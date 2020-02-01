ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການແຜ່ລະ​ບາດເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຊະ​ໜິດ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ ແລະ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ຈີນນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ການ​ແພດ​ ພາ​ກັນ​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ມັນ​ໄວ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສຊະ​ໜິດນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໃໝ່​ຫລາຍ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ຮູ້​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມັນ​ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ. Carol Pearson ນັກຂ່າວຂອງອີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້ເອົາ​ນຳ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ມາ​ເວົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ຟັງ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຈີນໄດ້​ຖືກກວດ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຕ່າງໆ ທັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກກວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ອາ​ການ​ເປັນ​ໄຂ້ ຄີງ​ຮ້ອນ ແລະ​ອາ​ການ​ອື່ນໆ ຂອງເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສຊະ​ໜິດ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.



ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus), ມັນ​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າແນວນັ້ນ ກໍ​ເພາະປາ​ກົດວ່າ ມັນ​ມີຈອມ​ມົງ​ກຸດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ຮອບ​ມັນ.

ການ​ເປັນ​ໄຂ້​ຫວັດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ແລະ​ເປັນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທາງ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈທີ່​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ຊາ​ຣສ໌ (SARS) - ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ການ​ຂອງໂຣກ​ທາງ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສາ​ຫັດອັນທຳ​ອິດ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໃນ​ປີ 2002. ມັນ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ ສັດ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຂາຍ​ອາ​ຫານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈີນ.

ຈາກນັ້​ນ ໃນ 8 ປີ​ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ກໍ​ມີເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕາ​ມ​ມາ --- ກໍ​ຄືເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທາງ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ -- ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າເມີ​ສ໌ (MERS).



ທ່ານ ແມັດ​ທີວ ຟ​ຣີ​ແມນ (Matthew Freiman) ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ແພດ​ສາດ ຂອງມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ:

"ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ເມີ​ຣສ໌ (MERS) ອາດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ເຈຍກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ ມັນ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພວກ​ອູດຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ແລະກຳ​ລັງແຜ່ລາມ​ຈາກ​ອູດ​ໄປ​ສູ່ຄົນຢູ່. ສຳ​ລັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ທັງ​ໝົດແລ້ວ ພວກ​ມັນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກະ​ໂດດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສັດ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້.”



ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ຊະ​ໜິດ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຂາຍ​ອາຫານຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງວູ​ຫານ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ 11 ລ້າ​ນ​ຄົນນັ້ນ. ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ ແມ່ນມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ກາດ, ຕິດ​ຕໍ່ຫາ ກັນ​ໄດ້ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ໄອ ຫລື​ຈາມ, ການ​ສຳ​ຜັດ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສນີ້ ແລ້ວ ເອົາ​ມາ​ແຕະ​ໃສ່ປາກ​, ດັງ ຫລື​ຕາຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ທ່ານ ຟ​ຣີ​ແມນ (Freiman) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້​ງ່າຍກວ່າ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ, ທີ່​ແຜ່ລາມ​ໄດ້​ໂດຍ​ສິ່ງ​ແຫລວ​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ.

ເທົ່າ​ທີ່ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະ​ໜິດໃໝ່​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການສະ​ເພາະ​ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ມີອາ​ຍຸຫລາຍແມ່ນເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ເສຍ​.

ດ​ຣ. ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີ ຟາວ​ຈິ (Dr. Anthony Fauci) ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ແກ່ 65 ປີ​ ຫລື ​ແກ່ກວ່ານັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ສັບ​ສົນຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.”

ອາ​ການ​ສັບ​ສົນ ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລວມ​ມີ ໂຣກ​ປອດບວມ ຫລື ປອດ​ອັກ​ເສບ, ໂຣກ​ຫລອດ​ລົມ​ອັກ​ເສບ, ໝາກ​ໄຂ່​ຫລັງ​ຫລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ, ທາດ​ແຫລວ​ອັ່ງຢູ່​ໃນປອດ ແລະ​ການເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້.

ດ​ຣ. ຟາວ​ຈິ (Fauci) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້​າ​ທ່ານ​ຫາກກັບ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ທີ​ສອງ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານສາ​ມາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ກິນຢາ​ຕ້ານ​ເຊື້ອ​ກໍ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈຝືດ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃຫ້​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ສະ​ດວກ​ຂຶ້ນ ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ອັນ​ໃດທີ່​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ສະ​ເພາະ ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບສຳ​ລັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ຊະ​ໜິດໃໝ່​ນີ້​ໄດ້້​ລີຍ."



ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້​ຢູ່.



ທ່ານ ຟ​ຣີ​ແມນ ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮູ້​ຈັກໃຫ້​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ ກໍ​ຄືເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ມາ​ຈາກ​ໃສ. ແລະ​ຈາກນັ້ນ, ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ກໍຄືສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງວ່າ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ແດ່, ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ລະ​ບົບ​ວິ​ນິ​ໄສ​ພະ​ຍາດເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮູ້ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນວ່າ​ມັນ​ແຜ່ລາມໄປ ໄດ້ແນວ​ໃດຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ."



ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນສູນ​ກາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ ຫລື CDC ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ໃຫ້ລ້າງ​ມືຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ, ໃຊ້​ແຂນ​ສອກ ຫລື​ເຈ້ຍ​ເຊັດ​ມືອັດ​ປາ​ກ​ໄວ້​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໄອ ແລະຖ້າ​ທ່ານ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ອາດ​ຈະຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ ໃຫ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຫາ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ​ໂລດ.

As a new virus spreads within and outside of China, health officials are scrambling to contain it, but the virus is so new, not much is known about it. VOA's Carol Pearson tells us what we do know about the coronavirus.



People from China are being screened at airports, both in their country and abroad. They're being checked for fever and other symptoms of a new respiratory virus.



The virus is a coronavirus, so-called because it appears to be surrounded by a crown.



The common cold is one example of a coronavirus and so are deadly respiratory viruses.



SARS - severe acute repertory syndrome first infected people in 2002. It originated from animals at a food market in China.



Then eight years ago another coronavirus came along --- the Middle East Respiratory Virus -- known as MERS.



Matthew Freiman, University of Maryland School of Medicine:

"MERS probably was from bats, but now is endemic in camels all over the Middle East, and spreading from camels to humans. For all of these emerging coronaviruses, they have an intermediate host that allows the virus to jump from animals to people."



This latest coronavirus is associated with a food market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Respiratory viruses are airborne, transmitted by coughing or sneezing, touching an infected surface and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Freiman says it's easier to catch a coronavirus than it is to catch Ebola, which spreads by bodily fluids.



So far, this new virus doesn't seem to target any one group, but age has its disadvantages.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health:

"If you're elderly, 65 or older, you have a greater chance of complications, but there's no age restriction on this."



Complications can include pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure, fluid buildup in the lungs and death.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health:

"If you wind up getting a secondary bacterial infection, you can get put on an antibiotic. If you have respiratory distress and you need help breathing, you could be put on a respirator. But, there is no proven, specific, effective treatment for the novel coronavirus."



Scientists around the world are studying this virus.



Matthew Freiman, University of Maryland School of Medicine:

"What we need to know next is where the virus comes from."

"And then, the next steps are really looking at what this virus does, how it causes disease. Can we develop diagnostics so we can better know how it spreads in the community."



In the meantime, the CDC recommends frequent hand-washing, coughing into your elbow or a tissue, and if you suspect you have the virus, contacting a doctor.