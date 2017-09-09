ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ເລີ່ມສະເດັດ ປະພາດຢູໂຣບ ໃນວັນອາທິດນີ້

ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ຜູ້ນຳທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈຂອງຊາວທິເບດ ເລີ່ມການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢູໂຣບເປັນ
ເວລາ 20 ວັນ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ພະອົງ ຈະຊົງໃຫ້ການເທດສະໜາສັ່ງສອນ
ກ່ຽວກັບພຸດທະສາສະໜາ ແລະພົບປະກັບພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ.
ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ ໄປເຖິງນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ ຂອງອິນເດຍ ໃນວັນສຸກ
ວານນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ພະອົງຈະຊົງເດີນທາງຕໍ່ ເພື່ອໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ 4 ປະເທດ. ໂດຍເອີ້ນການ
ຢ້ຽມຢາມນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ຜູ້ນຳທາງດ້ານ
ຈິດໃຈກ່າວວ່າ ພະອົງແມ່ນມີຄວາມປື້ມປິຕິດີໃຈ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວໃນການທີ່ຈະໄດ້
ມີໂອກາດພົບປະກັບພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດທີ່ນະຄອນ Frankfurt ປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນ.
ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ວ່າ “ອາດຕະມາ ມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນດີໃຈ
ກ່ຽວກັບການພົບປະ ທີ່ນະຄອນ Frankfurt. ອາດຕະມາຈະໄດ້ພົບປະ ກັບພວກນັກ
ວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນໂອກາດ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ລະນຶກເຖິງ ມື້ລາງ ທ່ານ Von Weizsacker.” ທ່ານ Carl Von Weizsacker ເປັນອາຈານສອນດ້ານ quantum
ຟີຊິກໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຊົງສະແດງຄວາມສົນພະໄທກ່ຽວກັບວິທະຍາສາດ
ສະໄໝໃໝ່ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ ອົງດາໄລ ລາມາ ຈະສະເດັດໄປຍັງປະເທດອັງກິດ ບ່ອນທີ່ພະອົງຈະ
ຊົງໃຫ້ໂອວາດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເມດຕາສົງສານ. ຈາກນັ້ນພະອົງກໍຈະຊົງເດີນທາງຕໍ່
ໄປຍັງນະຄອນ Frankfurt ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມ ວ່າດ້ວຍທາງຄົບ ລະຫວ່າງ
ຄຳສັ່ງສອນ ຂອງສາສະໜາພຸດ ແລະວິທະຍາສາດ ສະໄໝໃໝ່. ໃນຂະນະຢູ່ທີ່ນະ
ຄອນ Frankfurt ນັ້ນ ອົງດາໄລ ລາມະກໍຈະຊົງໃຫ້ໂອວາດກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງສິນທຳ.
ນອກນັ້ນ ຜູ້ນຳທາງດ້ານຈິດໃຈຂອງຊາວທິເບດ ຍັງຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຳ
ມະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບວິທະຍາສາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບ່ອນຢຸດແວ່ ແຫ່ງຕໍ່ໄປ ຂອງພະອົງກໍຈະ
ແມ່ນປະເທດອີຕາລີ. ພະອົງຈະຊົງມ້ວນທ້າຍການຢ້ຽມຢາມຢູໂຣບທີ່ລັດເວຍ.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama begins a 20-day tour on Sunday of Europe where he will give public teachings on Buddhism and also meet with scientists.
The Dalai Lama arrived Friday in New Delhi, India, where he will depart for his four-nation tour. Calling it an educational visit, the spiritual leader said he was looking forward to the trip, especially to a meeting with scientists in Frankfurt, Germany.
"I am looking forward to the Frankfurt's meeting. (I will be) meeting with some scientists and also there will be some kind of commemoration (of the) late Von Weizsacker," the Dalai Lama told Reuters. Carl von Weizsacker
was a quantum physics teacher to the Dalai Lama, who has long showed an interest in modern science.
The Dalai Lama will first travel to Britain, where he will give a public talk on compassion. From there, he travels to Frankfurt for a conference on the intersection between Buddhist teachings and modern science. While in Frankfurt, the Dalai Lama will also give a talk on ethics.
The spiritual leader will also attend a symposium on science while on the next leg of his trip in Italy. He will wrap up his European tour in Latvia.
The Dalai Lama said his talks come from the ancient Indian wisdom of his teachers.
"I carry wherever I go the ancient Indian thought, Indian knowledge. So I just look at myself as a messenger of ancient Indian thought," he said.
The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in the northern Indian town of Dharamsala since he fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed Chinese uprising. China denounces him as a dangerous separatist. The Dalai Lama denies this and says he is seeking autonomy for Tibetans.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