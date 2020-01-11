ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ ເພື່ອສັ​ນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີນັ້ນ, ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ໃຕ້ ຊື່​ວ່າ ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງນັກ​ຂ່າວ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂຣ​ຊານ ມູ​ກາ​ລ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ ປາ-​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ສວນ​ໝາກ​ໄມ້​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໜັກ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໝາກ​ແອັບ​ເປິ​ລເໜົ່າ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ນັ້ນ, ທ້າວ ຄວາ​ຈາ ມາກ​ຊຸດ ກາ​ເດຍ ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ເວ​ລາ ແລະ ເງິນ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງໜັກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້ ແລະ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສູງ​ກວ່າ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄ້າໝາກ​ໄມ້ຫຼາຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຫາ​ລາວ ເພື່ອ​ຊື້​ໝາກ​ໄມ້​ຈາກ​ສວນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ, ຄື​ປົກ​ກ​ະ​ຕິ​ໃນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ໂຊກ​ບໍ່​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ລາວ, ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ກ່ອນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຈະ​ແລ້ວ​ສຳ​ເລັດ. ຜູ້​ຊື້​ໝາກ​ໄມ້ຂອງລາວ​ໄດ້​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ, ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ກໍ​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ເລີຍ.

ທ້າວ ຄວາ​ຈາ ມາກ​ຊຸດ ກາ​ເດຍ ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ສວນໝາກ​ໄມ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໄດ້ 7,000 ໂດ​ລາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ສົນ​ໃຈ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ທຳ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ, ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ກໍໄດ້​ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ແບບນີ້ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ໝາກ​ແອັບ​ເປິ​ລ​ໄດ້​ເລີຍ. ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຫຼາຍ ຈົນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ ແລະ ຮອດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ກິນ​ນ້ຳ​ຊາ​ເລີຍ.”

ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​, ​ຂ້າ​ມ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ເສັ້ນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ທີ່ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ອິນ​ເດຍ ກັບ​ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນເລື່ອງ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

ປີ​ກາຍນີ້, ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້ຍິງ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ກັນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄັ້ງ, ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ.

ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ມັນ​ມີ​ປະ​ຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ໃນ​ຟາກ​ຂອງ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ, ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ໃນ​ຟາກ​ນີ້.

ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ນີ້ ​ອາ​ໄສ​ສວນ​ໝາກ​ໄມ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້.

ກ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ, ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ສູງ.

ດ​ຣ. ຕາ​ຣິກ ຊາ​ອີດ, ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປີ​ກາຍນີ້​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ແມ່ນ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຕົ້ນ​ໝາກ​ໄມ້ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ປີນີ້ ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ສູງກວ່າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໝາກ​ໄມ້​ທຸກ​ຊະ​ນິດ. ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ໝາກ​ແອັບ​ເປິ​ລ​ໄດ້ 20 ຫາ 25 ພັນ​ໂຕນ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ພື້ນນີ້. ແຕ່​ປີນີ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40,000 ໂຕນ.

ການ​ເກັບ ແລະ ຫໍ່​ໝາກ​ແອັບ​ເປິ​ລ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ. ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​ເພື່ອ​ເກັບ​ໝາກ​ແອບ​ເປິ​ລ​ຈາກ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທີ່​ນ້ອຍ​ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ເລີ່ມ​ສຸກ. ອີກ​ເດືອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຫໍ່​ມັນ​ໃສ່​ກ່ອງ. ແລະ ອີກ​ເດືອນ​ແມ່ນ​ສົ່ງ​ມັນ​ໄປ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຂາຍ​ສົ່ງ.

ວຽກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເກັບ​ມັນ​ຈາກ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູນີ້ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ທາງ.

ທ້າວ ຊາ​ເກຍ ນາກວີ, ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພໍ່​ຄ້າ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ໝາກ​ແອັບ​ເປິ​ລ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຈາກ​ສວນ​ໄປ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ນຶ່ງ ຕອນ​ທີ່ ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ ເລີ່ມ​ຍິງ. ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ກໍໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ ແລະ ໄປຫຼົບ​ລີ້​ຢູ່​ກ້ອງ​ຂົວ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄວ້.”

ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໝາກ​ໄມ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່​ປີນີ້, ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ມັນ, ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ໃນ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ນັ້ນ, ໝາກ​ໄມ້​ທຸກ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຈາກ​ພາຍນອກ.

As people around the world welcome the new year with wishes of peace and prosperity, many in a disputed region in South Asia calledKashmir are facing the prospect of a hard year ahead. Roshan Mughalreportshow tensions between nuclear armed rivals India and Pakistan are costing local fruit farmers dearly. The story is narrated by Ayesha Tanzeem.



As the apples rot on the trees, Khwaja Maqsood Qadir laments the loss of time and money. He had worked hard for this year's crop and was expecting a higher than normal return.



Multiple fruit tradershadapproached him to buyfruit from the entire orchard, as is normal in the industry.



Unfortunately for him, the situation between India and Pakistanworsened before his deal was done. His buyers ran away from the negotiations, sometimes literally.



"I told them I wanted $7000 for my crop. They seemed interested. While we were still negotiating, firing started. They said under these conditions they would not be able to pick the apples at all. The firing was so intense that they got very scared and did not even stay for a cup of tea."



The firing, across what is known as the Line of Control, the de-facto border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir,has become the norm.



Last year, the two sides fired at each other thousands of times, killing hundreds of people.



Since there's more population on the Pakistani side, more civilians suffer at this end.



Thousands in this region rely on their fruit orchards for income.



Before the tensions mounted, their hopes were high.



"Last year the winter was longer, which was good for fruit trees so this year the yield was higher for all fruits. Usually we get 20 to 25 thousand tons of apples from this region. This year we were expecting more than 40,000 tons."



Apple picking and packing takesmonths. Several months to pick the apples off the trees in small batches as they ripen. Another month to pack them in boxes. And another to transport them to the wholesale market.



The job cannot be done under constant gunfire.



Even those who managed to pick fruit off trees this season often lost it along the way.



"A trader was bringing his crop of apples from the garden to the road one night when Indians started firing. His menjust dumped everything on the road and took cover under a bridge to save their lives."



The region is famous for its fruits. But this year,due to the inability to pick them, even in local markets, all the fruit has been imported from outside.