COVID ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເກີດລູກ ຫລຸດລົງຫຼືບໍ່? ອັດຕາການເກີດ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ໃນຮອບເກືອບ 50 ປີ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ຂໍ້ມູນໃໝ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ອັດຕາການເກີດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະ ລັດ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍສຳລັບທຸກເຊື້ອຊາດຫຼັກແລະທຸກກຸ່ມອາຍຸ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງປີກາຍນີ້. ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສຳລັບສ່ວນໃດສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການລົດລົງນັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ “ພະຍາດໂຄວິດເຮັດໃຫ້ທາລົກເກີດໜ້ອຍລົງ” ຢູ່່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ພັດທະນາແລ້ວ. ລໍໂຣລ ໂບແມັນ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກຈະ ນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຂໍ້ມູນໃໝ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ອັດຕາການເກີດຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ ໃນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດພາຍໃນປີດຽວ ຄືເກືອບຮອບ 50 ປີ.

ການຫລຸດລົງໃນອັດຕາ 4 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນເກີດມາຈາກການເກີດທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງສຳ ລັບທຸກເຊື້ອຊາດ ທຸກຊົນເຜົ່າ ແລະໃນເກືອບທຸກກຸ່ມອາຍຸ ແມ່ນກະທັງພວກແມ່ຍິງໃນໄວ 30 ກວ່າປີ ແລະ 40 ກວ່າປີ ຊຶ່ງໃນສອງປີຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເຫັນອັດຕາດັ່ງກ່າວສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານເບຣດີ ແຮມໂມລຕັນ ຜູ້ຂຽນນຳບົດລາຍງານໃໝ່ ຢູ່ສູນກາງ ສະຖິຕິດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “

“ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ປີ 2019 ແລະ 2020, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການຫລຸດລົງ 4 ເປີ ເຊັນ ໃນທັງຈຳນວນຂອງການເກີດ ແລະອັດຕາຂອງການຖືພາ ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ຟາກທີ່ບໍ່ທຳມະດາເລີຍ ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ.”

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ໂຣກລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແນ່ນອນມີສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຫລຸດລົງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງປີກາຍນີ້. ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາຍັງໄດ້ໂທດຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ເມື່ອຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍໆຄົນກາງຕໍ່ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບຈາກຜູ້ຈາກງານຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ທ່ານແຮມໂມລຕັນກ່າວວ່າ “ການລ້ຽງລູກແມ່ນແພງຫຼາຍ ແລະແນ່ນອນ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານວຽກງານ ເປັນປັດໄຈອັນນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍໆປັດໄຈທີ່ປະສົມປະສານ ເຂົ້າກັບໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນພື້ນຖານຂອງຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານວຽກງານ.”

ທ່ານນາງດີເດຣ ມີລເລີ ເປັນນາງພະດຸງຄັນແລະແພດດ້ານການຈະເລີນພັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງເອງ ກໍເປັນແມ່ຄົນນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຫົວຄິດຂອງພໍ່ແລະແມ່ທັງຫຼາຍຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກມີລູກ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນລະຫວ່າງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ.

ທ່ານນາງດີເດຣ ມີລເລີ ຈາກບໍລິສັດ Mate Fertility ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍໆຄຳຖາມທີ່ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນຈາກພວກຄົນປ່ວຍ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງແດ່ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຈະໄດ້ຮັບບິນເກັບເງິນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຄອດລູກແລ້ວ ແລະແມ່ນກະທັງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສ່ອງເບິ່ງດ້ວຍສຽງອຸນຕຣາ ແລະສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ. ຈະມີຄ່າຍໃຊ້ຈາຍຫຼາຍປານໃດ ສຳລັບອັນນີ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ ມີລເລີ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລູກສາວເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ສະນັ້ນດຽວນີ້ ລາວມີອາຍຸ 14 ເດືອນແລ້ວ. ແນ່ນອນຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເປັນປັດໄຈໃຫຍ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອາດໄດ້ຮັບການດູແລທີ່ດີກວ່າ ຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄປໂຮງໝໍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ. ແຕ່ອັນນັ້ນເປັນຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ຄືວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບບິນເກັມເງິນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່ ບິນ 36,000 ໂດລາຫຼື 30,000 ໂດລາ ສຳລັບເປັນຄົນປ່ວຍຢູ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບິນເກັມເງິນ ບໍ່ສາມາດຄາດເອົາໄດ້ນັ້ນ ເປັນປັດໄຈອັນນຶ່ງ ໃນແນວໂນ້ມ, ສະຖານະການໂດຍລວມ ແມ່ນຄືກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນພວກປະເທດທີ່ພັດທະນາແລ້ວ ທີ່ມີປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.

