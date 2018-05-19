ເຮືອບິນ ຄິວບາຕົກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 100 ກວ່າຄົນ ຢູ່ ນະຄອນຮາວານາ

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ເວລາເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານລຳນຶ່ງ
ໄດ້ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ ບໍ່ດົນລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນ ຈາກສະໜາມບິນຮາວານາ ໃນ
ຖ້ຽວບິນພາຍໃນປະເທດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ສາມຄົນທີ່ລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກມາຈາກຊາກ
ເຮືອບິນ ແລະຢູ່ໃນອາການສາຫັດ ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍ.
ອົງການຂ່າວຂອງຄິວບາ ແລະສື່ມວນຊົນອື່ນໆລາຍງານວ່າ ຖ້ຽວບິນ ຊຶ່ງບໍລິຫານງານ
ໂດຍບໍລິສັດລັດວິສາຫະກິດສາຍການບິນ ຄິວບານາ ເດີ ອາວີອາຊົງ ທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນຈາກ
ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ ໂຮເຊ ມາຕີ ເວລາອຸບັດຕິເຫດ ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ. ເຮືອບິນລຳນີ້ ກຳລັງ
ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປຍັງເມືອງໂຮນແກັງ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຄິວບາ. ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການຄົນ
ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານ ໂບອິ້ງ 737 ທີ່ໃຊ້ງານມາດົນແລ້ວ ໄດ້ບິນກ້ຽວກັບຄືນ
ມາຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ ກ່ອນປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ ແລະເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ ຢູ່ສວນມັນຕົ້ນ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄິວບາ ທ່ານມີແກລ ດີອາສ ກາແນລ ໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມບ່ອນເຮືອບິນຕົກ
ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ມອດໄຟແລ້ວ ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການສັນລະສູດ
ແລະຄະນະກຳມາທິການກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການຈັດຕັ້ງເພື່ອສືບສວນເບິງສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້
ເຮືອບິນຕົກ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຜູ້ໂດຍສານ 104 ຄົນຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຈຸບິນຫົກຄົນ
ຈາກເມັກຊິໂກ. ລັດຖະບານເມັກຊິໂກກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນລຳນີ້ໄດ້ຜະລິດ ໃນປີ 1979
ແລະໄດ້ເຊົ່າໂດຍສາຍການບິນຄິວບານາ ຈາກບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງນ້ອຍໆຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ
ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ແອໂຣລານີອາສ ດາໂມ ຊຶ່ງມີອີກຊຶ່ງນຶ່ງວ່າ ໂກລໂບລແອ.
More than 100 people died Friday when an airliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana's main airport on a domestic flight in Cuba.
Officials say three survivors were pulled from the wreckage and are in critical condition in the hospital.
Cuban and other news media report the flight, operated by the Cuban state airline Cubana de Aviacion, was leaving Jose Marti International Airport Friday when the accident occurred. The plane was headed to the eastern Cuban city of Holguin. A witness said the aging Boeing 737 jetliner made an abrupt turn before it crashed and burned in a cassava field just after taking off.
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the crash site, and said the fire has been extinguished, the dead are being identified and a commission is being organized to investigate the cause of the crash.
Authorities said there were 104 passengers on the flight as well as a six-person crew from Mexico. Mexico's government says the aircraft was built in 1979 and leased by Cubana from a small Mexican charter company called Aerolineas Damojh, which also goes by the name Global Air.
