ່ຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດ

ທາງເພດ ແລະຍົກເອົາບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຂຶ້ນມາໃຫ້ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້. ຊື່ຂອງນາງຄື

ເຄັຕລິນ ຄອກສ໌ ແລະນອກຈາກໄດ້ເປັນນາງງາມ ປະຈຳ ດີຊີ ແລ້ວ ນາງສາວ ໄວ 25 ປີ

ຄົນນີ້ ຍັງເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານ ຂອງອົງການ ‘ການມິດງຽບບໍ່ແມ່ນການປະຕິບັດ

ຕາມ ຫຼື Silence Is Not Compliance’ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍບຳບັດຈິດໃຈພວກ

ທີ່ລອດຊີວິດ ຈາກການຖືກຂົ່ມຂືນ ແລະສຶກສາອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ໃນວິທີ

ປ້ອງກັນຈາກການຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດທາງເພດ. ຊາຮາຣ ມາຈິດ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍ

ງານຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ອົງການກອງທຶນເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ໃນນາມນາງງາມຂອງນະຄອນວໍຊິງຕັນ

ດີຊີ ຈະຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຜົນງານທີ່ດີເດັ່ນ ຂອງພວກຍິງສາວຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສ ຫຼື ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນນະ

ຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດນີ້. ນາງເຄັຕລິນ ຄອກສ໌ ເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະເລີດ ໃນປີ 2019.

ນາງເຄັຕລິນ ຄອກສ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ອົງການນາງງາມຂອງດີຊີ ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ

ໂຄງການນາງງາມຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະອົງການນີ້ ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເງິນຫລາຍກວ່າ 25,000

ໂດລາ ເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ສຳລັບພວກຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນນາງງາມ. ຜູ້ຊະ

ນະເລີດ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນເພື່ອການສຶກສາ 10,000 ໂດລາ ແລະມີລາງວັນຫຼາກຫຼາຍອື່ນໆ

ສຳລັບການສຶກສາ ຕື່ມອີກ .”

ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະເປີດໂອກາດໃຫ້ເວທີແກ່ພວກຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອ

ສະແດງຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ຍັງໃຫ້ໂອກາດ ເພື່ອເລືອກເອົາໂຄງການ

ລິເລີ້ມທີ່ມີຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານສັງຄົມ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສົນໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງນັ້ນນຳ. ສຳ

ລັບ ນາງຄອກສ໌ ແລ້ວ ມັນເປັນການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກທີ່ລອດຊີວິດຈາກການຖືກຂົ່ມຂືນ.”

ຊຶ່ງນາງຄອກສ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ “Silence is Not Compliance ເປັນອົງການ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ເມື່ອປີ 2016 ພຸ້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍບຳບັດຈິດໃຈພວກຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດ ຈາກການ

ຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດທາງເພດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢາກຈະໃຫ້ມີການເຕືອນ ເມື່ອມີອາການຕື່ນຕົກ

ໃຈທີ່ມາພ້ອມກັບການຖືກລະເມີດແບບນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ...ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ກໍເປັນຜູ້ລອດ

ຊີວິດ ຈາກການຖືກລະເມີດທາງເພດ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂືນ ຢູ່ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແລະ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢາກຫັນປ່ຽນປະສົບການໂຫດຮ້າຍ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ ໃຫ້ກາຍມາເປັນ

ວິທີທາງທີ່ອາດຊ່ອຍຄົນອື່ນໄດ້ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງອົງການນີ້ຂຶ້ນມາ

ແລະໄດ້ເລີ້ມວິ້ງເຕັ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີກົດໝາຍທີ່ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍມາກ່ອນ ຫຼື Victims First.”

ນາງຄອກສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຈະສືບຕໍ່ວິ້ງເຕັ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ

ປ່ຽນແປງ ວິທີທີ່ພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງຫຼາຍ ຖືກປະຕິບັດຕໍ່.

ນາງຄອກສ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ ໃນນະໂຍບາຍທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ມີໃນ

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຖືກປະພຶດຕໍ່ ຄືກັນກັບເປັນເຄື່ອງມື ເພື່ອການດຳເນີນ

ຄະດີຕໍ່ຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ທີ່ສົມຄວນໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ແລະ

ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢາກຈະປ່ຽນແປງ.”



ນາງຄອກສ໌ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ນາງຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມບົດບາດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງນາງ ໃນຖານະເປັນ

ນາງງາມຂອງດີຊີ ປະຈຳປີ 2019 ແລະຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກທີ່ລອດ

ຊີວິດມາ ຈາກການຖືກລະເມີດທາງເພດ. ມັນຈະເປັນປີທີ່ມີວຽກຫຼາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາງ

ຍັງຕ້ອງກຽມໂຕ ເພື່ອການປະກວດນາງງາມຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳປີ 2020 ໃນເດືອນ

ກັນຍາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

In the age of #MeToo, Washington's Miss District of Columbia 2019 is using her title to help victims of sexual violence and raise awareness about the problem.Her name is Katelynne Cox and besides being Miss. D.C., the 25-year-old is the executive director of 'Silence Is Not Compliance,' an organization that rehabilitates rape survivors and educates kids on how to prevent sexual violence. VOA's Sahar Majid has more in this report.



Every year, the Miss District of Columbia Scholarship Organization recognizes high-achieving young women living or working in the nation's capital.



Katelynne Cox is the 2019 winner.



(Katelynne Cox, Miss District of Columbia 2019)

"The Miss DC organization is part of the Miss America program and they offer over 25,000 dollars in scholarships each year to contestants. The winner receives a 10,000-dollar scholarship and there are plethora of other awards available for academics."



The organization not only gives contestants a platform to showcase their talents, but also an opportunity to pick a social impact initiative that they deeply care about. For Cox, that is helping rape survivors.



(Katelynne Cox, Miss District of Columbia 2019)

"Silence is Not Compliance is an organization I founded back in 2016 to help rehabilitate survivors of sexual assault. I like to offer trigger warnings that goes along with this. I... I am a survivor of sexual assault and was raped in college and I wanted to turn my terrible experience into a way that could help others so I founded the organization and began lobbying for Victims First legislation."



Cox says she will continue to lobby lawmakers in Washington to change how victims are treated.



(Katelynne Cox, Miss District of Columbia 2019)

"I would argue, right now in our current policies that victims are treated as tools for prosecution rather than victims deserving a rescue and that's what I want to change."



Cox says she will carry out her duties as Miss D.C. 2019 and continue her work to help survivors of sexual assault. It will be a busy year as she also gears up for the 2020 Miss America contest in September.