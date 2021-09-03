English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 7, ສໍານວນ: Cost a Pretty Penny ແປວ່າ “ລາຄາແພງພິລຶກ”

English in a minute: Cost a Pretty Penny ແປວ່າ ລາຄາແພງພິລຶກ
Welcome to English in a Minute. America, the land of Hollywood, can sometimes be too concerned with things looking pretty.
This is going to cost a pretty penny
Is she worried about making her money look good? Sometimes American English does not make any sense.
- Did you see that car?
- Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.
- Yes, I bet it is really fast.
- That car must have cost a pretty money!
That car must have cost a pretty
Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money. Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.
And that’s English in a Minute!
- Did you see that car?
- Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.
- Yes, I bet it is really fast. That car must have cost a pretty penny!
Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money. Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.
And that’s English in a Minute!
This is going to cost a pretty penny
America, the land of Hollywood, can sometimes be too concerned with things looking pretty.
ອາເມຣິກາ ດິນແດນແຫ່ງຮໍລີວູດ ບາງເທື່ອກໍອາດຈະກັງວົນນຳແຕ່ເລື້ອງຄວາມສວຍຄວາມງາມ ຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ.
ຍ້ອນຄວາມກັງວົນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ມັນຈຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ສິ້ນເປືອງຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຢ່າງມະຫາສານ.
Is she worried about making her money look good?
ຄວາມຈິງມັນແມ່ນຈັ່ງຊັ້ນແທ້ເບາະ ວ່າລາວມີຄວາມກັງວົນນໍາຢາກໃຫ້ເງິນຂອງລາວສວຍງາມ?
Sometimes American English does not make any sense.
ບາງເທື່ອສຳນວນຄວາມເວົ້າໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ ບາງຄໍາເມື່ອຟັງແລ້ວກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວາມໝາຍຫຍັງເລີຍ. ລອງຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ລອງເບິ່ງທ່ານແລ້ວທ່ານຊິເຂົ້າໃຈແນວໃດ?
Did you see that car?
ເຈົ້າເຫັນລົດຄັນນັ້ນບໍ່ຫັ້ນ?
Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.
ປາດໂທ້, ມາຄືຄັກແທ້! ລົດຄັນນັ້ນຄັກຂະໜາດເນາະ
Yes, I bet it is really fast. That car must have cost a pretty penny!
ແມ່ນ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນແລ່ນໄວປານຈະຫຼວດພຸ້ນວະຫັ້ນນະ ຂ້ອຍວ່ານະ. ລາຄາມັນຄືຊິແພງພິລຶກເນາະ!
Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money.
ອາ, ຄວາມໝາຍຂອງສຳນວນ cost a pretty penny ແມ່ນແພງພິລຶກ ຫຼືລາຄາສູງຫຼາຍ.
Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful
word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.
ບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ສຳນວນນີ້ ມີຮາກເຫງົ້າມາຈາກເງິນອັດ ຫຼືເງິນຫຼຽນພິເສດ ທີ່ພະລາຊາ ຫຼືເຈົ້າຊິວິດອັງກິດອົງນຶ່ງຫຼອມຂຶ້ນດົນມາແລ້ວ. ພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ ເປັນພາສາທີ່ບັນລະຍາຍລັກສະນະ ຫຼືວາດພາບສິ່ງຂອງໄດ້ດີ ແລະບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວເຮົາກໍມັກຈະເອົາຄຳສັບທີ່ສະແດງເຖິງສີສັນໃສ່ລົງໄປທາງໜ້າຂອງຄຳນາມ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍອະທິບາຍຄວາມໝາຍໃຫ້ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ.
And that’s English in a Minute!