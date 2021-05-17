ໄຊໂຄລນ ຢູ່ອິນເດຍ ການໂຈມຕີ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ອາດເປັນຜົນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ ການແຜ່ລະບາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ

ອິນເດຍ ກຳລັງຕຽມຮັບມືກັບໄຊໂຄລນຕົກເຕ (Tauktae) ຊຶ່ງຄາດວ່າ ຈະພັັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມ

ຊາຍຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້. ຫຼາຍພັນ ຄົນໄດ້ພາຍົກຍ້າຍ

ແລະໂຄງການສັກຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນໂຄວິດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງຢູ່ໃນ ບາງຂົງເຂດ. ອິນເດຍໄດ້

ລາຍງານຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ ຕິດໂຄວິດໃໝ່ ມາເປັນເວ ລາຫຼາຍອາທິດແລ້ວ ແລະມີຄວາມ

ຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຈາກໄຊ ໂຄລນ ຈະເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສຳລັບການແຜ່

ຂະຫຍາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ. ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍໄດ້ງ່າຍ ເວລາຄົນຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ກັນ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ

ຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃສ່ເຂດກາຊາອາດເປັນຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ດິນແດນດັ່ງກ່າວກາຍ ເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ມີ

ການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊາວກາຊາ ຊອກຫາ ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ຕາມສະຖານ

ທີ່ ທີ່ມີຜູ້ຫຼົບລີ້ຢູ່ຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນຈາກການໂຈມຕີທາງອາ ກາດ. ການກວດໂຄວິດແລະສັກ

ຢາຢູ່ໃນກາຊາໄດ້ຢຸດລົງເພາະການໂຈມຕີ.

ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຫົວໜ້ານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການແຜ່ລະ

ບາດໄດ້ຕິດ “ທີ່ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງບໍ່ເລືອກຜີວພັນ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ບັນດາປະຊາຄົມຜີວດຳ

ໄດ້ຕິດໄວຣັສຢ່າງໜັກໂດຍຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າຝ່າຍຄົນຜີວ ຂາວ. ດຣ. ແອນໂທນີ ຟາວຈີກ່າວ

ວ່າ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເຍືອງແສງໄຟໃຫ້ເຫັນການລົ້ມແຫຼວຂອງສັງຄົມເຮົາ” ໃນວັນອາທິດວານ

ນີ້່ ຢູ່ພິທີກ່າວຄຳປາໄສການ ຮຽນຈົບ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິລະຍາໄລອີມໍຣີ(Emory.) ຄຳປາໄສຂອງ

ທ່ານໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ ເຫັນເຖິງບັນຫາຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີພາບໃນການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນບັນ

ດາປະຊາຄົມຂອງພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ.

ພວກຄົນຜີວດຳ ຮິສແປນິກ ແລະຊາວອິນເດຍແດງ ໃນຈໍານວນທີ່ບໍ່ສົມສ່ວນໄດ້ ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່

ໃນວຽກງານທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ວ່າ “ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ” ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕິດແປດ ກັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ ດຣ. ຟາວຈີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ບັນດາກຸ່ມ ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ພາກັນມີພະຍາດແນວອື່ນ

ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເປັນເບົາຫວານ ຄວາມດັນ ເລືອດສູງ ອ້ວນພີ ຊຶ່ງຍິ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດເຈັບ

ປ່ວຍ ຖ້າຫາກຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄ ໂຣນາ.

ດຣ. ຟາວຈີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີບໍ່ຫຼາຍ” ຂອງສະພາບການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ຄິດໄລ່ຜິວພັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເກືອບ

ທັງໝົດ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການຄິດໄລ່ ຂອງສຸຂະພາບສັງຄົມກັບຄືນ ໄປສູ່ສະພາບທີ່ບໍ່ມີໂອ

ກາດ ທີ່ຄົນຜີວດຳຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ເຫັນຕົນເອງຖືກນັບ ແຕ່ ການເກີດມາ ກ່ຽວກັບການມີອາ

ຫານພຽງພໍໄວ້ໃຫ້ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງການປິ່ນປົວສຸ ຂະພາບແລະການບໍ່ປະຕິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຜົນກະທົບຈາກຄວາມລຳອຽງດ້ານຜີວ ພັນຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ດຣ. ຟາວຈີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮຽນຈົບ ໃຫ້ເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງ ການແກ້

ໄຂໃນການປົວແປງຄວາມບໍ່ກໍ້າເກີ່ງ ຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອກ່ຽວກັບໂຣກລະບາດ.

India is bracing for Cyclone Tauktae, expected to hit the country’s Western coast Monday evening. Thousands of people have been evacuated and COVID vaccination programs have closed down in some areas. India has reported hundreds of thousands of new COVID infections for weeks and there is fear that as people seek shelter from the cyclone that the shelters will be the locations for superspreader events. The coronavirus is easily spread when people are in close proximity.

Officials of humanitarian aid groups are also warning that Israel’s shelling of Gaza could result in the territory becoming a location for a superspreader event as Gazans seek shelter in overcrowded spaces from the airstrikes. COVID testing and vaccinations in Gaza have stopped because of the attacks.

In the United States, the country’s top infectious disease expert said the pandemic has exposed “the undeniable effects of racism” as communities of color had been hit harder by the virus than their white counterparts. Anthony Fauci said that “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” on Sunday during a commencement address for Atlanta’s Emory University. His address highlights the issue of disparity access to health care in minority groups across the U.S.

A disproportionate amount of Black, Hispanic and Native American people work in jobs classified as “essential,” exposing them to the coronavirus, Fauci said. In addition, these groups of people are more likely to have underlying conditions — like diabetes,

hypertension, obesity — which increase the likelihood that they will become ill, if exposed to the coronavirus.

“Very few” of these conditions have racial determinants, Fauci said, but “almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to healthcare and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

Fauci called on the graduates to be part of the solution in correcting the inequalities exposed by the pandemic.