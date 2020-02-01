ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການແຜ່ລະບາດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະໜິດໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນ ແລະຢູ່ນອກຈີນນັ້ນ, ບັນດາພະນັກງານການແພດ ພາກັນຮີບຮ້ອນສະກັດກັ້ນມັນໄວ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະໜິດນີ້ ແມ່ນໃໝ່ຫລາຍ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບມັນຫລາຍປານໃດ. Carol Pearson ນັກຂ່າວຂອງອີໂອເອ ໄດ້ເອົານຳສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ມາເວົ້າໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຈາກຈີນໄດ້ຖືກກວດພະຍາດຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມບິນຕ່າງໆ ທັງຢູ່ພາຍໃນຈີນ ແລະຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກກວດເບິ່ງອາການເປັນໄຂ້ ຄີງຮ້ອນ ແລະອາການອື່ນໆ ຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະໜິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຫາຍໃຈອັນນຶ່ງ.
ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus), ມັນຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າແນວນັ້ນ ກໍເພາະປາກົດວ່າ ມັນມີຈອມມົງກຸດອັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບມັນ.
ການເປັນໄຂ້ຫວັດທຳມະດາ ແມ່ນເປັນຕົວຢ່າງອັນນຶ່ງຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ແລະເປັນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທາງການຫາຍໃຈທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງອີກດ້ວຍ.
ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ຊາຣສ໌ (SARS) - ຊຶ່ງເປັນອາການຂອງໂຣກທາງການຫາຍໃຈຮ້າຍແຮງສາຫັດອັນທຳອິດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອໃນປີ 2002. ມັນເກີດມາຈາກ ສັດ ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫລາດຂາຍອາຫານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນຈີນ.
ຈາກນັ້ນ ໃນ 8 ປີກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ກໍມີເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ອີກອັນນຶ່ງຕາມມາ --- ກໍຄືເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທາງການຫາຍໃຈຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ -- ຊຶ່ງເອີ້ນວ່າເມີສ໌ (MERS).
ທ່ານ ແມັດທີວ ຟຣີແມນ (Matthew Freiman) ຈາກໂຮງຮຽນແພດສາດ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແມຣີແລນອະທິບາຍວ່າ:
"ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ເມີຣສ໌ (MERS) ອາດຈະມາຈາກພວກເຈຍກໍເປັນໄດ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ດຽວນີ້ ມັນລະບາດຢູ່ໃນພວກອູດຢູ່ທົ່ວຂົງເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະກຳລັງແຜ່ລາມຈາກອູດໄປສູ່ຄົນຢູ່. ສຳລັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ທັງໝົດແລ້ວ ພວກມັນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະກະໂດດອອກຈາກສັດໄປຫາຄົນໄດ້.”
ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ຊະໜິດຫລ້າສຸດ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ຕະຫລາດຂາຍອາຫານຢູ່ໃນເມືອງວູຫານ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ມີພົນລະເມືອງ 11 ລ້ານຄົນນັ້ນ. ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທາງດ້ານການຫາຍໃຈ ແມ່ນມີຢູ່ໃນອາກາດ, ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາ ກັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານການໄອ ຫລືຈາມ, ການສຳຜັດພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ ແລ້ວ ເອົາມາແຕະໃສ່ປາກ, ດັງ ຫລືຕາຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານ ຟຣີແມນ (Freiman) ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນສາມາດຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ງ່າຍກວ່າການຕິດເຊື້ອອີໂບລາ, ທີ່ແຜ່ລາມໄດ້ໂດຍສິ່ງແຫລວໃນຮ່າງກາຍ.
ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະໜິດໃໝ່ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ແນໃສ່ກຸ່ມຄົນນຶ່ງເປັນການສະເພາະ ແຕ່ວ່າ ການມີອາຍຸຫລາຍແມ່ນເປັນຂໍ້ເສຍ.
ດຣ. ແອນໂຕນີ ຟາວຈິ (Dr. Anthony Fauci) ຈາກສະຖາບັນສາທາລະນະສຸກແຫ່ງຊາດໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ:
"ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານອາຍຸແກ່ 65 ປີ ຫລື ແກ່ກວ່ານັ້ນ ທ່ານມີໂອກາດ ທີ່ຈະມີອາການສັບສົນຫລາຍກວ່າ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຈຳກັດອາຍຸ ຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງນີ້.”
