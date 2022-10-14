ຄະນະກຳມະການສຶບສວນກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍສະພາຕ່ຳ ຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ເພື່ອຮຽກໂຕ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດຳໂນລ ທຣໍາ ມາໃຫ້ການກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຫລາຍໆອາທິດໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນການເສຍໄຊໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານ ໃນປີ 2020.
ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານເບີນີ ທອມສັນ ຈາກລັດມີສຊິສສິບປີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຢາກໄດ້ຍິນຈາກທ່ານທຣຳ.” ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳຕ້ອງ “ໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບ ກ່ຽວກັບການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງແຜນການເພື່ອຈະຢູ່ໃນອຳນາດຕໍ່ໄປ.”
ທ່ານທອມສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ທີ່ຈະເຫັນຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ທັງໝົດສຳລັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຢ່າງເປັນການເປີດເຜີຍ.”
ຮອງປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງລິສ ເຊນີ ຈາກລັດໄວໂອມິງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄະນະກຳມະການ ຕ້ອງເຫັນຄຳໃຫ້ການ ກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ເພາະວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ວຍທ່ານທຣຳຫລາຍໆຄົນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມຂອງ ຄະນະກຳມະການ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາ ການໃຊ້ສິດບໍ່ຕອບ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັບຕົນເອງ. ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງລິສ ປຣາໄຊເສຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າຄືນໃໝ່.
ຄະນະກຳມະການທັງໝົດເກົ້າຄົນ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບສຳລັບການຮ້ອງການລົງຄະແນນ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີຮຽກໃຫ້ໂຕທ່ານທຣຳ ເພື່ອຢາກຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງທ່ານ ແລະເອກກະສານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດພົວພັນກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງຕໍ່ ແທນທີ່ຈະຮັບຮູ້ວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ເສຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 46 ຂອງປະເທດ.
ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ຈະໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືກັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ຄອບງຳໃນຄະນະກຳມະການ ຫລືອາດພະຍາຍາມຈະຂັດຂວາງ ການຮຽກໂຕຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການນັ້ນ ຍັງເປັນຄຳຖາມຢູ່.
ໂຄສົກທ່ານທຣຳ ທ່ານເທເລີ ບູໂດວິດ ກ່າວວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ “ໂດຍການໃຊ້ໂວຫານທີ່ບໍ່ມີຜົນທາງກົດໝາຍ ຫລືເປັນການປະພຶດທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ” ຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອຮຽກໂຕ. ໂຄສົກຢູ່ໃນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວີດເຕີ ຍັງໄດ້ຮ້ອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການວ່າ “ມີຄວາມຂົມຂື່ນ ຫີວອຳນາດ ແລະສິ້ນຫວັງ.”
The congressional panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 of last year unanimously voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in stoking the violence and his weeks-long efforts to upend his loss in the 2020 election.
“We need to hear from Donald Trump,” the committee chairman, Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said. He said Trump needs to “answer for his actions … part of his scheme to stay in power.”
“We have an obligation to see President Trump’s testimony … in full view of the American public,” Thompson said.
The committee’s vice chair, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said the panel “must see the testimony of January 6th’s key player” because numerous Trump aides refused to answer the committee’s questions, choosing instead to invoke their constitutional right against self-incrimination. Trump helped to defeat Cheney in her bid for reelection to the next Congress.
All nine committee members in a televised roll call vote favored the Trump subpoena, seeking his testimony and documents he might have relating to his efforts to stay in office rather than to acknowledge he had lost to Democrat Joe Biden, now the country’s 46th president.
Whether Trump, a Republican, would cooperate with the Democrat-dominated committee or would try to block its subpoena, is in question.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said the former president would not be intimidated by the committee's "meritless rhetoric or un-American actions” in voting for the subpoena. The spokesman in a tweet also called the committee’s members “bitter, power hungry & desperate.”