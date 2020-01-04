ພວກ​ດັບ​ໄຟອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ລັດ ນິວ​ຊາ​ວເວ​ລ​ສ໌ (New South Wales) ແລະວິກ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍ (Victoria) ທີ່ຄາດວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄໝ້​ຢ່າງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ​ມີ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມສູງເກີນ 40 ​ອົງ​ສາແຊ​ລ​ເຊີ​ສ ແລະ​ລົມ​ແຮງ ​ທີ່​ປ່ຽນ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ຈະ​ພັດໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ໄຟລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຈະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ກ່ອນມື້​ວັນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ພັນຄົນ ແລະ​ພວກນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ຫາດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າຢາງ​ແຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການມ​ອດໄຟ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ທ່ານ​ເຊນ ຟິ​ສ​ຊິມມອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ລຳ​ບາກ ແລະ​ຍາ​ວ​ນານ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ.”

ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ແຫ່ງ ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ນິວຊາວ​ເວ​ລສ໌ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງມອດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້. ທ່ານ​ຟິ​ສ​ຊິມມອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົມ​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ເວ​ລາ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປຕື່ມ.

Australian firefighters were set for a dangerous day on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably in temperatures above 40C (104F) and shifting, strong winds that will fan and spread the flames.



Authorities have said conditions could be worse than New Year's Eve on Tuesday, when out-of-control fires forced thousands of residents and summer holidaymakers to seek refuge on beaches as the flames burnt massive tracts of bushland.



"It's going to be a long and difficult day for everybody," NSW Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters.



More than 100 fires were burning in NSW on Saturday and more than half were not contained, Fitzsimmons said, adding winds that will shift throughout the day will spread the blazes.



