ພວກດັບໄຟອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ໄຟໄໝ້ລັດ ນິວຊາວເວລສ໌ (New South Wales) ແລະວິກຕໍເຣຍ (Victoria) ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະໄໝ້ຢ່າງຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີມີອຸນຫະພູມສູງເກີນ 40 ອົງສາແຊລເຊີສ ແລະລົມແຮງ ທີ່ປ່ຽນທິດທາງຈະພັດໃຫ້ໄຟໄຟລາມອອກໄປ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າສະພາບອາກາດຈະຮ້າຍແຮງກ່ອນມື້ວັນປີໃໝ່ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເວລາໄຟທີ່ຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ແລະພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວລະດູຮ້ອນ ພາກັນຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍຫາດ ໃນຂະນະທີໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າຢາງແຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ.
ຄະນະກຳມາທິການບໍລິການມອດໄຟທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທ່ານເຊນ ຟິສຊິມມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນມື້ທີ່ລຳບາກ ແລະຍາວນານ ສຳລັບທຸກໆຄົນ.”
ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ແຫ່ງ ໃນລັດນິວຊາວເວລສ໌ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງມອດບໍ່ໄດ້. ທ່ານຟິສຊິມມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົມຈະປ່ຽນທິດທາງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຊຶ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟໄໝ້ລາມອອກໄປຕື່ມ.
Australian firefighters were set for a dangerous day on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably in temperatures above 40C (104F) and shifting, strong winds that will fan and spread the flames.
Authorities have said conditions could be worse than New Year's Eve on Tuesday, when out-of-control fires forced thousands of residents and summer holidaymakers to seek refuge on beaches as the flames burnt massive tracts of bushland.
"It's going to be a long and difficult day for everybody," NSW Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters.
More than 100 fires were burning in NSW on Saturday and more than half were not contained, Fitzsimmons said, adding winds that will shift throughout the day will spread the blazes.