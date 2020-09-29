ລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ ພ້ອມແລ້ວ ຈະຟັງການໂຕ້ວາທີ ເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຂອງຜູ້ສະໝັກ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ການໂຕ້ວາທີຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີເທື່ອທໍາອິດ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແລະອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນແລງວັນອັງຄານທີ່ເມືອງຄລີບແລນ ລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດສາມຄັ້ງທີ່ພວກທ່ານທັງສອງຈະໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ. ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດແລ້ວທັງຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຊາດແລະຢູ່ທີ່ລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ ຊຶ່ງເປັນລັດທີ່ທັງສອງພັກຕ່າງກໍມີຄະແນນ ສຽງໃນລະດັບໃກ້ຄຽງກັນ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ກ່ຽວກັບບຸກ ຄົນທັງສອງ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຈາກຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງໄປຫາອີກຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງ. Carolyn Presutti ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຕ້ວາທີໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈາກເມືອງຄລີບແລນ ດັ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ



ທຸງສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳຜືນນີ້ແຫລະ ແມ່ນຮ່ອງຮອຍອັນທຳອິດ ຂອງການເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມໆນີ້ ຂອງລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ.

ນາງດີລໍເຣັສ ເຈັນໂຕ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຖົກຖຽງກັບໂຕເອງຢູ່ວ່າ ຈະປັກທຸງຜືນນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ຍ້ອນຂ້ອຍຢ້ານ ຈະມີຄົນຍິງປືນ ໃສ່ເຮືອນຂ້ອຍ ແລະຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍກໍຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ດຳ ລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ດ້ວຍຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ.”

ແຕ່ຢູ່ຟາກທາງອີກກ້ຳນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກໍເປັນເພື່ອນອາຍຸ 44 ປີ.

ນາງແພັດຕີ ລຸກຈີ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ “ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ຈະ ເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ນຳພາພວກເຮົາ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນຄົນດີ ເປັນຄົນສະຫຼາດ ແລະກໍເປັປະຊາທິປະໄຕນຳດ້ວຍ.”

ໂອຮາຍໂອເປັນລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນໃດ ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ທີ່ລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໄດ້ຊະນະຢູູ່ລັດນີ້ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 8 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີ 2016 ແຕ່ໃນປີນີ້ ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄະແນນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດເປີເຊັນໄປຈາກຜູ້ທ້າຊິງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເພື່ອນບ້ານ ແລະບາງທີ ແມ່ນແຕ່ສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ແບ່ງແຍກຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ນາງແພັດຕີ ລຸກຈີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລູກຂອງຂ້ອຍເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ເປັນພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເຊີນພວກເຂົາມາເຮືອນອີກ (ສຽງຫົວ) ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເວົ້າເລື້ອງການເມືອງອີກ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນພວກເຮົາກໍອົດບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍຢຸດເວົ້າ.”

ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ການແບ່ງຂົ້ວລະຫວ່າງພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສາມາດເກີດຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນຄອບຄົວ. ສາສະດາຈານໂຈ ໄວທ໌ ສອນວິຊາການເມືອງແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເຄສ ເວສເທີນ ຣີເຊີບ (Case Western Reserve University) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແມ່ນຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ພໍໃຈຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍແຕ່ງງານກັບຄົນເພດດຽວກັນ ຫຼືຜູ້ທີ່ປ່ຽນເພດ. ສ່ວນສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ພໍໃຈຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຄິດທີ່ວ່າ ລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແຕ່ງງານກັບສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.”

ນາງແພັດຕີ ລຸກຈີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປເອົາລໍ້ມາ ແລະໃຫ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຂຶ້ນໄປໃນລໍ້ນັ້ນ. ຂ້ອຍຈະເອ້ຕົກແຕ່ງສວນໜ້າບ້ານຂອງຂ້ອຍທັງໝົດ.”

ສ່ວນນາງດີລໍເຣັສ ເຈັນໂຕ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເປັນຈັ່ງໃດລະ ໄປລີ້ກັບໄບເດັນເລີຍ?”

ນາງດີລໍເຣັສ ເຈັນໂຕ ກ່າວວ່າ ມິດຕະພາບຂອງນາງ ກັບນາງແພັດຕີ ລຸກຈີ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເໜືອການເມືອງໃດໆ.

ນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍມັກທ່ານທຣຳ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລ້ວຈັ່ງໃດລະ? ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ.”

ການໂຕ້ວາທີຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເຄັສ ເວສເທີນ ຣີເຊີບ ບໍ່ໄກປານໃດຈາກເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງສອງນັ້ນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍການໂຕ້ຖຽງຢ່າງເຂັ້ມຂົ້ນ.

