ໂຄງການກໍ່ສ້າງເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າ ໃນລາວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນ ສຳລັບຣາຊະທານີເກົ່າຂອງລາວ

ເຂື່ອນ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄທ ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ໃສ່​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ ຣາ​ຊະ​ທາ​ນີ​ເກົ່າ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ເຂື່ອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງອອກກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ວິ​ຕົກ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກທີ່​ມີ​ທິວ​ທັດ​ອັນ​ສວຍ​ສົດ​ງົດ​ງາມ​ແຫ່ງນີ້​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ. ທອມ ຟໍຕຣັອປ (Tom Fawthrop) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄຊ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ສຸກຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່​ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມີສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ແຫ່ງ​ທໍ່​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ຮັກ​ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທາງ​ປ​ະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ ຫຼາຍ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ ຣາ​ຊະ​ທາ​ນີ​ເກົ່າ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ແຄມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ.

ໄກ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກ 25 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ການ​ສ້າງ​ເຂື່ອນ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ນ້ຳແມ່ນ​ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລິ້ີ້ມ​ມາ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ເງົາ​ບົດ​ບັງ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກ ​ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ​ແຫ່ງນີ້.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂອງ​ໄທ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ພວມ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຂື່ອນ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ນ້ຳ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 1,469 ເມ​ກາ​ວັດ. ມັນເປັ​ນ​ເຂື່ອນ​ທີ່​ສາມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ໃສ່ລຳນ້ຳ​ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ລຸ່ມແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ​ຈາກ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ມີ 11 ເຂື່ອນ.

ທ່ານບ​ຣາຍ​ແອນ ອາຍ​ເລີ້ ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ສ​ຕິມ​ຊັນ ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ຊູມ​ວ່າ “ເຂື່ອນ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ​ແມ່ນມີຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ອັນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ​ຕໍ່​ເມືອງ​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້. ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ລ່ອງ​ໄຫຼຢ່າງ​ເສ​ລີ. ​ມັນ​ມີ​ເຂື່ອນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ລຸ່ມ ແລະ​ເຂື່ອນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ເທິງ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽງ​ຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ນັ່ງ​ເບິ່ງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ຕາຍ​ແລ້ວ.”

ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ເຂື່ອນ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຂອງ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ. ເຮືອ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໄທ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແລ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລົງ​ຜ່ານ​ເຂື່ອນ.

ລາຍ​ງານຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງຂັນ​ຕໍ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ເຂື່ອນ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແຫ່ງນີ້​ອີກ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຂື່ອນ​ໄຊ​ຍະ​ບູ​ລີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສາງ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ ໃສ່​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ.

ທ່ານ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ ເຮີ​ຣ​ສ໌ ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ຜູ້​ຊົງ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ວຸດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຊິດ​ນີ ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ ​ແມ່ນລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ແລະ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ທ່າ​ທີ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທາງ​ສາຍ​ກາງ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໄພຄຸກ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່​ຫຼັກ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ຂອງມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ໄດ້ ຕໍ່​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ຂອງຣາ​ຊະ​ທາ​ນີ​ເກົ່າ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ສ້າງ​ເຂື່ອນ​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ ແມ່ນ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ 8.6 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຫ່​າງ​ຈາກ ຮອຍ​ແຕກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງ​ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ​ປັນ​ຍາ ຈາ​ຣຸ​ສິ​ຣິ ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວກ່າວຜ່ານ​ຊູມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຄີຍ​ໄປ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ​ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ຍ້ອນ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຮອຍ​ແຕກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ບ່ອນ​ສ້າງງ​ເຂື່ອນ. ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປອດ​ໄພສຳ​ລັບ​ເມືອງ​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລ​ກ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເກີດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ເຂື່ອນ.

ແຕ່ ດ​ຣ. ຈາ​ຣຸ​ສິ​ຣິ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ແລ້ວ ເຂື່ອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປອດ​ໄພ.

ທັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລາວ​ແລະ​ໄທ ຕ່​າງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ເຂື່ອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ສິດ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະ​ ໃຫ້​ຕື່ມ​ຊື່​ຫຼວງ​ພະ​ບາງ ເຂົ້າໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ຖານທີ່​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.

ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ ມິນ​ຈາ ຢັງ (Minja Yang) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ອອກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ TRT ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖື​ການ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ວິ່ງ​ເຕັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ມໍ​ລະ​ດົກ​ໂລກ ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ. ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ແດ່​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຢູ​ແນັ​ສ​ໂກ​ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້?”

ທ່ານນາງຢັງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສູນເສຍຫຼວງພະບາງ ຈະເປັນການສູນເສຍສຳລັບມວນມະນຸດຊາດ.

A Thai-backed hydropower dam is under construction on the Mekong River near Luang Prabang, the old royal capital of Laos. It aims to export electricity to neighboring Thailand. But it is also raising alarm over the future of this scenic UNESCO heritage site. Tom Fawthrop reports from Luang Prabang, Laos.

Few sites anywhere in Asia can match the charm and cultural importance of Luang Prabang, the old royal capital of Laos on the Mekong River.

Twenty-five kilometers from the heritage town, a Mekong River hydropower project under construction since January casts a dark shadow over the future of this UNESCO World Heritage site.

A Thai consortium is developing the 1,460-megawatt Luang Prabang Hydropower Dam. ((end courtesy)) It is the third Lao dam to be built on the ((Mandatory CG: Eureka Films)) mainstream of the lower Mekong, out of plans for a total of 11 dams. ((end credit))

(Brian Eyler, Stimson Center Senior Fellow) (Zoom)

“The Luang Prabang dam presents an enormous risk to the classical heritage at Luang Prabang Old Town. The river will not be free-flowing. It's dammed below, and now it will be dammed above. Tourists will be sitting beside a dead river.”

The dam impacts could harm Luang Prabang’s tourism. Many of the boats bringing tourists from the Thai border will not be able to pass through the dams.

A UNESCO report strongly urges the Lao authorities to stop the dam construction at this location, especially with the Xayaburi Dam already located on Mekong River below Luang Prabang. ((end courtesy))

(Philip Hirsch, Sydney University Professor Emeritus (male English)

“If anything, UNESCO was careful and conservative. They tried to play a middle ground, but they were absolutely correct that there

is a significant threat to the world heritage values of this irreplaceable, unique old royal capital of Laos.”

The Luang Prabang dam site is also located 8.6 kilometers from an active earthquake fault.

((Punya Charusiri, Seismologist (Male, English) ((Zoom))

“I have been there, and I have seen it at least three times. // After my careful investigation, I do believe that the Luang Prabang is dangerous

because there is an earthquake fault very near to the dam itself. Luang Prabang will not be safe for the World Heritage Site and the people who live there.

The Lao government says the seismic risk is already addressed in the dam's design.

But Dr. Charusiri says without an independent investigation, the dam is not safe.

Both the Lao and the Thai governments have rejected the call to halt the dam.

This year, Thailand vetoed a recommendation to add Luang Prabang to the UNESCO list of endangered heritage sites.

Former director at UNESCO, Minja Yang, told Turkish public broadcaster TRT that member states do not make conservation a priority.

((Minja Yang, Former UNESCO Director))

“There is political lobbying. You vote for me. I vote for you. And the process of getting a site on the World heritage list in danger has become extremely political. What can UNESCO as an intergovernmental agency do?”

Yang says losing Luang Prabang would be a loss for humanity.