​ປິດ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ແ​ຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ​ກຳ

​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທັງ​ເຂົ້າ ແລະ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຊັກ​ຊ້າລົງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​

ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ສິ​ນ​ຄ້າເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາຄາ​ແພງ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຢ່າງ​ຊ້າໆຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການມີໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂາເຂົ້າ​ນັ້ນ.

​ ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊຽງ​ໄ​ຮ້ ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ປະ​ມານ 25 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​

ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ປິດ​ເມືອງໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ

ເປັນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 200,000 ຄົນນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ບັນ​ດາ​ຂອບ​ເຂດທີ່

​ຖືກຈຳ​ກັດ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປິດບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີໃຫ​ຍ່ ເຊັນ​ເຊັນ

(Shenzen) ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ.​

ບັນ​ດາທ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ​ຢູ່ໃນທັງ​ສອງ​ເມືອງ ໄດ້​ຊ້າ​ລົງ​ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ຂາດ​ແຮງ​ງາ​ນ ແລະ​ການ

​ກັກ​ໂຕ​ຢູ່​ບ້ານ ແກ່ບັນ​ດາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງຂອງພວກ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາຈາກ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​. ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້ ເປັນທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຕູ້​ຄອນ​ເທນ​ເນີ້

ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ ແລະ​ເມືອງ​ເຊັນ​ເຊັນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສີ່.



ຢູ່ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຫລັງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ໂລກ ມີ

​ແຮງ​ງານ​ “ທີ່ຈຳ​ກັດ” ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ໂຈະການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານສາ

​ມາດ “ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເກັບ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ພໍ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ

​ ​ໃນການຜະ​ລິດ” ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງການ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໄທ​ເປ TrendForce

ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ເມ​ສາ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທາງ​ ອີ​ແມ​ລ ຫາ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຂອງທັງ​ໝົດ ຫຼື​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ BMW, Tesla ແລະ

Volkswagen ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສ້າງ​ລົດ​ຍົນ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ປິດ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຊຽງ

​ໄຮ້ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ.