ທ່ານຟີລລິບ ເລີວີນ ອາຈານສອນເສດຖະສາດຢູ່ວິທະຍາໄລ Wellesley ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນລະບົບກ່ຽວກັບການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດສະໄໝໃໝ່ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄວາມປະສົງອຽງໄປໃນທາງການຕັ້ງຄັນແມ່ນໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງ. ທ່ານຮູ້ດີວ່າ ພວກແມ່ຍິງຢາກໄດ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ວຽກງານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ອັນນັ້ນ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ບໍ່ສອດຄ່ອງເລີຍ ກັບການມີຄອບຄົວໃຫຍ່. ໃນເລື້ອງຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງແນວນັ້ນ ຄວາມຈິງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນທົ່ວໄປໃນພວກປະເທດທີ່ພັດທະນາແລ້ວ.”

ແນວໂນ້ມຂອງການກຳເນີດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມີຜົນກະທົບໄລຍະຍາວ. ໃນຊ່ວງປີ 1950 ພາຍຫຼັງສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ມີການເກີດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດແລະຢູ່ໃນປະ ເທດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການເມືອງ ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະວັດທະນະທຳ. ບັນ ດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຫລຸດລົງຂອງການມີລູກຂອງຊາວອາເມລິກັນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ຈະມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ກວ້າງໄກແບບດຽວກັນ.

New data show that the birth rate in the United States dropped significantly for every major race and age group during the past year. Experts not only blame uncertainty over coronavirus for part of the decline but also say the U.S. “COVID baby bust” reflects long-running trends in other developed nations. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has that story.

New research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows the general birth rate in the United States dropped significantly for mothers of every major race and in every age group. Experts say COVID-19 may be driving the latest numbers, but the United States is catching up to declining birth rate trends in other developed nations. VOA’s Laurel Bowman reports.

New data show that last year the U.S. birth rate dropped by its largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years.

The four percent rate drop came from declines in births for every major race and ethnicity and in nearly every age group, even women in their late 30s and 40s, which in past years had seen rates go up.

Brady Hamilton, National Center for Health Statistics said via Skype: “Between 2019 and 2020, we saw a four percent decline in both the number of births and the general fertility rate, which is a little on the extraordinary side.”

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic surely contributed to last year’s big decline. But they also blame economic anxiety, since many Americans’ health insurance depends on their employer.

Brady Hamilton, National Center for Health Statistics said “Children are very expensive, and certainly job security would be a factor in that. I think that is one of the compounding factors of the pandemic is the underlying uncertainty about job security.”

Deidre Miller is an ob-gyn and fertility nurse and a mother herself. She says cost is big on the minds of parents wanting children, especially during COVID.

Deidre Miller, Mate Fertility said “I actually had my daughter last year in March, so she is 14 months old now. Of course, the cost was a huge factor. I may have gotten better care had I been at a bigger hospital. [[5:56]] But that was a concern of mine, am I going to get this large, you know, $36,000 bill or $30,000 bill for being a patient there.”

While unpredictable billing is a factor in the trend, the situation overall is the same in developed countries with universal health care.

Phillip Levine, Wellesley College Economics Professor spoke to VOA via Skype:

“There’s something systematic about the development of modern economies where preferences toward childbearing are changing. You know women want to be more committed to the labor force. That’s not really consistent with having a large family. On those sorts of changes in attitudes I think are a better explanation given the fact that it is so universal among developed countries.”

These birth trends have long-term impacts. In the 1950s, the postwar baby boom in the United States and other countries affected politics, economies and culture. Researchers say the current American baby bust will likely have the same far-reaching effect.