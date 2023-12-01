ເກືອບທຸກປະເທດທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື COP28, ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອສ້າງກອງທຶນທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກ ຮັບມືກັບຜົນກະທົບຂອງສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ.
ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເປີດກວ້າງສຳລັບການສັນຍາທີ່ຈະສ້າງກອງທຶນໃໝສຳ ລັບ “ການສູນເສຍ ແລະຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ” ເຊິ່ງປະເທດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະປະກອບສ່ວນ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ສະຫະລັດ ອາຣັບ ເອມີເຣັສ, ເຈົ້າພາບກອງປະຊຸມ COP28 ກໍໄດ້ສັນຍາ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ກອງທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບການປະກອບສ່ວນເພີ່ມເຕີມ 51 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຈາກອັງກິດ, 17.5 ລ້ານໂດລາຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ 10 ລ້ານໂດລາຈາກ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.
ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ເພີ່ມ 245,390,000 ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງການປະກອບສ່ວນຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ການປະກອບສ່ວນເພີ່ມເຕີມແມ່ນຄາດວ່າ ຈະເຂົ້າມາໃນສອງສາມວັນຂ້າງໜ້າ, ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມກອງທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງທີ່ຈະບໍ່ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ 100 ຕື້ໂດລາ, ທີ່ຖືກກຳນົດຂຶ້ນໂດຍບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ.
ປະທານ COP28 ຊຸລຕານ ອາເມັດ ອາລ-ຈາເບີ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງການຕັດສິນໃຈເພື່ອສ້າງຕັ້ງກອງທຶນ, ໂດຍເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ສັນຍານທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກຂອງກຳລັງໃຈ ຕໍ່ໂລກ ແລະ ຕໍ່ວຽກງານຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນນະຄອນ ດູໄບ.”
Nearly all the countries attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28, agreed Thursday to create a fund that would help poor nations deal with the effects of climate change.
The floor was opened for pledges to be made to the new “loss and damage” fund, in which Germany committed to contribute $100 million. The United Arab Emirates, the host of COP28, also promised $100 million. The fund received additional pledges of $51 million from Britain, $17.5 million from the United States and $10 million from Japan.
The European Union later added $245.39 million, which included Germany’s $100 million pledge. More contributions are expected to come in the next few days, though the fund will most likely fail to reach its $100 billion goal, set by developing countries.
COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber praised the decision to establish a fund, calling it a "positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work here in Dubai."