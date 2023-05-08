ມື​ປືນ​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ສັງ​ຫານ 8 ຄົນ ຢູ່​ຮ້ານ​ສັບ​ພະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ ໃນລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ໂຕ​ໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 33 ປີ ທີ່​ພັກ​ຢູ່​ໂມ​ແທັ​ລ ໃກ້ໆ​ນັ້ນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ 3 ຄົນທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່​ມື​ປືນ​ວ່າ ທ້າວມໍ​ຣິ​ຊີ​ໂອ ກາ​ເຊຍ (Mauricio Garcia) ຊຶ່ງທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບຮ້ານ​ສັບ​ພະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ດາ​ລ​ລັ​ສ (Dallas). ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ຂໍ​ສະ​ຫງວນ​ຊື່ ໃນ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ມີ​ກາ​ນ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢູ່. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່​າ ຄະ​ນະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫ້ອງ​ພັກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໂມ​ແທ​ລ​ແລະ​ເຮືອ​ນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ເຂດນະ​ຄອນ​ດາ​ລ​ລັ​ສ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ.

The assailant who killed eight people at a Texas outlet mall has been identified by authorities as a 33-year-old man who had been staying at a nearby motel. Three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press named the gunman as Mauricio Garcia, who was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of an ongoing investigation. One of the officials said investigators have been searching the motel and a home in the Dallas area connected to the suspect.