ສາສະດາຈານໂຈເຊັບ ໄວທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ຄາດວ່າຈະພະຍາຍາມເອົາທ່າທີແບບລະມັດລະວັງວາດໃດວາດນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ກໍຈະຊອກຫາທາງເພື່ອຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເບິ່ງແລ້ວບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ປະທັບໃຈເລີຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະໝາຍເຖິງຫຼອກລໍ້ທ່ານນຳ.”

ສະຖານທີ່ໂຕ້ວາທີ ຢູ່ເມືອງຄລີບແລນ ພວມລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ບຸກຄົນທັງສອງ ໄປສົນທະນາກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດຂອງພວກທ່ານ ເລື້ອງສານສູງສຸດ ການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຄວາມປອດໄພໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະເລື້ອງເສດຖະກິດ.

ອີກຫົວຂໍ້ນຶ່ງ ກໍຄືການປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນທຳໃນເລື້ອງເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນ ຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຈະລາຈົນ ແລະການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປລັກເອົາເຄື່ອງເອົາຂອງ.

ນາງດີລໍເຣັສ ເຈັນໂຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ຂ້ອຍຈະປ່ອນບັດເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຍ້ອນວ່າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດບໍ່ເຄີຍປະນາມການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ເລີຍ.”

ສ່ວນນາງແພັດຕີ ລຸກຈີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍມີແຕ່ຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳເວົ້າວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າລາວໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວເສຍໃຈ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ລາວເວົ້າໃນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າລະອາຍແທ້ໆ ແລະລາວມັກຫົວຂວັນຄົນອື່ນ.”

ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງເທື່ອໃໝ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດຈາກລັດໂອຮາຍໂອສອງຄົນໃນທຸກສາມຄົນໃດ ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນວ່າ ການເມືອງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວ ແລະເພື່ອນມິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ. ຫຼາຍໆຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບສະພາບການດັ່ງກ່າວດ້ວຍການຫຼີກເວັ້ນບໍ່ເວົ້າເຖິງການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃດໆ ໂດຍຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ ການໂຕ້ວາທີ ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ສະໝັກທັງສອງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ບ່ອນໂຕ້ວາທີໃນເມືອງນີ້ ເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນແທນ.

The first presidential debate pitting President Donald Trump against former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden takes place Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three debates in which the two will appear face to face. The election campaign is close, both nationally and in Ohio, a swing state, where voter’s opinions about the two candidates differ sharply from one household to the next.VOA's Carolyn Presutti is in Cleveland for the debate.

This Trump flag was the first sign of politics in this Ohio neighborhood.

Dolores Gentile, Trump Supporter:

“I debated whether to put it up or not because I was afraid my house might get shot at. And then I thought, you know what, I'm not living in fear.”

But then across the street – a Biden supporter – a friend of 44 years.

Patty Lucci, Biden Supporter:

“Whomever is going to be in charge needs to lead us. And be nice. And smart. And democratic.”

Ohio is a crucial state in the Presidential election – no Republican has ever won the Presidency without winning Ohio. President Trump won the state by a margin of 8 points in 2016. But this year, polls show only a few points separating him from Democratic challenger Joe Biden, as neighbors – and sometimes families – split their allegiance.

Patty Lucci, Biden Supporter:

“Half my kids are Trump supporters. So, we don’t invite them over anymore (laughs). We say we aren’t going to talk about politics anymore and then we do. And then we stop it.”

Across the country, polarization of Trump and Biden supporters can deeply affect families. Case Western Reserve’s Joe White teaches American Politics and the Presidency.

Professor Joseph White, Case Western Reserve University:

“Republicans are more upset about the possibility of the child marrying a person of the same gender, or who is transgender. Democrats are much more upset about the idea of their child marrying a Republican.”

Patty Lucci, Biden Supporter:

“I’m going to get a wheel and put ‘Ridin with biden’ too. I’m going to decorate the whole front lawn.”

Dolores Gentile, Trump Supporter:

“How about ‘Hidin’ with Biden’?”

Dolores Gentile says her friendship with Patty Lucci rises above politics.

Dolores Gentile, Trump Supporter:

“I like Trump, they like Biden. So what? One of them is going to win.”

The first Presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University – not far from their houses – is expected to be contentious.

Professor Joseph White, Case Western Reserve University:

“Vice President Biden will presumably be trying to walk a fine line of some sort. But he also wants to find ways to make Trump look as bad as possible, which may mean baiting him.”

The debate pavilion in Cleveland awaits the two men to discuss their records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, election security, and the economy.

Another topic – racial justice protests that have at times triggered rioting and looting.

Dolores Gentile, Trump Supporter:

“That’s why I’m voting for President Trump, because the Democratic party has not condemned any of this.”

Patty Lucci, Biden Supporter:

“I just think Trump says – I think he's mean, that's what I think upsets me. I think he says really mean things, and he makes fun of people.”

A new poll shows two out of three Ohio voters agree that politics has strained relationships among families and friends. Many say they cope by avoiding any election talk. Instead, they will leave the real debating to the two candidates Tuesday here at this pavilion.