ປະ​ທານ COP28 ຊຸ​ລ​ຕານ ອາ​ເມັດ ອາ​ລ-ຈາ​ເບີ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ກອງ​ທຶນ, ໂດຍ​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ “ສັນ​ຍານທີ່​ເປັນ​ແງ່ບວກ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຈ​ ຕໍ່​ໂລກ ແລະ ຕໍ່​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ດູ​ໄບ.”

Nearly all the countries attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28, agreed Thursday to create a fund that would help poor nations deal with the effects of climate change.

The floor was opened for pledges to be made to the new “loss and damage” fund, in which Germany committed to contribute $100 million. The United Arab Emirates, the host of COP28, also promised $100 million. The fund received additional pledges of $51 million from Britain, $17.5 million from the United States and $10 million from Japan.

The European Union later added $245.39 million, which included Germany’s $100 million pledge. More contributions are expected to come in the next few days, though the fund will most likely fail to reach its $100 billion goal, set by developing countries.