ຄວາມໜາວເຢັນ ປົກຄຸມລັດໄອໂອວາ ກ່ອນໜ້າ ການປະຊຸມລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເພື່ອສະເໜີຊື່ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ອັນທີນຶ່ງມັນແມ່ນຫິມະ ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ໜາວສຸດໆເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳແຂງ ເປັນນ້ຳກ້ອນ ຊຶ່ງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ຢູ່ໃນລັດໄອໂອວາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງສະຫະລັັດ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດກ່ອນໜ້າວັນຈັນ ຂອງການປະ​ຊຸມລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອສະເໜີຊື່ຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກເປັນປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີພາຍໃນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໂດຍສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງອາ ທິດ ກ່ອນໜ້າການປະ​ຊຸມ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງພາຍໃນພັກ ຢູ່ນອກລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການໄປປາກົດຕົວ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຍ້ອນສະພາບອາກາດນັ້ນ.

ສ່ວນອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານນາງນິກກີ ເຮລີ ໄດ້ຍ້າຍການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທັງຫຼາຍ ໄປເປັນທາງອອນໄລນ໌.

“ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມັກແທ້ໆນັ້ນ ຢູ່ບ້ານ ແລະພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງຈະອອກມາ” ທ້າວຄາຣສັນ ໂອໂດ (Carson Odle) ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສະທ້ານຕໍ່ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ດີນັ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ລາວໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມໃນງານທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ບໍ່ຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານຣອນ ດີແຊນຕິສ ໄປປາກົດຕົວດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ຢູ່ໃນຊານເມືອງແອນເຄນນິ ຂອງນະຄອນເດມອຍ.

“ພວກຜູ້ທີ່ມັກອີຫຼີ ຈະອອກມາ” ນາງເຊີໂຣລ ວາຍໄຊຕ໌ (Sheryl Weisheit) ເວົ້າ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ຜ່ານຜ່າພາຍຸຫິມະ ເພື່ອໄປຮັບຟັງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຂອງທ່ານດີແຊຕິສ. ນາງກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນພຸ້ນ, ມັນກະບໍ່ຕົກໜັກປານໃດ...ຂ້ອຍກະບໍ່ຮູ້ດອກ....ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນລຶ້ງເຄີຍກັບອັນນີ້!”

First it was the snow, then the bitter cold temperatures that iced out most of the campaign events in the U.S. Midwestern state of Iowa the weekend before the January 15 caucuses.

Former President Donald Trump, who has spent much of the week before the caucuses outside of the state, canceled most of his in-person events because of the weather.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley moved many of her events online.

"It will make the non-passionate people stay home, and the passionate people will come out," said Carson Odle, who was undeterred by the bad weather as he attended one of the few, in-person events that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis didn't cancel, in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny.

"The die-hards will come," said Cheryl Weisheit, who also braved traveling in the snowstorm to hear DeSantis' campaign pitch. "Early on it wasn't that bad. … I don't know … we're just so used to this!"