ທ່ານໂກໂມ ປະກາດໃຫ້ ຜູ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຈາກລັດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ມີການລະບາດແຮງ ກັກໂຕສອງອາທິດ

ລັດນິວຢອກ ຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມຈາກລັດອື່ນໆໃນສະຫະລັດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ

ກັກຕົນເອງເປັນເວລາ 14 ມື້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວ ຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ນັ້ນຄື

ການປະກາດ ຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານແອນດຣູ ໂກໂມ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ຄຳສັ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນນຳໃຊ້ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ີມີອັດຕາການຕິດ

ແປດສູງ ມາຍັງລັດນິວຢອກ ຄອນເນັກຕິຄັດ ແລະນິວເຈີຊີ ແລະຈະເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້

ໃນຕອນທ່ຽງຄືນວັນພຸດ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄຳສັ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ມີການນຳໃຊ້ ຕໍ່ ລັດອາລາບາມາ ອາກແກນຊໍ ອາຣິໂຊນາ

ຟລໍຣິດາ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຢູທາ ແລະເທັກຊັສ.

ທ່ານໂກໂມ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະບັນດາທຸລະກິດເຊັ່ນໂຮງແຮມຈະ ຕິດຕາມ

ສັງເກດເບິ່ງ ພວກມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດ ຂອງທັງສາມລັດນີ້ ຈະມີ

ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຂໍ້ບັງຄັບຂອງຕົນ ເອງ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນລັດນິວຢອກໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍແລ້ວ

ກໍຕາມ ໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ແຕ່ລັດອື່ນໆຍັງມີກໍລະ ນີ ທີ່ກວດພົບວ່າຕິດ

ເຊື້ອ ແລະເຂົ້າຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານໂກໂມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາຜູ້ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມອາດນໍາເອົາພະຍາດຕິດແປດມາກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຈະບໍ່ເປັນເຈດຕະນາ ຫຼືຄວາມປະສົງຮ້າຍ ແຕ່ມັນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງຈິງ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 34,700 ກໍລະນີ

ຊຶ່ງເປັນການສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສະຖິຕິການແຜ່ລະບາດສູງສຸດໃນລະ ດູບານໃໝ່. ອີງ

ຕາມຂໍ້ມູນ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Johns Hopkins ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້

ເຫັນໂຕເລກທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນແມ່ນວັນທີ 9 ເມສາແລະ 24 ເມສາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ລັດອາຣິໂຊນາ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ມິຊິສຊິບປີ ເນວາດາ ແລະເທັກຊັສ ຕ່າງກໍມີການ ບັນທຶກເປັນ

ຈຳນວນສູງສຸດໃນມື້ດຽວ ສໍາລັບກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນຂະນະ

ທີ່ລັດອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນວ່າ ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 100 ເປີເຊັນ.

ໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ທີ່ເລີ້ມເປີດຄືນເສດຖະກິດຂັ້ນທີສີ່ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງການເປີດຮ້ານ ສັບພະສິນ

ຄ້າ ບ່ອນອອກກຳລັງກາຍ ຈະບໍ່ໄປຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການ

ແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ອີງຕາມການປະກາດ ຂອງທ່ານ

New York will require visitors from some U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

The mandate applies to those coming from states with high infection rates to New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, and will go into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Currently the advisory applies to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas

Cuomo said that local police and businesses such as hotels will monitor visitors. He said each of the three states will be responsible for its own enforcement.

. Although the number of New York’s COVID-19 cases has sharply declined in recent weeks, other states have experience sharp spikes in positive tests and hospitalizations.

“They [visitors] could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn’t be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real," said Cuomo.



On Tuesday, the number of new cases surged to 34,700, mirroring statistics seen at the pandemic’s peak in the spring. According to data published by Johns Hopkins University, the last time the U.S. saw similar numbers was on April 9 and April 24.

Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas all set single-day record highs for new cases on Tuesday, as other states such as Florida report a 100% increase in infections.



In New York ,phase four of re-opening, which included malls and gyms, will not go on as previously scheduled to prevent the spread of the virus, Cuomo announced on Tuesday.