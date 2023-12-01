ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ COP28 ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກອງ​ທຶນສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ

  • ວີໂອເອ
ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຍ່າງ​ຜ່ານ​ປ້າຍ COP28 ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ດູ​ໄບ, 30 ພະ​ຈິກ 2023.
ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຍ່າງ​ຜ່ານ​ປ້າຍ COP28 ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ດູ​ໄບ, 30 ພະ​ຈິກ 2023.

ເກືອບ​ທຸກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຫຼື COP28, ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງກອງ​ທຶນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາ​ກ ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.

ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເປີດກວ້າງສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງກອງ​ທຶນ​ໃໝ​ສຳ ​ລັບ “ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ ແລະຄວາມເສຍ​ຫາຍ” ເຊິ່ງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ 100 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອາ​ຣັບ ເອ​ມີ​ເຣັ​ສ, ເຈົ້າ​ພາບກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ COP28 ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍ​າ 100 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ກອງ​ທຶນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ 51 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ຈາກ​ອັງ​ກິດ, 17.5 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ 10 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຈາກ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ 245,390,000 ໂດ​ລາ, ເຊິ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ 100 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ. ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ​ກອງ​ທຶນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ 100 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ, ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ.

ປະ​ທານ COP28 ຊຸ​ລ​ຕານ ອາ​ເມັດ ອາ​ລ-ຈາ​ເບີ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ກອງ​ທຶນ, ໂດຍ​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ “ສັນ​ຍານທີ່​ເປັນ​ແງ່ບວກ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຈ​ ຕໍ່​ໂລກ ແລະ ຕໍ່​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ດູ​ໄບ.”

Nearly all the countries attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28, agreed Thursday to create a fund that would help poor nations deal with the effects of climate change.

The floor was opened for pledges to be made to the new “loss and damage” fund, in which Germany committed to contribute $100 million. The United Arab Emirates, the host of COP28, also promised $100 million. The fund received additional pledges of $51 million from Britain, $17.5 million from the United States and $10 million from Japan.

The European Union later added $245.39 million, which included Germany’s $100 million pledge. More contributions are expected to come in the next few days, though the fund will most likely fail to reach its $100 billion goal, set by developing countries.

COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber praised the decision to establish a fund, calling it a "positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work here in Dubai."

