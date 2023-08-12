ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດກຳລັງຊອກຫາວິທີ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດສາມາດຊ່ວຍກວດຫາ ການຂົນສົ່ງຢາເຟັນ​ຕາ​ນີ​ລ ທີ່​ສະ​ກັດ​ຈາກ​ຝິ່ນ​ສັງ​ເຄາະທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍໄດ້. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກັບ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ - ທີ່ເປັນ​ປະ​ຕູສໍາ​ຄັນ​ສໍາ​ລັບ​ການຫລັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ແລະ​ການ​ຄ້ານັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດທີ່ນັບ​ມື້​ນັບອ່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ… ຕໍ່ການລັກລອບຂົນສົ່ງຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍເຊັ່ນ: ເຟັນຕານິລ.

​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນີ້, ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ອາ​ເລ​ຮານ​ໂດ​ຣ ມາ​ຢອກ​ຄັ​ສ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມສາຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ການສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ຄະນະ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ກິດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຢອກ​ຄັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: “ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ໄດ້​ເຕີບ​ໂຕຂຶ້ນ ທັງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫລັບຊັບ ຊ້ອນ ​ແລະອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ…

ໃນ​ສິ່ງອື່ນໆຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງນັ້ນ ຄະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຈະສຶກ​ສາ​ຫາວິທີທີ່ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການໃຊ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ເພື່ອກວດຫາ ແລະຕ້ານການຫລັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ຜິດກົດຫມາຍເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ມາ​ຢອກ​ຄັ​ສ ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາຈະຄົ້ນຄ​ວ້າ ຫາວິ​ທີໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້ ເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງການຂົນສົ່ງຢາເຟັນ​ຕາ​ ນີ​ລ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ."

ທ່ານ​ແພັດທ​ຣິກ ຊິມມອນ​ສ໌ (Pat Simmons) ອະດີດຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການພາສີ ແລະການ ປົກປ້ອງຊາຍແດນຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ມີລະບົບນີ້ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດແລ້ວໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດປັບປຸງໃຫ້​ມັນດີ​ຂຶ້ນໄດ້ອີກ ດ້ວຍການ​ໃຊ້ AI.

ຕົວຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງກໍ​ຄື ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າລະບົບ Muon tomography ເຊິ່ງສາມາດຜະລິດຮູບພາບຂອງວັດຖຸທີ່ຖືກສະແກນໄດ້​ຢ່າງແມ້ນ​ຢຳກວ່າ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ກັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ຊ່ອງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ຫລື X-ray ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.

ທ່ານຊິມມອນ​ສ໌, ອະດີດຫົວ​ໜ້າປົກປ້ອງຊາຍແດນ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າມີສິນຄ້າແໜ້ນຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ, ເຄື່ອງ X-ray ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດຊ່ອງຜ່ານມັນເຂົ້າ​ໄປໄດ້……ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ບົບ Muon tomography ມັນກໍ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຈາະຜ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໄດ້. ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາ​ມາດເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃນ ວັດຖຸ ທີ່ແຫນ້ນນັ້ນ​ໄດ້.”

ເຊິ່ງສາມາດເປັນ​ວິ​ທີທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບຫລາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນການໃຊ້ກັບຕູ້ຂົນສົ່ງ ຄອນ​ເທັນ​ເນີທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍສິນຄ້າ, ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ຢາ​ເຟັນ​ຕາ​ນີລ (fentanyl) ສາມາດຖືກເຊື່ອງຊ້ອນໄວ້ໃນນັ້ນໄດ້.

ອີກວິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ AI ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້ກໍ​ຄືທາງດ້ານການສືບ​ລັບ ແລະການວິເຄາະທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດຄາດເດົາໄດ້ຕໍ່ຍານພາຫະນະຂ້າມຊາຍແດນມາ…

​ທ່ານ​ກີວ ເຄີ​ລີ​ໂກ​ສະ​ກີ (Gil Kerlikowske), ອະ​ດີດ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ SKYPE ວ່າ: “ຄົນ​ທີ່ຂ້າມມາ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຜ, ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມາ​ເລື້ອຍ​ປານ​ໃດ, ​ແລ້ວ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ລົດ ​ແລະ​ປ້າຍທະ​ບຽນ​ລົດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າມາເລື້ອຍປານໃດ? ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ມີຂໍ້ມູນປະເພດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຈະມອບຫມາຍໃຫ້ AI ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ ແລະໄຈ້​ແຍກອອກມາ.”

ຄະນະສະເພາະກິດ AI ມີກຳນົດຈະລາຍງານຜົນການຄົ້ນພົບຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຕໍ່ກະ​ຊ​ວງ ຮັກ​ສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດເດືອນ​ຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is exploring ways artificial intelligence can help detect illegal shipments of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

The U.S.-Mexican border — an important gateway for the flow of people and commerce has become increasingly vulnerable…

…to the illegal smuggling of dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

To address this growing concern, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in April announced the creation of a new task force.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security:

“Drug trafficking organizations have grown in sophistication and power..."

Among other things, it will look at ways artificial intelligence can be used to detect and counter the flow of illegal drugs into the country.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security: “We will explore using this technology to better detect fentanyl shipments.”

Pat Simmons, a former director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, says there are systems on the market today which could be further enhanced with AI.

One example is something called the Muon tomography system, which can produce a more accurate image of the object that’s being scanned, compared to the X-ray technology currently being used.

Patrick Simmons, Former Border Protection Director:

“If there's dense cargo in there, X-ray can’t penetrate it…

…So if you use a Muon tomography system, it can penetrate. And allows the officers to see exactly what's inside of a dense object.”

Which can be especially effective with shipping containers full of cargo, where fentanyl can be hidden.

Another way AI can help is in intelligence and predictive analytics with vehicle crossings at the border…

Gil Kerlikowske, a former commissioner of the border protection agency.

Gil Kerlikowske, Former Border Protection Commissioner via SKYPE:

“Who are the people that are coming across, how often do they come across, and then also the vehicle and the license registration. How often are they coming across? And so there are those kinds of pieces of information that I would task AI to try and tease out.”

The AI task force is due to report its findings to Homeland Security in the coming months.