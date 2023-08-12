ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດກຳລັງຊອກຫາວິທີ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດສາມາດຊ່ວຍກວດຫາ ການຂົນສົ່ງຢາເຟັນຕານີລ ທີ່ສະກັດຈາກຝິ່ນສັງເຄາະທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍໄດ້. Julie Taboh ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ - ທີ່ເປັນປະຕູສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບການຫລັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະການຄ້ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຈຸດທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບອ່ອນໄຫວຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ… ຕໍ່ການລັກລອບຂົນສົ່ງຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍເຊັ່ນ: ເຟັນຕານິລ.
ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນນີ້, ລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານອາເລຮານໂດຣ ມາຢອກຄັສ ໃນເດືອນເມສາຜ່ານມາໄດ້ປະກາດການສ້າງຕັ້ງຄະນະສະເພາະກິດຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່.
ທ່ານມາຢອກຄັສ ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: “ການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດໄດ້ເຕີບໂຕຂຶ້ນ ທັງທາງດ້ານຄວາມສະຫລັບຊັບ ຊ້ອນ ແລະອິດທິພົນ…
ໃນສິ່ງອື່ນໆຫລາຍຢ່າງນັ້ນ ຄະນະທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຈະສຶກສາຫາວິທີທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການໃຊ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ເພື່ອກວດຫາ ແລະຕ້ານການຫລັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ຜິດກົດຫມາຍເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດ.
ທ່ານ ມາຢອກຄັສ ເວົ້າວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາຈະຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຫາວິທີໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງການຂົນສົ່ງຢາເຟັນຕາ ນີລ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ."
ທ່ານແພັດທຣິກ ຊິມມອນສ໌ (Pat Simmons) ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການພາສີ ແລະການ ປົກປ້ອງຊາຍແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ມີລະບົບນີ້ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດແລ້ວໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດປັບປຸງໃຫ້ມັນດີຂຶ້ນໄດ້ອີກ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ AI.
ຕົວຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄື ມີສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າລະບົບ Muon tomography ເຊິ່ງສາມາດຜະລິດຮູບພາບຂອງວັດຖຸທີ່ຖືກສະແກນໄດ້ຢ່າງແມ້ນຢຳກວ່າ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີຊ່ອງໄຟຟ້າ ຫລື X-ray ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.
ທ່ານຊິມມອນສ໌, ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າປົກປ້ອງຊາຍແດນກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:
“ຖ້າມີສິນຄ້າແໜ້ນຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ, ເຄື່ອງ X-ray ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດຊ່ອງຜ່ານມັນເຂົ້າໄປໄດ້……ສະນັ້ນ ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານນໍາໃຊ້ລະບົບ Muon tomography ມັນກໍຈະສາມາດເຈາະຜ່ານເຂົ້າໄປໄດ້. ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາມາດເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃນ ວັດຖຸ ທີ່ແຫນ້ນນັ້ນໄດ້.”
ເຊິ່ງສາມາດເປັນວິທີທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບຫລາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນການໃຊ້ກັບຕູ້ຂົນສົ່ງ ຄອນເທັນເນີທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍສິນຄ້າ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ຢາເຟັນຕານີລ (fentanyl) ສາມາດຖືກເຊື່ອງຊ້ອນໄວ້ໃນນັ້ນໄດ້.
ອີກວິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ AI ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້ກໍຄືທາງດ້ານການສືບລັບ ແລະການວິເຄາະທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້ຕໍ່ຍານພາຫະນະຂ້າມຊາຍແດນມາ…
ທ່ານກີວ ເຄີລີໂກສະກີ (Gil Kerlikowske), ອະດີດກຳມາທິການປົກປ້ອງຊາຍແດນກ່າວຜ່ານ SKYPE ວ່າ: “ຄົນທີ່ຂ້າມມາແມ່ນໃຜ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າມາເລື້ອຍປານໃດ, ແລ້ວຍັງມີລົດ ແລະປ້າຍທະບຽນລົດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າມາເລື້ອຍປານໃດ? ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ມີຂໍ້ມູນປະເພດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະມອບຫມາຍໃຫ້ AI ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ ແລະໄຈ້ແຍກອອກມາ.”
ຄະນະສະເພາະກິດ AI ມີກຳນົດຈະລາຍງານຜົນການຄົ້ນພົບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ກະຊວງ ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is exploring ways artificial intelligence can help detect illegal shipments of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.
The U.S.-Mexican border — an important gateway for the flow of people and commerce has become increasingly vulnerable…
…to the illegal smuggling of dangerous drugs like fentanyl.
To address this growing concern, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in April announced the creation of a new task force.
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security:
“Drug trafficking organizations have grown in sophistication and power..."
Among other things, it will look at ways artificial intelligence can be used to detect and counter the flow of illegal drugs into the country.
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security: “We will explore using this technology to better detect fentanyl shipments.”
Pat Simmons, a former director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, says there are systems on the market today which could be further enhanced with AI.
One example is something called the Muon tomography system, which can produce a more accurate image of the object that’s being scanned, compared to the X-ray technology currently being used.
Patrick Simmons, Former Border Protection Director:
“If there's dense cargo in there, X-ray can’t penetrate it…
…So if you use a Muon tomography system, it can penetrate. And allows the officers to see exactly what's inside of a dense object.”
Which can be especially effective with shipping containers full of cargo, where fentanyl can be hidden.
Another way AI can help is in intelligence and predictive analytics with vehicle crossings at the border…
Gil Kerlikowske, a former commissioner of the border protection agency.
Gil Kerlikowske, Former Border Protection Commissioner via SKYPE:
“Who are the people that are coming across, how often do they come across, and then also the vehicle and the license registration. How often are they coming across? And so there are those kinds of pieces of information that I would task AI to try and tease out.”
The AI task force is due to report its findings to Homeland Security in the coming months.