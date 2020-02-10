ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຍ້ອນ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ໃນ​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕອນນີ້​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 908 ຄົນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ SARS ໃນ​ປີ 2002-03, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຈີນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ 3,062 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃໝ່, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ການຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ.

ອາ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ເດີນ​ລົມ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຫຼື SARS ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຂ້າ​ຄົນ 774 ຄົນ ແລະ ລົ້ມ​ປ່ວຍ 8,100 ຄົນ​ໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ເຂດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ພິ​ເສດ​ແຫ່ງ ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເຮືອ​ສຳ​ລານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຽບ​ທ່າ​ຢູ່​ແຂວງ ​ໂຢ​ໂກ​ຮາ​ມາ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ມີ​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 130 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລົ້ມ​ປ່ວຍ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເຮືອ​ສຳ​ລານ Diamond Princess, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກເພື່ອ​ກວດ​ໂຣກ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ໃນ ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ຖືກກວດ​ພົບ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ​ສີ່​ຂອງ ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ສ​ເປນ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ສອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ ຮູ​ເບ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ແຂວງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ອາ​ຫານ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ຄ້າ ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ບິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ດີ, ມີ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ຂາດ​ແຮງ​ງານ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຍາກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຫາ​ໃຫ້​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ລະ​ດັບ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.” ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ສົ່ງ​ຊີ້ນ​ໝູ ແລະ ໄຂ່​ຫ້າ​ວັນ, ແລະ ການ​ຈັດ​ສົ່ງ​ຜັກ​ສາມ​ວັນ.

ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ກາງ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເງິນ 300 ຕື້ຢວນ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫົວ​ໜ່ວຍ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່​ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດນີ້.

The death toll on mainland China from the coronavirus outbreak has now reached 908 after earlier surpassing the number of deaths caused by the SARS pandemic of 2002-03, Chinese officials said Sunday.



China's National Health Commission reported another 97 deaths Sunday along with 3,062 new cases, coming after a drop in the number of reported cases Saturday -- the first drop in more than a week.



Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is believed to have killed 774 people and sickened nearly 8,100 in China and the special administrative region of Hong Kong.



Japanese media reported Monday there are 60 more confirmed cases aboard a cruise ship that has been docked in Yokohama for the past week.



A total of 130 people have been sickened on the Diamond Princess, which was placed under quarantine after a passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong was diagnosed the virus.



Meanwhile, Britain confirmed its fourth case of coronavirus and Spain its second, with both cases acquired by people who had made trips to France.



Millions of people remain under lockdown in Hubei, the landlocked province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak where residents are complaining of food shortages.



Commerce official Wang Bin said Sunday said there are poor logistics, price increases and labor shortages.



"It is difficult for the market supply to reach normal levels," he acknowledged. Currently, he said there is a five-day supply of pork and eggs, and a three-day supply of vegetables.



China's central bank said that starting Monday it would make available 300 billion yuan ($43 billion) to help businesses involved in fighting the epidemic.