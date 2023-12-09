ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກ່ຽວກັບດິນຟ້າອາກາດ COP28 ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ທ່າມກາງຄໍາກ່າວຫາຂອງບັນດາວິ້ງເຕັ້ນຈາກພາກອຸດສາຫະກໍານໍ້າມັນ

ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ COP28 ທີ່​ນະຄອນດູໄບ, ປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ​ອາຣັບ​ເອເມີ​ເຣັສ, ກໍາລັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ນໍາ ໄດ້​ອະ​ພິ​ປາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິທີ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນ ທ່າມກາງ​ຄໍາ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າພາບ​ໄດ້​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນພວກ​ນັກວິ້ງເຕັ້ນ​ຈາກພາກ​ອຸດສາຫະກຳ​ເຊື້ອໄຟ ທີ່​ມາຈາກຊາກສັດແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ​ຫຼາຍເປັນ​ປະຫວັດ​ການ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ມີ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ປະມານ 70 ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ພາກັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທາງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ COP28 ຂອງ​ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ, ນັກ​ປຸກລະດົມ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ​ແລະ ​ແນວ​ຄິດຂອງກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ເປົ້າໝາຍເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຄໍາຖາມທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ: ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຫ້າມການນໍາໃຊ້ເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ ໃນທັນທີໂລດບໍ?

ຖ່ານຫີນ, ນ້ຳມັນ ແລະອາຍແກັສ ແມ່ນຖືກຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ວ່າເປັນໂຕການເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ຊໍ້າພັດຍັງເປັນແຮງຂັບເຄື່ອນເບື້ອງຫຼັງຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ, ລວມທັງປະ​ເທດ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ. ຕົວ​ເລກ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ​ປີ 2023 ​ຄາດວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ສະຖິຕິໃນການ​ປ່ອຍອາຍພິດຄາບອນໄດອັອກຊາຍເປັນປະຫວັດການ.

ທ່ານນາງຄໍຣີນ ເລີ ເຄເຣ (Corinne Le Quéré), ນັກວິທະຍາສາດດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດຈາກມະຫາວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແອັງເກລຍຕາເວັນອອກ (East Anglia) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ພິດເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ ແມ່ນຕອບສະໜອງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ແລະເມື່ອໃດທີ່ພວກມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຫຼຸດລົງມາເປັນສູນ, ເມື່ອນັ້ນ ພາວະຄວາມຮ້ອນ ກໍ່ຈະຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ."

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຮ່ວມກັນຂອງກຸ່ມສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,400 ຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ COP28 ແມ່ນເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບພາກອຸດສາຫະກໍາເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ.

ທ່ານອີຣິກ ເອັນຈູກູນາ (Eric Njuguna), ຈາກກຸ່ມຮ່ວມມືຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ເຕະພວກສ້າງມົນລະພິດໃຫຍ່ອອກໄປ ຫຼື Kick Big Polluters Out ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

"ນີ້ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ 7 ເທົ່າຂອງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ, ແລະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 4 ເທົ່າຈາກຜູ້ແທນ 636 ຄົນໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ວິ້ງເຕັ້ນ ຈາກພາກອຸດສາຫະກໍາເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ COP27."

ບັນດາ​ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ພິດ​ເຮືອນ​ແກ້ວ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ 43 ເປີເຊັນ​ໃນ​ໄລຍະ 6 ປີ​ຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ​ແຕ່​ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ ​ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ພິດ​ໃນ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນເປັນ 9 ເປີເຊັນ​ໃນ​ໄລຍະ​ເວ ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ເອັນຈູກູນາ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

"ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນເຫດຜົນຂອງກອງປະຊຸມ COP28 ທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຄໍາສັນຍາທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ຈະກໍາຈັດເຊື້ອໄຟງຈາກຊາກສັດແລະຊາກພຶດດຶກດໍາບັນທັງຫມົດ ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ຖ່ານຫີນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດລົງ, ແຕ່ລວມທັງເຊື້ອໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວທັງຫມົດ ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງນ້ໍາມັນ, ອາຍແກັສ ແລະຖ່ານຫີນ."

ຫຼາຍຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງໄດ້ ແລະເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກດຶກດໍາບັນ ຈະຕ້ອງເປັນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງຂອງພະລັງງານທີ່ປະສົມປະສານກັນ, ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບນະວັດຕະກໍາເຊັ່ນ ຕະຫຼາດຄາບອນ ແລະການປ່ອຍອາຍພິດຄາບອນ.

ປະທານກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ COP28 ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ຊຸລຕານ ອາລ-ຈາເບີ (Sultan al-Jaber), ເຊິ່ງເປັນທັງຫົວຫນ້າບໍລິສັດນ້ໍາມັນຂອງປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ໂດຍວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເພີ່ມການຜະລິດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນປີ 2030.

ທ່ານຕ້ອງການການຍຸຕິການນໍາໃຊ້ເຊື້ອໄຟຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກດຶກດໍາບັນ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນການຢຸດເຊົາ ໂດຍຢືນຢັນວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນວິທີດຽວ ທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການພັດທະນາ.

ໂດຍການປະເຊີນກັບການຂັດຂວາງກ່ຽວກັບການວິພາກວິຈານ, ປະທານຂອງ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ COP ໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນຈຸດຢືນຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້.

ຊຸລຕານ ອາລ-ຈາເບີ, ປະທານ COP28 ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂ້ອນຂ້າງປະຫລາດໃຈກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະຊ້ໍາແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ເພື່ອບ່ອນທໍາລາຍການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານ COP28 ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມບ່ອນທໍາລາຍຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນງານຊ້ໍາແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ວິທະຍາສາດແນວໃດ."

ນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ເພື່ອເອົາໃຈການວິຈານຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານອາລ ກໍ (Al Gore), ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຫຼິ້ນເກມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອອກແບບມາເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຜົນກໍາໄລທີ່ບໍ່ດີຂອງລັດຖະບານກ່ຽວກັບ ນ້ໍາມັນ ແລະອາຍແກັສເຫຼົ່ານີ້."

ກອງປະຊຸມ COP28 ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ. ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ທັງ ຫຼາຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າພາບ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ​ໃນ​ການ​ຄວບຄຸມ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະກາດໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຢ່າງ ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ​ຂອງ​ປະທານ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດເອງ.

The COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is getting heated as leaders debate how to rein in global warming – amid accusations that the hosts have invited a record number of lobbyists from the fossil fuel industry. Henry Ridgwell reports.

Some 70-thousand delegates are attending the United Nations' COP28 climate change conference – politicians, scientists, campaigners – advocating a myriad array of interests and ideas. But the focus appears to be narrowing on a key question: Do we need to ban fossil fuels outright?

Coal, oil and gas are blamed for much of global warming – but are also the driving force behind many economies, including that of summit host United Arab Emirates. The latest figures show 2023 is expected to be a record-breaking year for global carbon dioxide emissions.

Corinne Le Quéré, University of East Anglia Climate Scientist.

“The growing emissions year on year are responsible for our climate change. And as long as they are not brought down to zero, then the warming is going to continue.”

Research from a coalition of environmental groups suggests more than 2,400 delegates at COP28 are connected to fossil fuel industries.

Eric Njuguna, Kick Big Polluters Out Coalition, in English, Zoom.

“This is seven times larger than the indigenous people’s delegation, and a four-times increase from last year’s 636 delegates who were lobbyists from the fossil fuel industry at COP27.”

Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions need to be slashed by 43 per cent over the next six years. But current trajectories suggest emissions will actually rise by nine per cent over that same time span.

Eric Njuguna, Kick Big Polluters Out, in English, Zoom

“And that is why at COP28 we need a strong commitment to phase out all fossil fuels – not just coal, not just unabated fossil fuels, but all fossil fuels – including oil, gas and coal.”

Others say that’s unrealistic – and fossil fuels will have to be part of the energy mix, alongside innovations like carbon markets and carbon capture.

Current COP28 president, Sultan al-Jaber, is also head of the United Arab Emirates state-run oil company – which plans to increase production substantially by 2030.

He wants a phasing down of fossil fuels – rather than a phasing out – insisting that this is the only way to rein in global warming while allowing for development.

Facing a barrage of criticism, the COP president defended his stance Tuesday.

Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 President, in English

“I am quite surprised with the constant and repeated attempts to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency and the attempts to undermine the message that we keep repeating when it comes to how much we respect the science.”

That has done little to placate his critics.

Al Gore, Climate Activist.

“We cannot play games designed to protect the obscene profits of these oil and gas petrol states.”

COP28 has got off to a heated start. Observers say the hosts face a tough challenge to oversee negotiations towards a final declaration – with the spotlight so firmly fixed on the summit president himself.