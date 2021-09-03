English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 7, ສໍານວນ: Cost a Pretty Penny ແປວ່າ “ລາຄາແພງພິລຶກ”

Did you see that car? Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome. Yes, I bet it is really fast. That car must have cost a pretty penny! Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money. Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.



And that’s English in a Minute!

This is going to cost a pretty penny America, the land of Hollywood, can sometimes be too concerned with things looking pretty.

ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ດິນ​ແດນ​ແຫ່ງຮໍ​ລີ​ວູດ​ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະກັງວົນນຳ​ແຕ່​ເລື້ອງ​ຄວາມສວຍ​ຄວາມ​ງາມ ​ຫຼາຍເກີນ​ໄປ.

ຍ້ອນຄວາມ​ກັງວົນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ພາ​ໃຫ້ສິ້ນ​ເປືອງ​ຄ່າໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ຢ່າງ​ມະຫາສານ. ​

Is she worried about making her money look good?

ຄວາມ​ຈິງມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຈັ່ງ​ຊັ້ນ​ແທ້​ເບາະ ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ມີຄວາມ​ກັງວົນນໍາຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ລາວສວຍ​ງາມ?​



Sometimes American English does not make any sense.

ບາງ​ເທື່ອສຳນວນ​ຄວາມ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອ​າເມຣິກັນ ​ບາງຄໍາ​ເມື່ອ​ຟັງ​ແລ້ວກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ. ລອງ​ຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ລອງເບິ່ງ​ທ່ານແລ້ວທ່ານ​ຊິ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແນວໃດ? Did you see that car?

ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນລົດຄັນ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່ຫັ້ນ? Oh, my gosh! That car is awesome.

ປາດ​ໂທ້, ມາ​ຄື​ຄັກ​ແທ້! ລົດຄັນນັ້ນຄັກຂະໜາດເນາະ Yes, I bet it is really fast. That car must have cost a pretty penny!

ແມ່ນ, ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ແລ່ນ​ໄວ​ປານ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດພຸ້ນວະ​ຫັ້ນ​ນະ ຂ້ອຍວ່ານະ. ລາຄາມັນຄື​ຊິແພງພິລຶກເນາະ!​ Ah, It means that something costs a lot of money.

ອາ, ຄວາມໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສຳນວນ cost a pretty penny ແມ່ນແພງ​ພິລຶກ ຫຼື​ລາຄາ​ສູງ​ຫຼາຍ.



Some say the phrase came from a special coin a British king had made long ago. American English is very descriptive, and sometimes we put a colorful

word in front of a noun to get our meaning across.

ບາງຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສຳນວນ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຮາກ​ເຫງົ້າ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເງິນ​ອັດ ຫຼື​ເງິນ​ຫຼຽນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ ທີ່​ພະ​ລາຊາ ຫຼື​ເຈົ້າ​ຊິວິດ​ອັງກິດ​ອົງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຫຼອມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ດົນມາແລ້ວ. ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍລັກ​ສະນະ ​ຫຼື​ວາດ​ພາບສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ ​ແລະ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ບາງ​ຄາວ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ເຖິງ​ສີສັນ​ໃສ່​ລົງ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ນາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ອະທິບາຍ​ຄວາມໝາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແຈ່ມ​ແຈ້ງ.



