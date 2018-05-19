ເຮືອບິນ ຄິວບາຕົກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 100 ກວ່າຄົນ ຢູ່ ນະຄອນຮາວານາ

ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເວລາ​ເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານລຳນຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ ບໍ່ດົນລຸນຫຼັງ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຈາກ​ສະໜາມ​ບິນ​ຮາ​ວາ​ນາ ​ໃນ

ຖ້ຽວບິນ​ພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ສາມ​ຄົນທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ​ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ

​ເຮືອບິນ ​ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາການສາຫັດ ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ.

ອົງການຂ່າວຂອງຄິວ​ບາ ​ແລະ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ ຖ້ຽວບິນ ຊຶ່ງບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ງານ

ໂດຍ​ບໍລິສັດລັດວິສາຫະກິດສາຍ​ການບິນ ​ຄິວ​ບາ​ນາ​ ​ເດີ ອາ​ວີ​ອາ​ຊົງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນຈາກ

​ສະໜາມ​ບິ​ນສາກົນ ​ໂຮ​ເຊ ມາຕີ ເວລາອຸບັດຕິເຫດ ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ. ເຮືອບິນລຳນີ້ ກຳລັງ

ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປຍັງເມືອງໂຮນແກັງ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຄິວບາ. ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດການ​ຄົນ​

ນຶ່ງ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານ ໂບອິ້ງ 737 ​ທີ່ໃຊ້ງານມາດົນແລ້ວ ໄດ້ບິນ​ກ້ຽວກັບ​ຄື​ນ

ມາຢ່າງ​ກະທັນຫັນ ​ກ່ອນ​ປະສົບອຸບັດຕິເຫດຕົກ​ ​ແລະ​ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ ຢູ່​ສວນມັນຕົ້ນ ຫຼັງ​

ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ

ປະທານ​າທິບໍດີ​ຄິວ​ບາ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແກລ ດີ​ອາສ ກາ​ແນລ ​ໄດ້​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮືອບິນ​ຕົກ

ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ມອດໄຟແລ້ວ ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ກຳລັງ​ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ສັນລະສູດ ​

ແລະ​ຄະນະ​ກຳມາທິການ​ກຳລັງ​ໄດ້ຮັບການຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ສວນເບິງ​ສາ​ເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້

ເຮືອບິນ​ຕົກ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີຜູ້​ໂດຍສານ 104 ຄົນຢູ່​ໃນເຮືອບິນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຈຸບິນຫົກ​ຄົນ​

ຈາກ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ. ລັດຖະບານເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອບິນ​ລຳນີ້ໄດ້​ຜະລິດ ໃນ​ປີ 1979 ​

ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຊົ່າ​ໂດຍສາຍການບິນ​ຄິວ​ບາ​ນາ ຈາກ​ບໍລິສັດ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ຂອງເມັກຊິ​ໂກ

ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ ​ແອ​ໂຣລານີອາສ ດາ​ໂມ​ ຊຶ່ງມີອີກຊຶ່ງນຶ່ງວ່າ ​ໂກລ​ໂບລ​ແອ.



More than 100 people died Friday when an airliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana's main airport on a domestic flight in Cuba.



Officials say three survivors were pulled from the wreckage and are in critical condition in the hospital.



Cuban and other news media report the flight, operated by the Cuban state airline Cubana de Aviacion, was leaving Jose Marti International Airport Friday when the accident occurred. The plane was headed to the eastern Cuban city of Holguin. A witness said the aging Boeing 737 jetliner made an abrupt turn before it crashed and burned in a cassava field just after taking off.



Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the crash site, and said the fire has been extinguished, the dead are being identified and a commission is being organized to investigate the cause of the crash.



Authorities said there were 104 passengers on the flight as well as a six-person crew from Mexico. Mexico's government says the aircraft was built in 1979 and leased by Cubana from a small Mexican charter company called Aerolineas Damojh, which also goes by the name Global Air.



