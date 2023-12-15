ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ COP28 ເຫັນດີຕໍ່ການຫັນປ່ຽນເຊື້ອໄຟ ຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ 'ເປັນປະຫວັດການ'

ມີປະມານ 200 ປະເທດ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເພື່ອ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ຈາກ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກສັດແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ ຢູ່ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ COP28 ໃນນະຄອນດູໄບ. ປະ​ທານ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດໄດ້​ເອີ້ນສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທຸກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ຈະພໍ​ໃຈ, ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈເວລ ມີລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຢູ່​ໃນຂົງເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້​ສະ​ຫນັບ​ສະ​ຫນຸນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນການ ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງຍຸກນໍ້າ​ມັນ​. ທັງ​ໝົດ 198 ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ COP28 ໃນນະຄອນດູໄບ ໄດ້​ພາກັນລົງ​ນາມ​ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍນັ້ນ.

ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ, ທີ່ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນຈາກ​ນ້ຳມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກຊາກສັດແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຕການສໍາຄັນຂອງການ​ປ່ຽນ ​ແປງ​ທາງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ.

ຊຸລຕານ ອາລ-ຈາເບີ້ (Sultan Al-Jaber) ກ່າວຍ້ອງ​ຍໍ​ຕໍ່ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນແມ່ນແຜນການທີ່ນໍາພາໂດຍວິທະຍາສາດ. ມັນເປັນແຜນການທີ່ສົມດຸນທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການປ່ອຍອາຍພິດ, ເປັນຂົວຕໍ່ຂອງຊ່ອງຫວ່າງໃນການປັບໂຕ, ຈິນ ຕະນາການຄືນໃໝ່ກ່ຽວກັບການເງິນຂອງໂລກ, ແລະການສະຫນອງການສູນເສຍ ແລະຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ."

ບັນດາຜູ້​ແທນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທ່ານ​ ພາ​ກັນຊື່ນຊົມຕໍ່ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ພາຍຫຼັງ​ສອງ​ອາທິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ທີ່​ປະສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.

ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​, ​ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ແຄ​ຣີ ນັກການທູດກ່ຽວກັບ​ດິນຟ້າອາກາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທຸກໆຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຄວນດີໃຈທີ່ໃນໂລກຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ສົງຄາມໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະສິ່ງທ້າທາຍອື່ນໆຂອງໂລກທີ່ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ, ນີ້ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ທຸກໆຝ່າຍໄດ້ມາຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ແລະປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດສ່ວນໂຕ ແລະພະຍາຍາມກໍານົດຜົນປະໂຫຍດໂດຍລວມ.”

ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້ວິ້ງເຕັ້ນ ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ພາ​ສາ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ ໂດຍສົມບູນ.

ແຕ່​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຜະລິດ​ນ້ຳມັນ ເຊິ່ງນຳ​ໂດຍປະເທດຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ​ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ​ໂລກ​ສາມາດ​ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ພິດ​ໄດ້​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່ສະ​ເພາະເຈາະຈົງ. ສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ຜັກດັນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການຕໍາໜິ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ບາງ​ປະເທດ, ລວມທັງ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດໝູ່​ເກາະ​ທີ່ມີຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

ທ່ານນາງແອນເນ ຣາສມູສເຊັນ (Anne Rasmussen) ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະທານຂອງບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດເກາະນ້ອຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນທາງດ້ານທຸລະກິດຕາມປົກກະຕິ, ເມື່ອສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການແທ້ໆແມ່ນ ບາດກ້າວການປ່ຽນແປງຫຼາຍເທົ່າໃນການດໍາເນີນງານ ແລະການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ທ່ານນາງຈີນ ຊູ (Jean Su) ຈາກສູນ​ກາງ​ສໍາລັບຄວາມ​ຫຼາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ທາງ​ຊີ​ວະວິທະ ຍາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ສໍານວນ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ແມ່ນ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ເກີນ​ໄປ​, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ໜຶ່ງ, ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ດີ ແລະ ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ທີ່ວ່າ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໂລກ​ກໍໄດ້​ທໍາການຕົກລົງ​ກັບ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເວລາເກືອບ 3 ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຍອມຕົກລົງ​ກັບ​ມັນໄດ້. ແຕ່ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ, ຂໍ້ ຄວາມໃຫມ່ ທີ່ປະກອບມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ທີ່ອາດຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອຸດສາຫະກໍານ້ໍາມັນ ແລະອາຍແກັສ ດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.”