ອາການສັບສົນ ສາມາດລວມມີ ໂຣກປອດບວມ ຫລື ປອດອັກເສບ, ໂຣກຫລອດລົມອັກເສບ, ໝາກໄຂ່ຫລັງຫລົ້ມແຫລວ, ທາດແຫລວອັ່ງຢູ່ໃນປອດ ແລະການເສຍຊີວິດໄດ້.
ດຣ. ຟາວຈິ (Fauci) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:
"ຖ້າທ່ານຫາກກັບກາຍມາຕິດເຊື້ອພະຍາດທີສອງອັນນຶ່ງ ທ່ານສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວດ້ວຍການກິນຢາຕ້ານເຊື້ອກໍໄປເປັນໄດ້. ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານຫາຍໃຈຝືດ ແລະທ່ານຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃຫ້ຫາຍໃຈສະດວກຂຶ້ນ ທ່ານສາມາດໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍຫາຍໃຈໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການປິ່ນປົວອັນໃດທີ່ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າເປັນການປິ່ນປົວສະເພາະ ມີປະສິດທິພາບສຳລັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ (Coronavirus) ຊະໜິດໃໝ່ນີ້ໄດ້້ລີຍ."
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ກຳລັງສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ຟຣີແມນ ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:
"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮູ້ຈັກໃຫ້ໄດ້ ໃນໄລຍະຕໍ່ໄປ ກໍຄືເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ມາຈາກໃສ. ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ, ບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປກໍຄືສຶກສາເບິ່ງຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງວ່າ ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ເຮັດຫຍັງແດ່, ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດພະຍາດໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ພວກເຮົາສາມາດພັດທະນາ ລະບົບວິນິໄສພະຍາດເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຮູ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າມັນແຜ່ລາມໄປ ໄດ້ແນວໃດຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມ."
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຫລື CDC ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍແນະນຳໃຫ້ລ້າງມືຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ, ໃຊ້ແຂນສອກ ຫລືເຈ້ຍເຊັດມືອັດປາກໄວ້ ໃນເວລາໄອ ແລະຖ້າທ່ານສົງໄສວ່າອາດຈະຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ ໃຫ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາທ່ານໝໍໂລດ.
ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
As a new virus spreads within and outside of China, health officials are scrambling to contain it, but the virus is so new, not much is known about it. VOA's Carol Pearson tells us what we do know about the coronavirus.
People from China are being screened at airports, both in their country and abroad. They're being checked for fever and other symptoms of a new respiratory virus.
The virus is a coronavirus, so-called because it appears to be surrounded by a crown.
The common cold is one example of a coronavirus and so are deadly respiratory viruses.
SARS - severe acute repertory syndrome first infected people in 2002. It originated from animals at a food market in China.
Then eight years ago another coronavirus came along --- the Middle East Respiratory Virus -- known as MERS.
Matthew Freiman, University of Maryland School of Medicine:
"MERS probably was from bats, but now is endemic in camels all over the Middle East, and spreading from camels to humans. For all of these emerging coronaviruses, they have an intermediate host that allows the virus to jump from animals to people."
This latest coronavirus is associated with a food market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Respiratory viruses are airborne, transmitted by coughing or sneezing, touching an infected surface and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Freiman says it's easier to catch a coronavirus than it is to catch Ebola, which spreads by bodily fluids.
So far, this new virus doesn't seem to target any one group, but age has its disadvantages.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health:
"If you're elderly, 65 or older, you have a greater chance of complications, but there's no age restriction on this."
Complications can include pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure, fluid buildup in the lungs and death.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health:
"If you wind up getting a secondary bacterial infection, you can get put on an antibiotic. If you have respiratory distress and you need help breathing, you could be put on a respirator. But, there is no proven, specific, effective treatment for the novel coronavirus."
Scientists around the world are studying this virus.
Matthew Freiman, University of Maryland School of Medicine:
"What we need to know next is where the virus comes from."
"And then, the next steps are really looking at what this virus does, how it causes disease. Can we develop diagnostics so we can better know how it spreads in the community."
In the meantime, the CDC recommends frequent hand-washing, coughing into your elbow or a tissue, and if you suspect you have the virus, contacting a doctor.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