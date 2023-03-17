ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີການຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ໃນ ໄທ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຈີນ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໄທ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການຊື້ຈ້າງໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນ ຈີນ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ໄທ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍເພື່ອຕັ້ງທຸລະກິດທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວເມື່ອວັນທີ 9 ມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດແຫ່ງຊາດ ນາຍພົນ ສຸຣະເຊດ ຫັກພານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຄະດີຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຖືກຮ່າງຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ນັ້ນ, ລວມທັງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄົນ ທີ່ມີຕຳແໜ່ງອະວຸໂສລະດັບພົນເອກຕຳຫຼວດ. ແຟ້ມຄະດີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຖືກມອບໃຫ້ຄະນະກຳມາທິການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກ່າວຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ປະກອບມີການສໍ້ໂກງຕໍ່ໜ້າທີ່, ລວມມີການຊື້ຈ້າງ.
ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ ໄທ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍັບຢັ້ງການແຜ່ລາມຂອງເງິນສົດທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຈາກ ຈີນ ໃນທົ່ວເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ນັບຈາກທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆຄືການທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫາຊັບສິນ ແລະ ກິດຈະການໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ.
ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງເງິນ ຈີນ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນກົດໝາຍຂອງ ໄທ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຕືອນຄົນໄທ ທັງຫຼາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຫຼັງຈາກການຈັບກຸມ ທ້າວ ໄຊຢານາດ “ຕູ້ຫາວ” ຄອນຈາຢານັນ ໃນທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້ສຳລັບການກ່າວຫາຟອກເງິນຫຼາຍສິບລ້ານໂດລາຜ່ານຣາຊະອານາຈັກດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຕູ້ຫາວ ແປຈາກພາສາ ຈີນກາງແມ່ນ “ຮັ່ງມີ” ແລະຊື່ຫຼິ້ນມັກຈະຖືກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ຫາກໍ່ລວຍຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ໃນ ຈີນ.
More than 100 Thai immigration officers are expected to face bribery-linked charges in the coming weeks after allegedly helping thousands of Chinese enter Thailand illegally to set up criminal businesses.
Speaking to reporters March 9, Deputy National Police Chief General Surachet Hakparn said cases have been drawn up against the officers, including at least one with the senior rank of police general. Their files have been handed to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to bring charges on a variety of allegations involving malfeasance in office, including bribery.
The development comes as Thai authorities try to stem the spread of illicit cash from China across its economy, from tourism-linked businesses to properties and nightlife enterprises.
The ability of Chinese money to bend Thailand’s laws has alarmed Thais in recent months, after the arrest of Chinese national Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant late last year for allegedly laundering tens of millions of dollars through the kingdom. “Tuhao” is Mandarin for “rich" and is a nickname often given to the new wealthy of China.