COVID-19 ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ແຜ່ລາມໄປທົ່ວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເວົ້າວ່າ ໂຣກລະບາດ ໂຄ ວິດ-19 ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ແລະ ຂາດສານອາຫານ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄົນອຶດຫິວ ແລະ ສຸຂະພາບອ່ອນແອຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລີຊາ ສໄລນ໌ ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນ ເຈນີວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ສະຖານະການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ສະຖານະພາບດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາ ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ແລ້ວ. ໂຄງ ການອາຫານໂລກເວົ້າວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນ, ຫຼື ເກືອບ 40 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາ ກອນ, ແມ່ນມີ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.

ໂຄສົກໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ເບຍສ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າມີປະຊາ ຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ, ນໍ້າສະອາດ ແລະ ການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະອະນາໄມ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເບຍສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຍັງມີເດັກນ້ອຍ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນຄົນທີ່ມີອາຍຸ ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 5 ປີ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ມຂອງໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດ ທີ່ໝູນ ວຽນກັບໄປມາ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນໂຣກລະ ບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19 ລະດັບໂລກ. ການຂາດສານອາຫານແມ່ນໄດ້ມີມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະ ຢ່າງກວ້າງ ຂວາງ, ໄດ້ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໄລຍະຍາວຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາຂອງເດັກ ນ້ອຍ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບແມ່ມານ ແລະ ແມ່ລູກອ່ອນ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ເບຍສ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸຕໍ່າກວ່າ 5 ປີ ນຶ່ງໃນ 10 ຄົນແມ່ນມີ ນໍ້າໜັກຕໍ່າກວ່າມາດ ຕະຖານ ແລະ ນຶ່ງໃນຫ້າຄົນແມ່ນເຕ້ຍ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ ຢໍ້າວ່າ ການຂາດສານອາຫານໃນລະດັບນັ້ນ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ນຳ ກັບຄືນມາບໍ່ໄດ້ ຕໍ່ເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນ.

ໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກ ໄດ້ເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມາດຕະການປ້ອງກັນ, ເຊັ່ນການ ກັກບໍລິເວນກວດໂຣກ ຍັງອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ມີ ຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການເບິ່ງແຍງສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ອາຫານທີ່ມີສານອາຫານ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງ.

ລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງ ການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກໍລະນີໃດໆຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ໃນທ້າຍ ເດືອນມັງກອນນັ້ນ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປິດເຂດຊາຍແດນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກັບ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດການຄ້າຂາຍລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຜູ້ຂຽນລາຍງານພິເສດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການ ສິດທິມະນຸດໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ທອມມາສ ໂອເຮຍ ຄວິນທານາ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ວິກິດການດ້ານອາຫານໜັກໜ່ວງຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກທາງເສດຖະກິດ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍຄອບຄົວທີ່ກິນອາຫານສອງຄາບຕໍ່ມື້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ບາງຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອົດອາ ຫານ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທະຫານ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ປະສົບ ຄວາມທຸກຍາກລຳບາກຈາກການ ຂາດແຄນອາຫານ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມ ເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສູນກັກຂັງນັກໂທດ ການເມືອງລັບ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າຫຼາຍຄົນມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນການເຮັດ ວຽກໜັກ ແລະ ຂາດອາຫານ, ຕິດໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່ ແລະ ແອອັດເກີນໄປ.

ບັນດານັກສືບສວນສອບສວນອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ປ່ອຍນັກໂທດໃນທັນທີ ທີ່ມີສະພາບສ່ຽງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງເປັນພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕິດຕໍ່ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນ ໂຄວິດ-19.

ທ່ານ ຄວິນທານາ ຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາ ຊາດ ໃຫ້ພິຈາລະນາຍົກເລີກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ລູກສອນໄຟຂອງລັດຖະບານ ພຽງຢາງ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກຕໍ່ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາ ຊົນ ແລະ ຄວາມ ສາມາດຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຈະຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

U.N. experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening widespread food shortages and malnutrition in North Korea, causing more hunger and ill health.

The humanitarian situation and nutritional status of millions of people in North Korea was bleak before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The World Food Program says more than 10 million people, or nearly 40 percent of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid.

WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs says even more people have no access to health, clean water, sanitation and hygiene services.

“There are also 1.7 million children under five who are also living under the threat of recurrent natural disasters, and now, the global COVID-19 pandemicو" Byrs said. "Malnutrition has been persistent and widespread, causing long-term damage to the health and development of children, as well as pregnant and nursing mothers.”

Byrs says nearly one in 10 children under five is underweight and one in five is stunted. She notes malnutrition on that scale will cause irreversible damage to hundreds of thousands of children.

The World Food Program warns preventive measures, such as quarantine also may make it difficult for vulnerable people to get the healthcare and nutritious food they need to stay healthy.

The North Korean government of Kim Jong Un has not officially confirmed any cases of coronavirus. However, in late January, North Korea closed its border with China, essentially ending trade between the two countries.

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana says the action has exacerbated the food crisis and deepened economic hardships facing North Koreans.

He says an increasing number of families eat only twice a day and some are starving. Even soldiers, he says, reportedly are suffering from food shortages. But he expresses particular concern about thousands of people in secretive political prison camps. He says many reportedly are dying because of hard work and lack of food, contagious diseases and overcrowding.

The U.N. investigator is calling for the immediate release of prisoners with vulnerable conditions, who are at particular risk of infection and death from COVID-19.

Quintana also is urging the U.N. Security Council to consider lifting sanctions imposed over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. He says the sanctions are having a crushing impact on the livelihoods of people and the ability of the government to respond to their needs.