ອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ (FBI) ທ່ານ​ເຈມ​ສ໌ ໂຄມີ “ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ” ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​

ລົງ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂດຍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນ

​ໂອ້​ລົ​ມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກັບ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣໍາ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ ສືມວນ​ຊົນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ

ການສະ​ຫລຸບຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ ທີ່ຂຽນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານທີ່​ໄດ້​ລໍ

​ຖ້າ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານແລ້ວ ແລະ​ນຳ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້. ການ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼໄດ້

ແຜ່ເຜີຍ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ຈຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ

ມັນ​ເລີໃນເວ​ລາ ບໍ່​ນານ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໂຄມີໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພ​າ

ປີ 2017.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ວ່າ​ເຮັດ “ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງທີ່​ອັນ

​ຕະ​ລາຍ” ໂດຍການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍບົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ

ກວດ​ສອບ​ໃຫຍ່, ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ເກີ​ລ ໂຮ​ໂຣ​ວິທ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຢູ່​ໃນລາຍ​ງານ​ 83 ໜ້າ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ

​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ສວນ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ “​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານໃດ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ ຫຼື​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍຂໍ້​ມູນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບໃດໆ. ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​

ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມຜິດທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ ຕໍ່ທ່ານ​ໂຄມີ ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຫ້ອງ​ການ, ​ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຮັບຜິດ​

ຊອບດ້ານີ້​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ. ໂດຍ​ການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮັກ​ສາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​

ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາຢູ່​ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນຫ້ອງ​ການ FBI ແລະ​

ໂດຍ​ການໃຊ້ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນຂອງ​ສ​າ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະຊົນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​

ການ, ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ມີໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ເປັນ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍທີ່​ຮ້າຍແຮງໃຫ້ ແກ່​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ

FBI ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນທີ່​ມີ​ຫລາຍ 35,000 ຄົນ ແລະແກ່​ອະ​ດີດ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ FBI ​ອີກ​ຫຼາ​ຍ

​ພັນຄົນ ​ທີ່ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງເຂົ້າ​ຫາ ຫຼືມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​

ນະ​ຊົນຊາບ​ໄດ້​ຄ້າຍ​ໆ ກັນ​ນີ້.

Former FBI Director James Comey "violated" his employment agreement by leaking an unclassified memo about his interaction with President Donald Trump to the media, the Justice Department's watchdog concluded in a long-awaited report released on Thursday. The leak was widely credited with spurring the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller shortly after Comey's firing in May 2017.



While blasting Comey for setting "a dangerous example" by disclosing the memo, though, the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, wrote in the 83-page report that investigators found "no evidence" Comey or his lawyers had divulged any classified information. The Justice Department declined to bring any criminal charges against Comey.



"Former Director Comey failed to live up to this responsibility [not to disclose sensitive information]," the report said. "By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information."



The two-page memo—one of seven Comey wrote about his private conversations with Trump during the first four months of the president's administration—summarized a February 14, 2017, Oval Office meeting with Trump during which the president implored Comey to drop an investigation of Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser.



"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Comey quoted Trump as saying. "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."



Flynn was under investigation at the time for allegedly lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. about sanctions prior to Trump taking office. Flynn subsequently pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.



One week after he was fired by Trump on May 9, 2017, Comey shared the memo with a friend, Columbia law professor Daniel Richman, directing him to leak its contents to a New York Times reporter. The newspapers published a story about the memo, helping to trigger the appointment of the special counsel, an outcome Comey told investigators he had sought.



The inspector general, however, took umbrage at Comey's motive to leak the Flynn memo.



"Comey had several other lawful options available to him to advocate for the appointment of a Special Counsel, which he told us was his goal in making the disclosure," the inspector general report states. "What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome."



Trump's apparent call for an end to the Flynn investigation was one of 11 episodes Mueller examined as part of his investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice. Though Mueller did not reach a conclusion about obstruction of justice, Attorney General William Barr later determined that Trump could not be charged with an obstruction offense. Trump has denied asking Comey to end the Flynn investigation



The investigation into Comey's handling of the memos was launched in 2017 after the FBI determined that some of them contained classified information. Of the seven memos, two were classified as "secret," two as "confidential," and three, including the Flynn memo, as "unclassified."



Comey wrote the memos contemporaneously between January 2017 and April 2017. The former FBI director later told lawmakers he found some of his conversations with Trump unnerving. In a January meeting with Trump, Comey recalled, the president demanded Comey's allegiance, saying "I need loyalty."



Trump has dismissed Comey's memos as fabrications, repeatedly calling him a leaker and a liar. He tweeted on Thursday, "Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General's Report. He should be ashamed of himself!"



Comey has defended his handling of the memos, saying the disclosure of the Flynn memo was not a leak and that private citizens have the right to disclose to the press their conversations with the president. Comey later turned over the memos to special counsel and congressional investigators.



In a tweet after the release of the report, Comey wrote, "I don't need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice."

