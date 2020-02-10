ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 908 ຄົນ ຫຼັງຈາກກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ໄດ້ກາຍຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ SARS ໃນປີ 2002-03, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈີນ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ຄະນະກຳມາທິການສຸຂະພາບແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານການເສຍຊີວິດເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ພ້ອມກັບ 3,062 ກໍລະນີໃໝ່, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຫຼຸດລົງຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຮອບດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງອາທິດ.
ອາການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຜ່ານທາງເດີນລົມຫາຍໃຈ ທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼື SARS ເຊື່ອວ່າໄດ້ຂ້າຄົນ 774 ຄົນ ແລະ ລົ້ມປ່ວຍ 8,100 ຄົນໃນ ຈີນ ແລະ ເຂດການປົກຄອງພິເສດແຫ່ງ ຮົງກົງ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອສຳລານທີ່ໄດ້ທຽບທ່າຢູ່ແຂວງ ໂຢໂກຮາມາ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ມີຄົນທັງໝົດ 130 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ລົ້ມປ່ວຍຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອສຳລານ Diamond Princess, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກກັກເພື່ອກວດໂຣກ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ໂດຍສານຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳປັ່ນໃນ ເກາະ ຮົງກົງ ຖືກກວດພົບໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນກໍລະນີທີສີ່ຂອງ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ສເປນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນສອງກໍລະນີ, ພ້ອມກັບທັງສອງກໍລະນີນັ້ນໄດ້ຕິດມາໂດຍຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ຝຣັ່ງ.
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຖືກຈຳກັດພື້ນທີ່ໃນແຂວງ ຮູເບ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແຂວງທີ່ບໍ່ມີທາງອອກສູ່ທະເລ ທີ່ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ຮ້ອງທຸກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການຄ້າ ທ່ານ ຫວັງ ບິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ມັນມີການບໍລິການຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີ, ມີການຂຶ້ນລາຄາຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ຂາດແຮງງານ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ “ມັນຍາກສຳລັບຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຈະທຳການຈັດຫາໃຫ້ເທົ່າກັບລະດັບປົກກະຕິ.” ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນມີການຈັດສົ່ງຊີ້ນໝູ ແລະ ໄຂ່ຫ້າວັນ, ແລະ ການຈັດສົ່ງຜັກສາມວັນ.
ທະນາຄານກາງຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສະໜອງເງິນ 300 ຕື້ຢວນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຫົວໜ່ວຍທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກລະບາດນີ້.
The death toll on mainland China from the coronavirus outbreak has now reached 908 after earlier surpassing the number of deaths caused by the SARS pandemic of 2002-03, Chinese officials said Sunday.
China's National Health Commission reported another 97 deaths Sunday along with 3,062 new cases, coming after a drop in the number of reported cases Saturday -- the first drop in more than a week.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is believed to have killed 774 people and sickened nearly 8,100 in China and the special administrative region of Hong Kong.
Japanese media reported Monday there are 60 more confirmed cases aboard a cruise ship that has been docked in Yokohama for the past week.
A total of 130 people have been sickened on the Diamond Princess, which was placed under quarantine after a passenger who got off the ship in Hong Kong was diagnosed the virus.
Meanwhile, Britain confirmed its fourth case of coronavirus and Spain its second, with both cases acquired by people who had made trips to France.
Millions of people remain under lockdown in Hubei, the landlocked province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak where residents are complaining of food shortages.
Commerce official Wang Bin said Sunday said there are poor logistics, price increases and labor shortages.
"It is difficult for the market supply to reach normal levels," he acknowledged. Currently, he said there is a five-day supply of pork and eggs, and a three-day supply of vegetables.
China's central bank said that starting Monday it would make available 300 billion yuan ($43 billion) to help businesses involved in fighting the epidemic.