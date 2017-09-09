ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ເລີ່ມສະເດັດ ປະພາດຢູໂຣບ ໃນວັນອາທິດນີ້

ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາ​ມະ ຜູ້ນຳ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ທິ​ເບ​ດ ​ເລີ່​ມການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ຢູໂຣບ​ເປັນ

​ເວລາ 20 ວັນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ມື້ອື່ນ​ນີ້ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພະ​ອົງ ​ຈະ​ຊົງ​ໃຫ້ການ​ເທດ​ສະໜາ​ສັ່ງສອນ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພຸດທະ​ສາສະໜາ ​ແລະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກວິທະຍາ​ສາດ.

ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາມະ ​ໄດ້​ເດີນທາງ ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວ​ເດ​ລີ ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກ

​ວານ​ນີ້ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພະ​ອົງ​ຈະ​ຊົງ​ເດີນທາງ​ຕໍ່ ​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ 4 ປະ​ເທດ. ໂດຍ​ເອີ້ນການ​

ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ນີ້ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ສຶກສາ ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາ​ມະ ຜູ້ນຳ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ

​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພະ​ອົງແມ່ນມີ​ຄວາ​ມປື້ມປິຕິດີ​ໃຈ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້

​ມີ​ໂອກາ​ດພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດທີ່​ນະຄອນ Frankfurt ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຢຍຣະມັນ.

ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາ​ມະ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້ວ່າ “ອາດຕະມາ ມີ​ຄວາມຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ດີ​ໃຈ

​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ ​ທີ່​ນະຄອນ Frankfurt. ອາດຕະມາຈະ​ໄດ້ພົບ​ປະ ​ກັບພວກ​ນັກ

ວິທະຍາສາດ ​ແລະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໂອກາດ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ໄດ້​ລະນຶກ​ເຖິງ ມື້ລາງ ທ່ານ Von Weizsacker.” ທ່ານ Carl Von Weizsacker ​ເປັນ​ອາຈານສອນ​ດ້ານ quantum

ຟີ​ຊິກໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາ​ມະ​ ຜູ້​ທີ່ຊົງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ພະ​ໄທກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິທະຍາສາດ​

ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໝົດ ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາມາ​ ຈະ​ສະ​ເດັດ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອັງກິດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພະ​ອົງ​ຈະ

​ຊົງ​ໃຫ້​ໂອວາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເມດ​ຕາ​ສົງສານ. ຈາກ​ນັ້ນພະ​ອົງ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຊົງ​ເດີນທາງ​ຕໍ່ ​

ໄປ​ຍັງ​ນະຄອນ Frankfurt ​ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ທາງຄົບ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​

ຄຳ​ສັ່ງສອນ ​ຂອງ​ສາສະໜາ​ພຸດ ​ແລະ​ວິທະຍາສາດ ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່. ​ໃນຂະນະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ

ຄອນ Frankfurt ນັ້ນ ອົງ​ດາ​ໄລ ລາ​ມະກໍ​ຈະ​ຊົງ​ໃຫ້​ໂອວາດ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ສິນ​ທຳ.

ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ຜູ້ນຳ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ທິ​ເບ​ດ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະຊຸມສຳ

​ມະ​ນາ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິທະຍາສາດ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ບ່ອນ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່​ ແຫ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ ຂອງ​ພະ​ອົງ​ກໍຈະ​

ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ. ພະ​ອົງ​ຈະ​ຊົງ​ມ້ວນທ້າຍ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ຢູ​ໂຣບທີ່​ລັດ​ເວ​ຍ.



Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama begins a 20-day tour on Sunday of Europe where he will give public teachings on Buddhism and also meet with scientists.



The Dalai Lama arrived Friday in New Delhi, India, where he will depart for his four-nation tour. Calling it an educational visit, the spiritual leader said he was looking forward to the trip, especially to a meeting with scientists in Frankfurt, Germany.



"I am looking forward to the Frankfurt's meeting. (I will be) meeting with some scientists and also there will be some kind of commemoration (of the) late Von Weizsacker," the Dalai Lama told Reuters. Carl von Weizsacker

was a quantum physics teacher to the Dalai Lama, who has long showed an interest in modern science.



The Dalai Lama will first travel to Britain, where he will give a public talk on compassion. From there, he travels to Frankfurt for a conference on the intersection between Buddhist teachings and modern science. While in Frankfurt, the Dalai Lama will also give a talk on ethics.



The spiritual leader will also attend a symposium on science while on the next leg of his trip in Italy. He will wrap up his European tour in Latvia.



The Dalai Lama said his talks come from the ancient Indian wisdom of his teachers.



"I carry wherever I go the ancient Indian thought, Indian knowledge. So I just look at myself as a messenger of ancient Indian thought," he said.



The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in the northern Indian town of Dharamsala since he fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed Chinese uprising. China denounces him as a dangerous separatist. The Dalai Lama denies this and says he is seeking autonomy for Tibetans.