ເທັກໂນໂລຈີການພິມແບບ 3 ມິຕິ ສາມາດນໍາເອົາມາພິມ ຊັບສົມບັດອັນເກົ່າແກ່ ຄືນໃໝ່ໄດ້

ພວກທີ່ມີຫົວຄິດປະດິດສ້າງໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍກໍາລັງນຳໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີການພິມແບບ 3 ມິຕິ ຫລື 3-D ເພື່ອເກັບເອົາ ຊັບສົມບັດອັນເກົ່າແກ່ມາເຮັດຄືນ ແລະສ້າງອັນໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນມາ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Julie Taboh ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະມານ 2.500 ປີ ກ່ອນນັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດກຣີສດຶກດໍາບັນ, ຊ່າງແກະສະຫຼັກທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຄົນນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານ ປີດຽສ (Phidias) ໄດ້ສ້າງຮູບປັ້ນຍັກໃຫຍ່ຂອງເທບພະເຈົ້າເຊອຸສ (Zeus) - ຊຶ່ງເປັນກະສັດຂອງເທບພະເຈົ້າກຣີສ ສະໄໝນັ້ນ.

ຮູບປັ້ນນັ້ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນພຣະວິຫານໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ທ່ານເອງ ຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງໂອລິມເປຍ (Olympia) ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນກໍາເນີດ ຂອງກິລາໂອລິມປິກ (Olympic) ນັ້ນ.



ຮູບປັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍໄຟໄໝ້ ໃນສະຕະວັດທີ 5 ຂອງຄຣິສຕະສັກ ກະຫລາດ ຫລື AD, ແຕ່ວ່າ ຮູບຈຳລອງຂອງຮູບປັ້ນນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໃນຫລາຍປີນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ.

ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເຄນເນຊໍ (Kennesaw) ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ, ມີການເຮັດແບບໃນຂະໜາດຂອງຮູບປັ້ນອັນນັ້ນ ໂດຍນຳໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີການພິມແບບ 3 ມິຕິ ຫລື 3-D. ທ່ານແຣນດີ ເອມເມີດທ໌ (Randy Emert) ເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສາດສະດາຈານໃນວິຊາວິສະວະກຳກົນຈັກ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເຄນເນຊໍ (Kennesaw) ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍເຫັນວ່າມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ມ່ວນ ແລະຄັກຫລາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກັບເຄື່ອງມືວິ

ສະວະກຳແລະເປີດໃຫ້ມີການສົນທະນາກັນລະຫວ່າງນັກສຶກສາວິສະວະກຳກັບ

ນັກສຶກສາດ້ານສິລະປະກໍາ ເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາວິທີການໃໝ່ເພື່ອສ້າງສິລະປະກໍາ ຫລື ວິທີການເຮັດວຽກໂດຍໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມື ແລະນຳເອົາສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ມາລວມເຂົ້າກັນ."

ແບບດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເຮັດດ້ວຍຢາງປລາສຕິກ ແລະໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານ 6 ອາ

ທິດຈຶ່ງສ້າງມັນຂຶ້ນມາໄດ້.

ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສາດສະດາຈານເອມເມີດທ໌ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນເປີດໂລກໃໝ່ກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິສຳພັນກັບຮູບປັ້ນນັ້ນ ອອກມາໃຫ້ເຫັນໝົດເລີຍ."

ຮູບປັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາສໍາລັບຫໍພິພິທະພັນສະຫັດສະວັດຂອງທ່ານເກດ (Gate) ໃນນະຄອນແອັດແລນຕາ, ລັດຈໍເຈຍ, ເພື່ອເປັນບ່ອນວາງສະແດງໃນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບ 20 ປີ ຂອງກິລາໂອລິມປິກໃນປີ 1996.

ມັນຍັງເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງຫໍພິພິທະພັນນັ້ນຢູ່ເທົ່າທຸກມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານ ຣອດນີ ຄຸກ (Rodney Cook) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງມູນນິທິອານຸສາວະລີແຫ່ງຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ດູແລຫໍພິພິທະພັນສະຫັດສະວັດ ເກດ (Gate) ໃນນະຄອນແອັດແລນຕາ, ລັດຈໍເຈຍ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານ Skype ວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າປະທັບໃຈຫລາຍ, ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຂອງວັດຖຸ ທີ່ມີລັກສະນະແບບຄລາສຊິກແບບນັ້ນ ແລະວິທີການທີ່ມັນຖືກຜະລິດດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສູງ, ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ແຂກທີ່ເຂົ້າມາຢ້ຽມຊົມຂອງພວກເຮົາທັງຫນຸ່ມ ແລະແກ່ຮູ້ສຶກອັດສະຈັນໃຈຫລາຍ."

ນັກສຶກສາທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລດັ່ງກ່າວໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃນການພິມແບບ 3 ມິຕິ ຫລື 3-D ເພື່ອສ້າງຜົນງານທີ່ທັນສະໄໝເຊັ່ນກັນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ ຄຸກ (Cook) ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງບົດບາດສຳຄັນ ທີ່ມັນມີໃນການກ່າຍຄືນ ວັດຖຸບູຮານທີ່ເປັນຊັບສິນມີຄ່າ.

ທ່ານ ຄຸກ (Cook) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາມີຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງຊັບສິນ ທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າທາງດ້ານການສຶກສາ ແລະສະຖາປັດ ຕະຍະກຳທີ່ພວກເຮົາເປັນຜູ້ດູແລຮັກສາໄວ້ໃນເວລານີ້ຫລາຍ, ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ ເຮັດຈົນສຸດຄວາມສາມາດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ ເພື່ອຖ່າຍທອດມັນ ໃຫ້ຄົນລຸ້ນຫລັງ."

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

Creative minds in the state of Georgia are using 3-D printing technology to replicate ancient treasures and create new ones. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

About 2,500 years ago in ancient Greece, renowned sculptor Phidias ((FI-dee-us)) created a giant statue of Zeus – king of the Greek gods.

It was housed in a massive temple built in his honor in Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic games.

The statue was destroyed by fire in the 5th century AD, but replicas have been made in the years since.

At Kennesaw State University in Georgia, a scale model of the statue was made using 3-D printing technology.

Randy Emert is an assistant professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia. He spoke with VOA via Skype:

“I see it as a fun, cool way to work with the tools of engineering and opening up dialogue between engineering students and art students to discover new ways to either create art, or how to work with the tools and bring those together.”

The model was made out of plastic and took about six weeks to create.

Randy Emert, Assistant Professor, Kennesaw State University:

“It opens up a whole new world of interacting with that sculpture.”

The sculpture was created for the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, for an exhibit commemorating the 20th anniversary of its 1996 Olympic games.

It remains the centerpiece of the museum today.

Rodney Cook is CEO of the National Monuments Foundation, which oversees the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. He spoke to VOA via Skype:

“It was so striking, the difference of such a classical-looking object and the way it was made with high tech, it dazzled our visitors young and old.”

Students at the university use 3-D printing technology to create modern works as well. But Cook emphasizes the important role it plays in replicating ancient treasures.

Rodney Cook, CEO, National Monuments Foundation Skype:

“We are very conscious of the educational and architectural treasures that we are custodians of at this time, and we do our best in all our power to pass them along to the next generation.”