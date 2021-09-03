ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 7, ສໍານວນ: Cost a Pretty Penny ແປວ່າ “ລາຄາແພງພິລຶກ”

English in a Minute: Cost a Pretty Penny
English in a Minute: Cost a Pretty Penny

Cost a Pretty Penny ແປວ່າ ລາຄາແພງພິລຶກ

English in a minute: Cost a Pretty Penny ແປວ່າ ລາຄາແພງພິລຶກ

Welcome to English in a Minute. America, the land of Hollywood, can sometimes be too concerned with things looking pretty.

ເຊີນຟັງລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດ English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 7: Cost a Pretty Penny
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

This is going to cost a pretty penny

Is she worried about making her money look good? Sometimes American English does not make any sense.
  1. Did you see that car?
  2. Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.
  1. Yes, I bet it is really fast.
  1. Did you see that car?
  1. Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.
  1. Yes, I bet it is really fast. That car must have cost a pretty penny!

Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money. Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.

And that’s English in a Minute!

This is going to cost a pretty penny

America, the land of Hollywood, can sometimes be too concerned with things looking pretty.
ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ດິນ​ແດນ​ແຫ່ງຮໍ​ລີ​ວູດ​ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະກັງວົນນຳ​ແຕ່​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມສວຍ​ຄວາມ​ງາມ ​ຫຼາຍເກີນ​ໄປ.
ຍ້ອນຄວາມ​ກັງວົນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ພາ​ໃຫ້ສິ້ນ​ເປືອງ​ຄ່າໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຢ່າງ​ມະຫາສານ. ​
Is she worried about making her money look good?
ຄວາມ​ຈິງມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ​ແທ້​ເບາະ ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ມີຄວາມ​ກັງວົນນໍາຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ລາວສວຍ​ງາມ?​

Sometimes American English does not make any sense.
ບາງ​ເທື່ອສຳນວນ​ຄວາມ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອ​າເມຣິກັນ ​ບາງຄໍາ​ເມື່ອ​ຟັງ​ແລ້ວກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ. ລອງ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ລອງເບິ່ງ​ທ່ານແລ້ວທ່ານ​ຊິ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແນວໃດ?

Did you see that car?
ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນລົດຄັນ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່ຫັ້ນ?

Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.
ປາດ​ໂທ້, ມາ​ຄື​ຄັກ​ແທ້! ລົດຄັນນັ້ນຄັກຂະໜາດເນາະ

Yes, I bet it is really fast. That car must have cost a pretty penny!
ແມ່ນ, ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ແລ່ນ​ໄວ​ປານ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດພຸ້ນວະ​ຫັ້ນ​ນະ ຂ້ອຍວ່ານະ. ລາຄາມັນຄື​ຊິແພງພິລຶກເນາະ!​

Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money.
ອາ, ຄວາມໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສຳນວນ cost a pretty penny ແມ່ນແພງ​ພິລຶກ ຫຼື​ລາຄາ​ສູງ​ຫຼາຍ.

Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful
word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.
ບາງຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສຳນວນ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຮາກ​ເຫງົ້າ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເງິນ​ອັດ ຫຼື​ເງິນ​ຫຼຽນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ ທີ່​ພະ​ລາຊາ ຫຼື​ເຈົ້າ​ຊິວິດ​ອັງກິດ​ອົງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຫຼອມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ດົນມາແລ້ວ. ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍລັກ​ສະນະ ​ຫຼື​ວາດ​ພາບສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ ​ແລະ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ບາງ​ຄາວ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ເຖິງ​ສີສັນ​ໃສ່​ລົງ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ນາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ອະທິບາຍ​ຄວາມໝາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແຈ່ມ​ແຈ້ງ.

And that’s English in a Minute!

