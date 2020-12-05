ໂຣກລະບາດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແມ່ນກຳລັງທຳລາຍ ເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ

ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ກະທົບຂົງເຂດຕົວເມືອງກ່ອນໝູ່ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອໃນລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫຼົ່ນແມ່ນກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ເຂດຊົນ ນະບົດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ໃນເວລານີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມາຣຽມມາ ດີອາລໂລ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສະຫະລັດ ຕອນນີ້ ມີການຕິດໄວຣັສໃໝ່ສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 170,000 ກໍລະນີຕໍ່ວັນ.

ນີ້ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ໂຮງໝໍໃຫຍ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ໂຮງໝໍນ້ອຍກໍໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບເຊັ່ນກັນ, ຄື ໂຮງໝໍເມືອງ ສກັອດແລນ ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງລັດ ມິສຊູຣີ.

ຫົວໜ້າພະຍາບານທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ກັຟຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນອັດຕາການກວດເຊື້ອເປັນຜົນບວກ 30 ເປີເຊັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ກັຟຟີິ ຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພະຍາບານກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຄົນໄຂ້ສາມຄົນທີ່ຖືກກວດເປັນຜົນບວກ. ຄົນເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ໃນສອງຫາສາມອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຄົນໄຂ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າຕິດ COVID ກ່ອນຍ່າງຜ່ານເຂົ້າປະຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ 25 ຕຽງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນມາຈາກ 6 ເມືອງທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມເພື່ອປິ່ນປົວສຳລັບອາການບາດເຈັບຈາກການເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ນາ ຫຼື ກິລາ, ເຈັບເອິກ ຫຼື ເປັນໄຂ້ຫວັດ. ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ, ມັນຈະມີຫ້ອງຫຼາຍພໍ. ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຕອນນີ້.

ໂຮງໝໍນ້ອຍດັ່ງກ່າວ, ພ້ອມກັບແພດໝໍປະມານ 6 ຄົນ ແລະ ພະຍາບານ 75 ຄົນ ທີ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນຈຳ ນວນພະນັກງານປະຈຳ 142 ຄົນ, ແມ່ນກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ໃນວິກິດການ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ກັຟຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຈັດຄົນເຮັດວຽກ ໄດ້ເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ. ເຈົ້າຍັງມີສິ່ງອື່ນໆທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊີວິດປົກກະຕິນອກນຈາກ COVID ທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍມີພະນັກງານສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ເປັນແມ່ໃນໄວໜຸ່ມ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າສາມາດຖືກສົ່ງກັບບ້ານ ຫຼື ກັກຕົວກວດໂຣກ ຫຼື ຮຽນໜັງສືທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ຫຼື ສະຖານະການອື່ນໆນັ້ນກໍຈະສົ່ງຜົນ ກະທົບຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນການນຳເອົາພະນັກງານເຂົ້າມາທຸກມື້.”

ບັນດາພະຍາບານແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກນອກໂມງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງໂຮງໝໍ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານນາງ ກັຟຟີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ກັຟຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕອນນີ້, ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຮອດຂີດຈຳກັດສູງສຸດແລ້ວ ແລະ ມັນກໍຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາຄົນໄຂ້ເຂົ້າມາຕື່ມທຸກມື້.“

ຈາກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 13 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນກໍລະນີໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ, ລັດ ມິສຊູຣີ ມີກໍລະນີທີ່ຖືກຢືນຢັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ສາມແສນຫົກພັນກໍລະນີ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,800 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ອີງຕາມການນັບ ໂດຍມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌.

The coronavirus pandemic largely hit urban areas first in the U.S., but the fall surge is now devastating rural America. More from VOA’s Mariama Diallo.

The U.S. is now averaging more than 170,000 new cases a day.

This is affecting not only large hospitals in cities, but also smaller ones – like Scotland County Hospital in rural Missouri.

Chief Nurse Elizabeth Guffey says they are seeing a 30% positivity rate.

"That's one in three patients tested as testing positive. Our increase in hospitalizations is definitely there. Over the last two to three weeks, we've definitely seen at least half of our patients in the emergency room have been known-COVID-positive prior to walking through our door."

People come to the 25-bed hospital from six surrounding counties to be treated for farm and sports injuries, chest pains and the flu. Usually, there's plenty of room. Not now.

The small hospital, with roughly six doctors and 75 nurses among 142 full-time staff, is in crisis.

"Staffing has been the biggest challenge. You still have all the other things that happen in regular life in addition to now COVID and we have the majority of our staff are young mothers. So, if you can get sent home or quarantined or schools go on virtual learning or all of those other situations also affect our ability to bring in staff every day."

Nurses are working extra shifts to cover hospital needs, says Guffey.

“Right now, we are tapped and maxed out at our resources and it's very difficult to incur even more patients every day.”

Out of the more than 13.5 million coronavirus cases in the U.S., the state of Missouri has over 306-thousand confirmed cases and over 3,800 deaths according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.