ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມ​ະ​ການ​ສຶບ​ສວນ​ກໍ່​ຄວາ​ມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ຢູ່ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 6 ມັງ​ກອນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຢ່າງເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສັນໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວ​ານ​ນີ້​ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກ​ໂຕ​ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດຳ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣໍ​າ ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ຫລາຍໆ​ອາທິດ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນການເສຍ​ໄຊ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020.

ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ເບີ​ນີ ທອມ​ສັນ ຈ​າກ​ລັດ​ມີສ​ຊິ​ສສິບ​ປີ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການຢາກໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ.” ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳຕ້ອງ​ ​“ໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ອັນ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເພື່​ອຈະຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

​ທ່ານ​ທອມ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຫັນຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂອງປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ ​ຢ່າງເຕັມ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ໝົດສຳ​ລັບຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ.”

​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ລິ​ສ ເຊ​ນີ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ໄວ​ໂອ​ມິງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ຕ້ອງ​ເຫັນ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຜູ້​ມີບົດ​ບາດສຳ​ຄັນໃນວັນ​ທີ 6 ມັງ​ກອນ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຂອງ​ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ ການ​ໃຊ້​ສິດບໍ່​ຕອບ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ທີ່​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັບຕົນ​ເອງ. ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້​ທ່ານນ​າງ​ລິ​ສ ປ​ຣາ​ໄຊ​ເສຍໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕໍ່າ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​.

​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ເກົ້າ​ຄົນ ໂດຍຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການຮ້ອງ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ຮຽກ​ໃຫ້​ໂຕ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ເພື່​ອຢາກ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕໍ່ ແທນ​ທີ່ຈະຮັບ​ຮູ້ວ່າທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ທີ 46 ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ບໍ່​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ຫລື​ອາດພະຍາ​ຍາມ​ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ ການ​ຮຽກ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຢູ່.

​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທ່ານ​ເທ​ເລີ ບູ​ໂດ​ວິດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ຈະ​ບໍ່ຖືກຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ “ໂດຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້ໂວ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີຜົນ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຫລື​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ” ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມ​ະ​ການ ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງເພື່ອຮຽກ​ໂຕ. ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮ້​ອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ວ່​າ “ມີ​ຄວາມຂົມ​ຂື່ນ ຫີ​ວ​ອຳ​ນາດ ແລະ​ສິ້ນ​ຫວັງ.”

The congressional panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 of last year unanimously voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in stoking the violence and his weeks-long efforts to upend his loss in the 2020 election.

“We need to hear from Donald Trump,” the committee chairman, Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said. He said Trump needs to “answer for his actions … part of his scheme to stay in power.”

“We have an obligation to see President Trump’s testimony … in full view of the American public,” Thompson said.

The committee’s vice chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said the panel “must see the testimony of January 6th’s key player” because numerous Trump aides refused to answer the committee’s questions, choosing instead to invoke their constitutional right against self-incrimination. Trump helped to defeat Cheney in her bid for reelection to the next Congress.

All nine committee members in a televised roll call vote favored the Trump subpoena, seeking his testimony and documents he might have relating to his efforts to stay in office rather than to acknowledge he had lost to Democrat Joe Biden, now the country’s 46th president.

Whether Trump, a Republican, would cooperate with the Democrat-dominated committee or would try to block its subpoena, is in question.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said the former president would not be intimidated by the committee's "meritless rhetoric or un-American actions” in voting for the subpoena. The spokesman in a tweet also called the committee’s members “bitter, power hungry & desperate.”