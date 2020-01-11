ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກຕ້ອນຮັບປີໃໝ່ດ້ວຍການປາຖະໜາ ເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມຮັ່ງມີນັ້ນ, ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນພາກພື້ນທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນໃນເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ຊື່ວ່າ ແຄັສເມຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນປີທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂ້າງໜ້າ. ລາຍງານຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ ໂຣຊານ ມູກາລ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະຫວ່າງຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ທີ່ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ປາ-ກິສຖານ ແມ່ນກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ຊາວສວນໝາກໄມ້ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢ່າງໜັກ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໝາກແອັບເປິລເໜົ່າຢູ່ເທິງຕົ້ນໄມ້ນັ້ນ, ທ້າວ ຄວາຈາ ມາກຊຸດ ກາເດຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມເສຍໃຈກັບການສູນເສຍເວລາ ແລະ ເງິນ. ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໜັກສຳລັບຜົນລະປູກຂອງປີນີ້ ແລະ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຜົນໄດ້ຮັບສູງກວ່າປົກກະຕິ.
ບັນດານັກຄ້າໝາກໄມ້ຫຼາຍບໍລິສັດໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາຫາລາວ ເພື່ອຊື້ໝາກໄມ້ຈາກສວນທັງໝົດ, ຄືປົກກະຕິໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳນັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ໂຊກບໍ່ດີສຳລັບລາວ, ສະຖານະການລະຫວ່າງ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ປາກິສຖານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ກ່ອນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຂອງລາວຈະແລ້ວສຳເລັດ. ຜູ້ຊື້ໝາກໄມ້ຂອງລາວໄດ້ໜີໄປຈາກການເຈລະຈາ, ບາງຄັ້ງກໍຍ່າງອອກໄປເລີຍ.
ທ້າວ ຄວາຈາ ມາກຊຸດ ກາເດຍ ເຈົ້າຂອງສວນໝາກໄມ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໄດ້ 7,000 ໂດລາສຳລັບຜົນລະປູກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເບິ່ງຄືວ່າສົນໃຈ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງທຳການເຈລະຈາຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ການຍິງກັນກໍໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າພາຍໃຕ້ສະຖານະການແບບນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເກັບໝາກແອັບເປິລໄດ້ເລີຍ. ການຍິງກັນແມ່ນຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍ ຈົນເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ້ານ ແລະ ຮອດບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ກິນນ້ຳຊາເລີຍ.”
ການຍິງກັນ, ຂ້າມສິ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າ ແມ່ນເສັ້ນການຄວບຄຸມ ທີ່ເປັນເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງລະຫວ່າງ ອິນເດຍ ກັບ ປາກິສຖານ ໃນແຄວ້ນ ແຄັສເມຍ ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເລື່ອງປົກກະຕິ.
ປີກາຍນີ້, ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ຍິງຕອບໂຕ້ກັນຫຼາຍພັນຄັ້ງ, ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ.
ໃນເມື່ອມັນມີປະຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າໃນຟາກຂອງ ປາກິສຖານ, ພົນລະເຮືອນແມ່ນໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຫຼາຍກວ່າໃນຟາກນີ້.
ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນພາກພື້ນນີ້ ອາໄສສວນໝາກໄມ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອສ້າງລາຍໄດ້.
ກ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນສູງ.
ດຣ. ຕາຣິກ ຊາອີດ, ຈາກກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປີກາຍນີ້ລະດູໜາວແມ່ນດົນກວ່າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນດີສຳລັບຕົ້ນໝາກໄມ້ ສະນັ້ນປີນີ້ ຜົນລະປູກແມ່ນຈະສູງກວ່າສຳລັບໝາກໄມ້ທຸກຊະນິດ. ປົກກະຕິພວກເຮົາຈະເກັບໝາກແອັບເປິລໄດ້ 20 ຫາ 25 ພັນໂຕນຈາກພາກພື້ນນີ້. ແຕ່ປີນີ້ພວກເຮົາຄາດວ່າຈະເກັບໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40,000 ໂຕນ.
ການເກັບ ແລະ ຫໍ່ໝາກແອັບເປິລແມ່ນໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ. ຫຼາຍເດືອນເພື່ອເກັບໝາກແອບເປິລຈາກຕົ້ນຂອງມັນໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ນ້ອຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນເລີ່ມສຸກ. ອີກເດືອນນຶ່ງແມ່ນຫໍ່ມັນໃສ່ກ່ອງ. ແລະ ອີກເດືອນແມ່ນສົ່ງມັນໄປຕະຫຼາດຂາຍສົ່ງ.
ວຽກດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ພາຍໃຕ້ການຍິງກັນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດເກັບມັນຈາກຕົ້ນໄດ້ໃນລະດູນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມັກຈະສູນເສຍມັນຢູ່ຕາມທາງ.
ທ້າວ ຊາເກຍ ນາກວີ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພໍ່ຄ້າຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ນຳເອົາໝາກແອັບເປິລຂອງລາວຈາກສວນໄປຖະໜົນໃນຄືນນຶ່ງ ຕອນທີ່ ອິນເດຍ ເລີ່ມຍິງ. ຄົນຂອງລາວກໍໄດ້ຖິ້ມທຸກຢ່າງຢູ່ຖະໜົນ ແລະ ໄປຫຼົບລີ້ຢູ່ກ້ອງຂົວເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້.”
ພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກັບແມ່ນມີຊື່ສຽງສຳລັບໝາກໄມ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ປີນີ້, ຍ້ອນຄວາມບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເກັບມັນ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງໃນຕະຫຼາດທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ, ໝາກໄມ້ທຸກຊະນິດແມ່ນຖືກນຳເຂົ້າຈາກພາຍນອກ.
As people around the world welcome the new year with wishes of peace and prosperity, many in a disputed region in South Asia calledKashmir are facing the prospect of a hard year ahead. Roshan Mughalreportshow tensions between nuclear armed rivals India and Pakistan are costing local fruit farmers dearly. The story is narrated by Ayesha Tanzeem.
As the apples rot on the trees, Khwaja Maqsood Qadir laments the loss of time and money. He had worked hard for this year's crop and was expecting a higher than normal return.
Multiple fruit tradershadapproached him to buyfruit from the entire orchard, as is normal in the industry.
Unfortunately for him, the situation between India and Pakistanworsened before his deal was done. His buyers ran away from the negotiations, sometimes literally.
"I told them I wanted $7000 for my crop. They seemed interested. While we were still negotiating, firing started. They said under these conditions they would not be able to pick the apples at all. The firing was so intense that they got very scared and did not even stay for a cup of tea."
The firing, across what is known as the Line of Control, the de-facto border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir,has become the norm.
Last year, the two sides fired at each other thousands of times, killing hundreds of people.
Since there's more population on the Pakistani side, more civilians suffer at this end.
Thousands in this region rely on their fruit orchards for income.
Before the tensions mounted, their hopes were high.
"Last year the winter was longer, which was good for fruit trees so this year the yield was higher for all fruits. Usually we get 20 to 25 thousand tons of apples from this region. This year we were expecting more than 40,000 tons."
Apple picking and packing takesmonths. Several months to pick the apples off the trees in small batches as they ripen. Another month to pack them in boxes. And another to transport them to the wholesale market.
The job cannot be done under constant gunfire.
Even those who managed to pick fruit off trees this season often lost it along the way.
"A trader was bringing his crop of apples from the garden to the road one night when Indians started firing. His menjust dumped everything on the road and took cover under a bridge to save their lives."
The region is famous for its fruits. But this year,due to the inability to pick them, even in local markets, all the fruit has been imported from outside.
