ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ແຊນ ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ​ໂອ​ ແມ່ນ​

ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບແບັດເຕີຣີລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ສິ່ງສະໜອງໄຟຟ້າເຊິ່ງຕາມທິດສະດີແລ້ວ

ເກືອບວ່າຈະບໍ່ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ສາກຄືນອີກເລີຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍ

ງານ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈິນຕະ​ນາ​ການ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ແບັດ​ເຕີ​ຣີ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່

ຕ້ອງການສາກອີກເລີຍ.

ແຕ່​ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ຖ້າ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ອີ​ທານ ອານ

ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເທັກຊັສ ທີ່ເມືອງ ແຊນ ແອນໂທນີໂອ ຫຼື U-T-S-A ປະສົບ

ຄວາມສຳເລັດ.

ທ່ານ ອີ​ທານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ

ການໄດ້ເກືອບວ່າໂດຍບໍ່ມີແບັດເຕີຣີ.”

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ສິ່ງ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ສອງ​ຢ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄາ​ບອນ​

ແຜ່ນບາງໆ ທີ່ໜາພຽງນຶ່ງອາຕອມ ເອີ້ນວ່າ ກຣາຟີນ ແລະ ເອເລັກ​ທ​ຣອນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ

ຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະໜອງໄຟຟ້າໃຫ້ສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາຜ່ານ

ໄຟຟ້າແລ້ວ.

ຍ້ອນ ເອ​ເລັກ​ທ​ຣອ​ນ ມັນ​ປິ່ນ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ຍັງ​ນຳ​ພາ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ອີກ​ຮູບ

ແບບນຶ່ງ. ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດທັງຫຼາຍນີ້ ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມສິ່ງທີ່

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ອີເລັກໂທຣນິກປິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ ປ​ຣາ​ທີກ ໂກ​ປາ​ລາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ຊ​ນານ, ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກ​ຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເອ​ເລັກ​ທ​ຣອນ

ມີຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນເຫຼັກກ້າທີ່ແຂງແຮງຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນຈິນຕະນາເບິ່ງວ່າ

ເອເລັກທຣອນ ທີ່ປິ່ນເອງຢູ່ແກນຂອງມັນ, ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຂຶ້ນ ຫຼື ລົງ.”

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ 2 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ລັງ​

ງານປິ່ນຂອງ ເອເລັກທຣອນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ UTSA ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ປັ່ນ​ນີ້​ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຕາໜ່າງ ​ກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ ເພື່ອ

ຈັບ ແລະ ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍເອເລັກທຣອນພວກນັ້ນ ແລະ ຮວບຮວມເອົາພະລັງງານດັ່ງ

ກ່າວນັ້ນຫຼາຍຕື່ມອີກ.

ທ່ານ ເຮ​ບິນ ຣອຍ ເຊ​ຣຽນ, ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍ​າ​ໄລ ເທັກຊັ​ສ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ແຊນ​

ແອນໂທນີໂອ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໃຊ້ກຣາຟີນ ແມ່ນວິທີໃໝ່ສຳລັບພະລັງງານປິ່ນ. ມັນບໍ່

ພຽງແຕ່ແມ່ນນຶ່ງ ໃນວັດຖຸຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນທີ່ສຸດເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນຍັງແມ່ນ

ວິທີຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດປ່ຽນ ຫຼື ປັບການນຳພາກະແສໄຟຟ້າ.”

ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ, ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ, ຈາກ​ແບັດ​ເຕີ​ຣີ​ທີ່​ເກືອບ​ວ່າບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​

ສາກເລີຍ ໄປຫາການຄຳນວນໜ່ວຍພະລັງງານ ທີ່ໃຊ້ການປິ່ນຂອງເອເລັກທຣອນ ຂຶ້ນ

ຫຼື ລົງ ວິທີດຽວກັບຂໍ້ມູນ “ຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ” ຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນຮາກຖານຂອງການຂຽນໂປຣ

ແກຣມທຸກໆຊະນິດ.

ທ່ານ ອີ​ທານ ອານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດແລ້ວ ​ມັນ​ກໍ​

ຈະສາມາດຂະຫຍາຍພະລັງງານທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບໄດ້ຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຈະເປັນບາດ

ກ້າວທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການຄຳນວນໜ່ວຍພະລັງງານ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ໂດຍ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ວິ

ທະຍາສາດຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງຕ້ອງການແບັດເຕີຣີຕ່າງໆທີ່ສາ

ມາດປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ໃນສະໜາມໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງສາກ.

Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio are working on the next generation of batteries -- a power supply that could theoretically almost never need to be recharged. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



It's nice to imagine a world where your cell phone's batteries would almost never need charging.



But that could be a reality if Ethan Ahn's experiments at the University of Texas at San Antonio or U-T-S-A, are successful.



"We want to develop devices that can operate almost without batteries."



That potential is based on two tiny things, a thin layer of carbon - just one atom thick - called graphene, and electrons -- charged particles that already power most of our stuff through electricity.



Because electrons are constantly spinning, they also carry another form of energy. These scientists are trying to harness what they call spintronics.



"An electron is a little but very powerful magnet. So imagine an electron that spins on its own axis, either up or down."



So far, researchers have only been able to harness about two percent of an electron's spin energy.



So the UTSA team is using this sputtering machine to create a lattice of graphene to hold and move those electrons and gather a lot more of that energy.



"Using graphene is a new approach to spintronics. Not only is it one of the strongest nanomaterials out there, but there are ways we can change or modulate its electro-conductivity."



If it works, the applications are huge, from batteries that almost never need recharging to quantum computing that uses the up or down spin of electrons the same way 'bits' of information are used as the foundation of all programming.



"So, if we are successful then it can increase energy efficiency a lot, which is going to be a very important step for quantum computing."



The researchers are being supported by the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research, which needs batteries that can operate in the field without recharging.