ຮ້ານອາຫານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຈາກການປະທ້ວງ, ແຕ່ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານ ຍັງສະໜັບສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ

ທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ປະທຸຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບຫຼາຍຕົວເມືອງອື່ນໆນັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ຮ້ານກິນດື່ມ ໃນຕົວເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຫັນທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກປຸ້ນ ສະດົມ ແລະ ຖືກທຳລາຍ. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍ ຫາຍ ແລະ ຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າດົນກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເປີດຄືນສະຖານທີ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດບາງຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຄາຣີນາ ບາຟຣາດຊຽນ (Carina Bafradzhian) ມີລາຍ ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ແທນທີ່ຈະເປີດລະບຽງທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ ຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ຮ້ານກິນດື່ມຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນຕົວເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ ປົກປິດມັນໄວ້ແທນ ຍ້ອນການປະ ທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວ ຈອຣຈ໌ ຟລອຍດ໌. ທ່າມກາງທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກປຸ້ນສະດົມ ແລະ ຖືກທຳລາຍ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນແມ່ນຮ້ານອາ ຫານຊື່ວ່າ Equinox,​ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດກ້າວຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກໍເປີດໄດ້ ນຶ່ງວັນ ເວລາທີ່ເຂົ້າເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ປິດ ແລະ ອັດປະຕູໄວ້ອີກຄັ້ງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແອລເລັນ ຄາສຊອຟ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ່ານ Equinox ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືນທຳ ອິດພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍ່າງໄປທາງລຸ່ມນັ້ນ ເວລາທີ່ເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນວ່າກຳລັງມີຫຍັງເກີດ ຂຶ້ນ. ຫົວໃຈມັນກະເລີ່ມເຕັ້ນແຮງຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດຈາກຕຳ ຫຼວດ ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ຍ່າງລົງໄປ ແລະ ມັນກໍຄືກັບຜູ້ເປັນແມ່, ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ເຈົ້າ ເຫັນລູກຢູ່ກ້ອງລົດ ແລະ ໃນທັນທີເຈົ້າກໍສາມາດຍົກລົດນັ້ນຂຶ້ນ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວ ກັບພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຊັບສິນຂອງພວກເຮົາປານໃດ. ມັນມີບັນຫາທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້, ທີ່ການເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນເບິ່ງ ຄືວ່າບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັນປານໃດ.”

ເວລາການປຸ່ນສະດົມໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ຮ້ານອາຫານແມ່ນເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີພະ ນັກງານຄົນໃດໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ວ່າຍາມໃດເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດ ກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງປອດໄພ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແອລເລັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ພະນັກງານ ມີ ຄວາມສ່ຽງແນວນັ້ນ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະປິດຮ້ານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕິດຕາມຟັງ ສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າເມືອງເວົ້າອອກມາຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງກຳລັງເກີດ ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໃຫ້ເວລາແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ບໍ່ແມ່ນແຂ່ງຂັນກັບເຂົາ ເຈົ້າເອົາລູກຄ້າ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານ Dolcezza ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ. ປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຂອງຮ້ານກິນດື່ມທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແຕກ.

ທ່ານ ຣອບ ດັນແຄັນ ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານຮ່ວມ Dolcezza ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃຈກາງ ເມືອງ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ ລະຮ້ານໄດ້ເລື່ອນການເປີດຄືນຈົນກວ່າພວກເຮົາ ຈະ ຫາວິທີຊອກຫາແກ້ວ ແລະ ປ່ອງຢ້ຽມໃໝ່ໝົດທຸກຢ່າງໄດ້. ເຊິ່ງນັ້ນອາດຈະບໍ່ ສາມາດເປີດຄືນອີກສອງ ຫຼື ສາມອາທິດ.”

ການນັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ນຳມາໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນຄວາມເຈັບ ປວດອີກບັ້ນນຶ່ງສຳລັບເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ ແລະ ຮ້ານກິນດື່ມ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປິດດົນກວ່າສອງເດືອນເຄິ່ງ. ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ແບຣນວີນ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານ Centrolina ແລະ ຮ້ານ Piccolina ແມ່ນໂຊກດີຫຼາຍ ກວ່າຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່. ລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ແປ້ນໄມ້ປິດປ່ອງຢ້ຽມ ແລະ ປະຕູກ່ອນຄວາມ ວຸ້ນວາຍຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ແຕ່ລາວຍັງເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ທຸລະກິດຂອງລາວ ອາດຈະບໍ່ ລອດຈາກຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຄື້ນໃໝ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ແບຣນວີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທາງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງປ່ຽນປ່ອງຢ້ຽມໃໝ່ ອີກ. ມັນຈະເລື່ອນການເປີດຮ້ານຂອງເຮົາຄືນແທ້ໆ ຈົນກວ່າຮອດຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງ ໃນ ອະນາຄົດ, ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຈັບປວດຫຼາຍ. ວິ ທີທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກ, ມັນຄວນສະຫງົບສຸກ, ແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ມີຄວາມເຈັບປວດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ມັນຍາກທີ່ ຈະຄວບຄຸມຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງການປະທ້ວງນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກຮັບປະກັນວ່າສຽງ ຂອງຄົນທັງ ຫຼາຍຈະຖືກຮັບຟັງໃນວິທີທີ່ມັນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບສຳລັບການປ່ຽນແປງ. ຂ້າພະເຂົ້າບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າການເຮັດໃຫ້ປ່ອງຢ້ຽມແຕກຕື່ມອີກ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນໄປ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ມັນມີເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສະໜັບສະ ໜູນຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນຫຍັງກໍຕາມ, ແລະ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍ ຫາຍຊໍ່າໃດຊໍ່ານຶ່ງກໍໃຫ້ມັນເປັນໄປ.

ທ່ານ ຣອບ ດັນແຄັນ ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານຮ່ວມ Dolcezza ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ວ່າເຈົ້າຢາກ ຈະໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າມັນງຽບສະຫງົບໝົດ ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ຈະເປັນ ຫຼືວ່າເຈົ້າຢາກ ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ບໍ່, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງລຸກຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ໃນການລຸກຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ມັນຕ້ອງມີການ ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ການທຳລາຍຫຼືບໍ່.. ຈາກໃຈຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ຫຼື ວ່າມັນມີວິທີທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ມັນສາ ມາດ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງກໍແມ່ນໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ບັນດາຮ້ານອາຫານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເປີດ ບໍລິການ, ແຕ່ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ສ່ຽງເປີດຄືນເທື່ອ ໂດຍຫວັງ ວ່າສະຖານະການຕ່າງໆຈະກັບມາເປັນປົກກະຕິ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

Amid the protests that have flared up in the US capital among many other cities, the owners of some downtown DC restaurants and cafes saw their businesses looted and damaged. But despite the damage and having to wait even longer to finally re-open their venues, some business owners are choosing to support the protesters. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.

Instead of open terraces filled with locals many downtown DC restaurants and cafes instead are boarded up because of protests over the death of George Floyd. Amid the businesses that were looted and damaged during the protests in the US capital was the restaurant Equinox that is located just steps away from the White House. They had only been open for a day when they had to close – and board up their doors again.

“The first night we did walk down there when we heard what was going on. Adrenalin kind of kicked in. And with the permission of the police we went down… And it’s like being a mother, you know – you see your child under a car and suddenly you can lift a car... It really isn’t about us and our property… There’s a much bigger issue going on right now that talking about the damage done to us seems irrelevant.”

When the looting happened, the restaurant was empty and no one from the staff got hurt. But no one knows when they will be able to go back to work safely.

“I can’t put my employees at risk that way, so we’re not going to open. I’m listening closely to what the mayor says, I’m watching what’s going on and… we have to give them room and not compete with them for space!”

Owners of the chain Dolcezza also suffered some damage. Windows in one of their downtown cafés were broken.

“The City Center – yes, individual store postponed the reopening of that until we can sort all the stuff out to get a new glass and the windows and all that… That might not be open for another two or three weeks.”

Counting the damages that protests have brought about is another painful chapter for restaurant and café owners after that were forced to close for over 2,5 months. Amy Brandwein, owner of restaurants Centrolina and Piccolina was luckier than most – she had boarded up windows and doors before the unrest began. But she still worries her businesses might not survive this new wave of hardships.

“I actually can’t sustain the economic damage that would entail replacing the windows… It would really delay opening until at some point in the future, it would really be hurtful for me... The way I feel, it should be peaceful, but there’s been so much pain that it’s hard to control the emotions of the masses... We want to make sure the voices are heard in a way that is impactful for change. I’m not sure breaking any more windows is going to be doing it.”

However, there are a lot of business owners that say they back the protesters no matter what, and if they sustain certain damage, so be it.

“Whether you want to argue that it’s all peaceful and that’s the way to happen or whether you want to argue – no, we must rise up and within the rise there’s violence and destruction… I honestly I don’t know what is the right way or if there is the right way for that to be able to happen… All I care about is for it [[change]] to happen!”