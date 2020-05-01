ວິກິດການ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເປັນແຮງຊຸກຍູ້ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜີ້ ໃຫ້ຜ່ອນຜັນໜີ້ ແກ່ປະເທດດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ

ຫຼາຍສິບປະເທດດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ ທີ່ມີໜີ້ສິນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນສັ່ນຄອນໃກ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ພາວະອັນຕະລາຍຢູ່ແລ້ວ ກ່ອນໜ້າການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້. ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາການຊຳລະໜີ້ສິນຕ່າງປະເທດໂດຍຕັ້ງໂຕບໍ່ທັນ ຊຶ່ງຄິດເປັນອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍ ຫຼາຍເຖິງ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ຫຼື ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ຈາກລາຍຮັບປະຈຳປີຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂລກ ກໍຕົກຕ່ຳລົງເລື້ອຍມາ ຍ່ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ການຊໍາລະໜີ້ສິນທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ອາດກາຍເປັນພາລະໜັກຂຶ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍໆເສດຖະກິດທີ່ບອບບາງ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບພັນທະດ້ານການເງິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານຳດ້ວຍ.

ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມເດືອນຜ່ານມາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເຈົ້າໜີ້ຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ເອົາມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນຫຼືໂຈະການຊຳລະໜີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ ໃນໄລຍະອັນໃກ້ນີ້ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ເງິນຈຳນວນນີ້ ຖືກນຳໄປໃຊ້ໃນພາກສ່ວນທາງການແພດ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ໄວຣັສນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໄດ້ຕິດແປດປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວເກືອບ 217,000 ຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ແຕ່ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອການຜ່ອນຜັນໜີ້ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ແລະໃນກໍລະນີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ທີ່ດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບດ້ານການເງິນທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍກວ່າເກົ່າ ເມື່ອໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍລົງໃນທີ່ສຸດຍ້ອນຄ່າບໍລິການດ້ານໜີ້ສິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເລີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆໃນອະນາຄົດ ແລະຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດສະພາບຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ.

ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກກຸ່ມນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນ ຫຼືວ່າຍົກເລີກໄປເລີຍການຊຳລະໜີ້ສິນທີ່ພວກປະເທດດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜີ້ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

“ໂຣກລະບາດນີ້ ເປັນເລື້ອງຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ທີ່ຕ້ອງມີວິທີການຮັບມືແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມາກ່ອນ” ທ່ານທິມ ໂຈນສ໌ ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຂອງອົງການ Jubilee Debt Campaign ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້, ອົງການນີ້ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນລອນດອນ ທີ່ເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກໜີ້ສິນ ທີ່ປະເທດດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈ່າຍຄືນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໂຈນສ໌ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີກົນໄກເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນໜີ້ສິນທົ່ວທຸກຂະແໜງ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ໜີ້ສິນນັ້ນ ພໍທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາໄດ້.”

Dozens of heavily indebted poor countries around the world were already teetering on the edge of economic catastrophe before the coronavirus pandemic struck early this year. Many were facing staggering foreign debt payments that ate up as much as 40% or more of their governments’ annual revenues.

As the world economy slides into an abyss because of COVID-19, those payments could quickly become even more burdensome, making it impossible for many fragile economies to adequately respond to the crisis while meeting their financial obligations.

In the months since the pandemic began, international lenders have taken steps to reduce or postpone debt payments for many poor countries in the near term in order to free up funds for the medical resources that will be needed to fight the virus that so far has infected more than 3 million people and killed nearly 217,000 worldwide.

But debt relief advocates argue that the concessions are insufficient, and in some cases, could leave poor countries in even worse financial condition when the pandemic finally subsides by sharply increasing their debt service in the future and creating further instability.

The situation has given new urgency to calls from activist groups to reduce — or outright cancel — the payments the world’s poorest countries owe their creditors.

“This pandemic is an unprecedented shock that requires unprecedented responses,” said Tim Jones, head of policy for the Jubilee Debt Campaign, a London-based organization that advocates the cancellation of debt owed by developing countries.

“We are calling for a mechanism to reduce the debts across the board to make the debt sustainable,” he said.