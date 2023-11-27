ໂຄງການກໍ່ສ້າງເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າ ໃນລາວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນ ສຳລັບຣາຊະທານີເກົ່າຂອງລາວ

ເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນ້ຳທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງຈາກໄທ ພວມຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກໍ່ສ້າງໃສ່ແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງ ໃກ້ໆກັບຫຼວງພະບາງ ຣາຊະທານີເກົ່າຂອງລາວ. ເຂື່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນແນໃສ່ເພື່ອສົ່ງອອກກະແສໄຟຟ້າໄປຍັງປະເທດໄທ ທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານ ແຕ່ມັນກໍໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອະນາຄົດຂອງເມືອງມໍລະດົກໂລກທີ່ມີທິວທັດອັນສວຍສົດງົດງາມແຫ່ງນີ້ຂອງອົງການຢູແນັສໂກ. ທອມ ຟໍຕຣັອປ (Tom Fawthrop) ມີລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມີສະຖານທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງເທົ່າໃດແຫ່ງທໍ່ນັ້ນໃນເອເຊຍ ທີ່ມີຄວາມໜ້າຮັກແລະມີຄວາມສຳຄັນທາງປະຫວັດສາດ ຫຼາຍໄປກວ່າຫຼວງພະບາງ ຣາຊະທານີເກົ່າຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງແຄມແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງ.
ໄກອອກໄປຈາກເມືອງມໍລະດົກໂລກ 25 ກິໂລແມັດ ການສ້າງເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນ້ຳແມ່ນພວມຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກໍ່ສ້າງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລິ້ີ້ມມາແຕ່ເດືອນມັງກອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດເງົາບົດບັງ ກ່ຽວກັບອະນາຄົດ ຂອງເມືອງມໍລະດົກໂລກ ອົງການຢູແນັສໂກແຫ່ງນີ້.
ບໍລິສັດຂອງໄທກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ພວມພັດທະນາເຂື່ອນໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນ້ຳຫຼວງພະບາງທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 1,469 ເມກາວັດ. ມັນເປັນເຂື່ອນທີ່ສາມຂອງລາວທີ່ສ້າງໃສ່ລຳນ້ຳ ໃນເຂດລຸ່ມແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງຈາກແຜນການທັງໝົດທີ່ມີ 11 ເຂື່ອນ.
ທ່ານບຣາຍແອນ ອາຍເລີ້ ຈາກສູນກາງສຕິມຊັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ “ເຂື່ອນຫຼວງພະບາງແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຕໍ່ເມືອງເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ເປັນມໍລະດົກໂລກແຫ່ງນີ້. ແມ່ນ້ຳບໍ່ໄດ້ລ່ອງໄຫຼຢ່າງເສລີ. ມັນມີເຂື່ອນທີ່ຢູ່ທາງລຸ່ມ ແລະເຂື່ອນທີ່ຢູ່ທາງເທິງ. ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽງຈະພາກັນນັ່ງເບິ່ງແມ່ນ້ຳທີ່ຕາຍແລ້ວ.”
ຜົນກະທົບຂອງເຂື່ອນ ອາດຈະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ຕໍ່ການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຂອງຫຼວງພະບາງ. ເຮືອຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍທີ່ນຳເອົາພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວມາຈາກຊາຍແດນໄທ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດແລ່ນຂຶ້ນລົງຜ່ານເຂື່ອນ.
ລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຢູແນັສໂກ ຮຽກຮ້ອງຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາວ ໃຫ້ຢຸດເຊົາການສ້າງເຂື່ອນຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ອີກ ໂດຍສະເພາະເຂື່ອນໄຊຍະບູລີ ທີ່ໄດ້ສາງສຳເລັດໄປແລ້ວ ໃສ່ແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງໃຕ້ຂອງຫຼວງພະບາງ.
ທ່ານຟີລິບ ເຮີຣສ໌ ສາສະດາຈານຜູ້ຊົງຄຸນນະວຸດທິຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊິດນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າມີສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ອົງການຢູແນັສໂກ ແມ່ນລະມັດລະວັງແລະສະຫງວນທ່າທີ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຢູ່ໃນທາງສາຍກາງ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນແນ່ນອນທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຫຼັກຄຸນຄ່າຂອງມໍລະດົກໂລກ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດທົດແທນໄດ້ ຕໍ່ລັກສະນະພິເສດ ຂອງຣາຊະທານີເກົ່າຂອງລາວ.”
ບໍລິເວນສ້າງເຂື່ອນຫຼວງພະບາງ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ 8.6 ກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກ ຮອຍແຕກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ຍັງມີການເໜັງຕີງຢູ່.