ນັ້ນ ລວມເຖິງການນໍາໃຊ້ເຕັກໂນໂລຈີການຈັບຄາບອນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການກຳຈັດການປ່ອຍອາຍພິດຄາບອນໄດອອກໄຊບາງຊະນິດ.

ທ່ານນາງຣູດທ໌ ທາວເນັນ (Ruth Townend​), ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍສະພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່ເຮືອນ ແຊັດແທມ​ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ການຫັນປ່ຽນໄປສູ່ພະລັງງານທົດແທນ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າການພະຍາ ຍາມຈັດການກັບຄາບອນຈາກຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເຮັດແນວໃດ. ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລັດຖະບານຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຊອກຫາວິທີທາງຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາດໍາເນີນງານທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສັນຍາກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ແລະນັ້ນ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເກີດຂຶ້ນໄວທີ່ສຸດ.”

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕັດການປ່ອຍອາຍພິດເຮືອນແກ້ວລົງ 43 ເປີເຊັນ ພາຍໃນເວລາ 6 ປີ ເພື່ອບັນລຸເປົ້າຫມາຍການຈໍາກັດພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນ ທີ່ສູງກວ່າລະດັບກ່ອນຍຸກອຸດສາຫະກໍາ 1.5 ອົງສາເຊລຊຽສ.

ຍັງຄົງຕ້ອງເບິ່ງ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ COP28 ນີ້ ໄດ້ສ້າງບາດ​ລ້ຽວ ຫຼື ​ເປັນ​ການເສຍໂອກາດອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ ຫຼືບໍ່.

Nearly 200 countries have signed a deal to transition away from fossil fuels, at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The summit’s president called it a historic agreement – but not all nations are satisfied, as Henry Ridgwell reports.

A deal in the desert – that proponents say heralds the end of the age of oil. All 198 nations present at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai signed up to the final deal.

For the first time, the agreement calls on all countries to transition away from fossil fuels – the main driver of climate change.

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber praised the deal

“It is a plan that is led by the science. It is a balanced plan that tackles emissions, bridges the gap on adaptation, reimagines global finance, and delivers on loss and damage.”

Many delegates welcomed the agreement after two weeks of hard-fought negotiations.

Among them, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry.

“Everybody here should be pleased that in a world of Ukraine and the Middle East war and all the other challenges of a planet that is foundering, this is a moment where multilateralism has actually come together and people have taken individual interests and attempted to define the common good.”

More than 100 countries had lobbied for stronger language to fully phase out fossil fuels.

But oil-producing states – led by Saudi Arabia – argued that the world can slash emissions without shunning specific fuels. That prompted criticism from some delegates – including the most vulnerable island nations.

Anne Rasmussen is chair of the Alliance of Small Island States.

“We have made an incremental advancement over business as usual, when what we really needed is an exponential step change in our actions and support.”

Jean Su of the Center for Biological Diversity said the language of the text was too weak.

“On the one hand, this is a good sign and signal that the world is finally dealing with fossil fuels after almost three decades of refusing to deal with it. But on the other hand, the new text includes cavernous loopholes that will allow for the oil and gas industry to continue.”

That includes the use of so-called carbon capture technology – which removes some carbon dioxide emissions.

Ruth Townend, a climate policy expert at Chatham House, Zoom.

“The energy transition to renewables is far more feasible than trying to capture carbon from the atmosphere. We know what we need to do. And governments now need to find ways that work for them economically and politically to commit to that and then deliver it. And that needs to happen very fast.”

Scientists say we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent in just six years to meet the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

It remains to be seen whether this COP28 deal marks a turning point – or another missed opportunity.