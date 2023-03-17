ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີການຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ໃນ ໄທ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຈີນ

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ໄທ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຊື້​ຈ້າງ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຄົນ ຈີນ ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ ໄທ ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເພື່ອ​ຕັ້ງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 9 ມີ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ນາຍ​ພົນ ສຸ​ຣະ​ເຊດ ຫັກ​ພານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຮ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສລະ​ດັບ​ພົນ​ເອກ​ຕຳຫຼວດ. ແຟ້ມ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ເພື່​ອຕັ້ງຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາຫຼາ​ຍ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ມີ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ທີ່, ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຊື້​ຈ້າງ.

ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ ໄທ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ຂອງ​ເງິນ​ສົດ​ທີ່​ຜິ​ດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈາກ ຈີນ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ນັບ​ຈາກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຄື​ການທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວຫາ​ຊັບ​ສິນ ແລະ ກິ​ດ​ຈະ​ການ​ໃນ​ຍາມ​ກາງ​ຄືນ.

ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ເງິນ​ ຈີນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຂອງ ໄທ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ຄົນ​ໄທ ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ ທ້າວ ໄຊ​ຢາ​ນາດ “ຕູ້​ຫາວ” ຄອນ​ຈາ​ຢາ​ນັນ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຟອກ​ເງິນຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຜ່ານ​ຣາ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ຕູ້​ຫາວ ແປ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ສາ ຈີນ​ກາງ​ແມ່ນ “ຮັ່ງ​ມີ” ແລະຊື່ຫຼິ້ນ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຫາ​ກໍ່ລວຍຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ ຈີນ.

More than 100 Thai immigration officers are expected to face bribery-linked charges in the coming weeks after allegedly helping thousands of Chinese enter Thailand illegally to set up criminal businesses.

Speaking to reporters March 9, Deputy National Police Chief General Surachet Hakparn said cases have been drawn up against the officers, including at least one with the senior rank of police general. Their files have been handed to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to bring charges on a variety of allegations involving malfeasance in office, including bribery.

The development comes as Thai authorities try to stem the spread of illicit cash from China across its economy, from tourism-linked businesses to properties and nightlife enterprises.

The ability of Chinese money to bend Thailand’s laws has alarmed Thais in recent months, after the arrest of Chinese national Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant late last year for allegedly laundering tens of millions of dollars through the kingdom. “Tuhao” is Mandarin for “rich" and is a nickname often given to the new wealthy of China.