ທ່ານປັນຍາ ຈາຣຸສິຣິ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍໄປທີ່ນັ້ນມາແລ້ວ. ຫຼັງຈາກການສືບສວນຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຫຼວງພະບາງແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ ຍ້ອນມັນມີຮອຍແຕກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນສ້າງງເຂື່ອນ. ຫຼວງພະບາງຈະບໍ່ປອດໄພສຳລັບເມືອງມໍລະດົກໂລກ ແລະປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”
ລັດຖະບານລາວກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການເກີດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂໄປແລ້ວ ໃນການອອກແບບເຂື່ອນ.
ແຕ່ ດຣ. ຈາຣຸສິຣິ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການສືບສວນຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫຼະແລ້ວ ເຂື່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະບໍ່ປອດໄພ.
ທັງລັດຖະບານລາວແລະໄທ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດເຊົາໃນການສ້າງເຂື່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນປີນີ້ ປະເທດໄທໄດ້ໃຊ້ສິດຢັບຢັ້ງ ຕໍ່ການສະເໜີແນະ ໃຫ້ຕື່ມຊື່ຫຼວງພະບາງ ເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີຂອງອົງການຢູແນັສໂກ ສຳລັບສະຖານທີ່ມໍລະດົກໂລກທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ.
ອະດີດຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການຢູແນັສໂກ ມິນຈາ ຢັງ (Minja Yang) ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການອອກອາກາດ TRT ຂອງເທີກີວ່າ ບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືການປົກປັກຮັກສາເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີການວິ່ງເຕັ້ນທາງການເມືອງ ແລະຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການໄດ້ຮັບສະຖານທີ່ມໍລະດົກໂລກ ເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດທາງການເມືອງ. ມີຫຍັງແດ່ທີ່ອົງການຢູແນັສໂກ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້?”
ທ່ານນາງຢັງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການສູນເສຍຫຼວງພະບາງ ຈະເປັນການສູນເສຍສຳລັບມວນມະນຸດຊາດ.
A Thai-backed hydropower dam is under construction on the Mekong River near Luang Prabang, the old royal capital of Laos. It aims to export electricity to neighboring Thailand. But it is also raising alarm over the future of this scenic UNESCO heritage site. Tom Fawthrop reports from Luang Prabang, Laos.
Few sites anywhere in Asia can match the charm and cultural importance of Luang Prabang, the old royal capital of Laos on the Mekong River.
Twenty-five kilometers from the heritage town, a Mekong River hydropower project under construction since January casts a dark shadow over the future of this UNESCO World Heritage site.
A Thai consortium is developing the 1,460-megawatt Luang Prabang Hydropower Dam. ((end courtesy)) It is the third Lao dam to be built on the ((Mandatory CG: Eureka Films)) mainstream of the lower Mekong, out of plans for a total of 11 dams. ((end credit))
(Brian Eyler, Stimson Center Senior Fellow) (Zoom)
“The Luang Prabang dam presents an enormous risk to the classical heritage at Luang Prabang Old Town. The river will not be free-flowing. It's dammed below, and now it will be dammed above. Tourists will be sitting beside a dead river.”
The dam impacts could harm Luang Prabang’s tourism. Many of the boats bringing tourists from the Thai border will not be able to pass through the dams.
A UNESCO report strongly urges the Lao authorities to stop the dam construction at this location, especially with the Xayaburi Dam already located on Mekong River below Luang Prabang. ((end courtesy))
(Philip Hirsch, Sydney University Professor Emeritus (male English)
“If anything, UNESCO was careful and conservative. They tried to play a middle ground, but they were absolutely correct that there
is a significant threat to the world heritage values of this irreplaceable, unique old royal capital of Laos.”
The Luang Prabang dam site is also located 8.6 kilometers from an active earthquake fault.
((Punya Charusiri, Seismologist (Male, English) ((Zoom))
“I have been there, and I have seen it at least three times. // After my careful investigation, I do believe that the Luang Prabang is dangerous
because there is an earthquake fault very near to the dam itself. Luang Prabang will not be safe for the World Heritage Site and the people who live there.
The Lao government says the seismic risk is already addressed in the dam's design.
But Dr. Charusiri says without an independent investigation, the dam is not safe.
Both the Lao and the Thai governments have rejected the call to halt the dam.
This year, Thailand vetoed a recommendation to add Luang Prabang to the UNESCO list of endangered heritage sites.
Former director at UNESCO, Minja Yang, told Turkish public broadcaster TRT that member states do not make conservation a priority.
((Minja Yang, Former UNESCO Director))
“There is political lobbying. You vote for me. I vote for you. And the process of getting a site on the World heritage list in danger has become extremely political. What can UNESCO as an intergovernmental agency do?”
Yang says losing Luang Prabang would be a loss for humanity.