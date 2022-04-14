ປິດເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ກຳ
ລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ການສົ່ງສິນຄ້າທັງເຂົ້າ ແລະອອກຂອງຈີນ ຊັກຊ້າລົງ ອີງຕາມບັນດາ
ນັກເສດຖະສາດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍສິນຄ້າເຮັດໃຫ້ລາຄາແພງຂຶ້ນ
ຢ່າງຊ້າໆຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການມີໜ້ອຍລົງ ຢູ່ໃນ
ຕະຫລາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ເປັນສິນຄ້າຂາເຂົ້ານັ້ນ.
ກຳປັ່ນສຳຄັນຢູ່ນະຄອນຊຽງໄຮ້ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 25 ລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ
ຂັ້ນຕອນປິດເມືອງໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນມາ
ເປັນຫລາຍກວ່າ 200,000 ຄົນນັບແຕ່ວັນອັງຄານເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ບັນດາຂອບເຂດທີ່
ຖືກຈຳກັດໄດ້ຕິດຕາມມາ ດ້ວຍການປິດບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫຍ່ ເຊັນເຊັນ
(Shenzen) ຂອງຈີນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ.
ບັນດາທ່າກຳປັ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນທັງສອງເມືອງ ໄດ້ຊ້າລົງ ເນື່ອງຈາກຂາດແຮງງານ ແລະການ
ກັກໂຕຢູ່ບ້ານ ແກ່ບັນດາກຳປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງຂອງພວກລູກເຮືອທີ່ເຂົ້າມາຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ
ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ. ນະຄອນຊຽງໄຮ້ ເປັນທ່າເຮືອຕູ້ຄອນເທນເນີ້
ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ແລະເມືອງເຊັນເຊັນ ຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບສີ່.
ຢູ່ບັນດາໂຮງງານຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ເປັນສັນຫລັງເສດຖະກິດພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແລະໂລກ ມີ
ແຮງງານ “ທີ່ຈຳກັດ” ພ້ອມທັງໂຈະການຂົນສົ່ງ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກປະຕິບັດງານສາ
ມາດ “ພຽງແຕ່ກາງຕໍ່ການເກັບບັນຊີຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ພໍພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ໄດ້ກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການ
ໃນການຜະລິດ” ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຕະຫລາດ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນໄທເປ TrendForce
ກ່າວໃນວັນທີ 11 ເມສາ ຕໍ່ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານທາງ ອີແມລ ຫາ ວີໂອເອ.
ໂຮງງານຂອງທັງໝົດ ຫຼືບາງສ່ວນຂອງບໍລິສັດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ BMW, Tesla ແລະ
Volkswagen ທີ່ເປັນບໍລິສັດສ້າງລົດຍົນ ພາກັນປິດຊົ່ວຄາວ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນະຄອນຊຽງ
ໄຮ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານສື່ມວນຊົນຈາກຈີນ.
Lockdowns of Chinese cities to contain the spread of COVID-19 are snarling imports and exports, according to economists. They say those hitches are slowly raising prices abroad while lowering demand in the world’s largest market for inbound merchandise.
The well-off port city of Shanghai, with a population of about 25 million people, began phasing in lockdowns last month as COVID-19 cases rose on their way to more than 200,000 as of Tuesday. Those restrictions followed the shuttering of China’s tech megalopolis, Shenzhen, in March.
Seaports in both cities have slowed because of a lack of workers and a quarantine on inbound crews of cargo ships from abroad, analysts said. Shanghai is the world’s largest container port and Shenzhen ranks fourth.
At Chinese factories, a backbone of the domestic and world economy, “limited” amounts of labor, plus suspended transportation, mean operators can “only rely on onsite inventory to barely meet the needs of production lines,” Taipei-based market research firm TrendForce said in an April 11 research note emailed to VOA.
All or parts of the local BMW, Tesla and Volkswagen auto factories are temporarily closed in the Shanghai area, media reports from China said.
