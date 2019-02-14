ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ທານຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແລະ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຮັດ

ວຽກໃນຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໜ້ອຍລົງ ຍ້ອນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍຢ່າງປົນກັນ ເຊິ່ງລວມ

ມີເງິນທຶນ, ກົດລະບຽບ ແລະ ບັນຫາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນໃນສັງຄົມຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະ

ສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຄວາມກົດດັນຕ່າງໆຂອງບັນດາປະ

ທານດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2016, ປະ​ທານ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ກຳຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ ຫົກ​ປີ​ເຄິ່ງ.

ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງສະພາການສຶກສາ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຕົວເລກ ຂອງປະທານມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະຖາບັນລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ເອກະຊົນ, ແລະ ສະ

ຖາບັນທີ່ມີຫຼັກສູດ 2 ແລະ 4 ປີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,500 ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຈາກ 7 ປີໃນ

ປີ 2011, ແລະ 8 ປີເຄິ່ງ ໃນປີ 2006.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວຽກ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ທ້າ​ທາຍກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍເປັນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ​ນາ​ທັນ ເບີກ, ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ນະ​ໂຍ​

ບາຍ ແລະ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ ທີ່ສະພາການສຶກສາ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງ

ການປ່ຽນແປງຕ່າງໆໃສ່ລະດັບຂອງການສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນລັດ ສຳລັບການສຶກສາ

ລະດັບສູງ.

ທ່ານ ເບີກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ພາ​ວະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ​ໃນ​ປີ 2008 ນັ້ນ, ລັດ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່

ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດການສະໜັບສະໜູນດ້ານການເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າສຳລັບວິທະ

ຍາໄລ ແລະ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ໃບສະໝັກເຂົ້າຮຽນໃນວິທະຍາໄລ ແລະ

ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍສູງກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ, ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມ

ວ່າ ບັນດາປະທານທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກຄາດຫວັງໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແທນທີ່ຈະໜ້ອຍ

ລົງ.

ທ່ານ ເບີກ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂະ​ໜາດ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ແຕ່​ລະ​ບຸກ​

ຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດສະແດງຜົນງານໃນລະດັບທີ່ສູງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ອາດນຳໄປ

ສູ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກປະທານເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບາງເທື່ອ

ໄວກວ່າ, ບາງເທື່ອ, ໄວກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ເຮົາອາດໄດ້ເຫັນເມື່ອ 20, 30 ແລະ 40 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມາ.”

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ທີ 9 ແລະ ກົດ​ໝາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ຄົນພິ​ການ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຄວາມສົນໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ແລະ ສິ່ງດັ່ງ

ກ່າວນັ້ນຈະເພີ່ມຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການບໍລິຫານດ້ວຍ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ລິນ ປາ​ສ​ເກ​ແຣ​ລ​ລາ, ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາໄລ ແລະ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍ​າ​

ໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລະບຽບພວກນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່, ແຕ່ມັນມີຄວາມເອົາ

ໃຈໃສ່ໃນການປະຕິບັດຕາມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ປາ​ສ​ເກ​ແຣ​ລ​ລາ ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ພາ​ນັກ​ສຶກ

ສາທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈະມີການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຫຼາຍຍິ່ງກວ່າເກົ່າ ກັບ

ການບໍລິການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຊັ່ນກັນ. ຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍລວມມີ “ນັກສຶກສາທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 24 ປີ

ຂຶ້ນໄປ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໃນການຮຽນຮູ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີບັນຫາທາງຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະ ສຸຂະ

ພາບຈິດ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຂາດຄວາມຮູ້ທາງສັງຄົມ ແລະ ວັດທະນະທຳ” ພ້ອມກັບນັກສຶກສາ

ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາຫານການກິນທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ຈານ​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວ່າ ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຄືຄ່າ​ຊົດ​ເຊີຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​

ສຳລັບບັນດາປະທານ, ຄູຝຶກກິລາ ແລະ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານອື່ນໆແມ່ນສູງໂພດ.

ກຸ່ມ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ໃນ​ລັດ ມິ​ຊິ​ແກັນ ໄດ້ຕຳ​ໜິ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຜູ້​

ຈ່າຍພາສີ ໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ສຳລັບໂຄງການຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຕ່າງໆ

ຂອງລັດ.

ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເງິນ​ຊົດ​ເຊີຍສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໂດຍ ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ Chronicle

for Higher Education ເມື່ອເດືອນທັນວາປີ 2018 ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເງິນ

ເດືອນສູງສຸດ 450 ອັນດັບສຳລັບວິທະຍາໄລ ແລະ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ລະຫວ່າງ 200,000 ໂດລາ ແລະ ສູງກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ. ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ

ລຸຍວິລ (Louisville), ຜູ້ທີ່ມີເງິນເດືອນສູງຄືປະທານ ເຈມສ໌ ແຣມຊີ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເງິນເດືອນ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ. ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງໜັງສືພິມ Chronicle ໄດ້ລວມເອົາບັນດາຫົວ

ໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານປະມານ 1,400 ຄົນຈາກວິທະຍາໄລເອກະຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600 ແຫ່ງ

ແລະ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເກືອບ 250 ແຫ່ງ.

ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ, ເງິນ​ຊົດ​ເຊີຍ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ແມ່ນ 1 ລ້ານ 5

ແສນໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ. ຢູ່ສະຖາບັນເອກະຊົນນັ້ນ, ເງິນເດືອນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັນ, ແຕ່

ບາງເທື່ອກໍຈະສູງກວ່າ.

U.S. college and university presidents are averaging less time in their positions because of a mix of challenges that includes funding, regulations, and contentious social issues on campus, experts say.



In 2016, presidents held their position for 6.5 years on average.That dwindled from seven years in 2011, and 8.5 years in 2006, according to an American Council on Education study of sitting presidents at more than 1,500 public and private, two and four-year institutions.



Experts say the job is more challenging than ever.



Jonathan Burke, associate director of the Center for Policy Research and Strategy at the American Council of Education, points to changes to the level of state support for higher education.



Following the 2008 economic recession, most U.S. states reduced their financial support for colleges and universities, Burke says.Yet college and university applications have never been higher, meaning many presidents are expected to do more than less, he says.



"The amount of pressure that I think is placed on these individuals to be able to perform at such a high level … can lead presidents to leave their positions maybe sooner than, maybe, what we would see 20, 30, 40 years ago," Burke says.



Federal regulations like Title IX and the Americans with Disabilities Act also require more attention, and that adds to administrative costs.



"These are not new regulations," says Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, "but there is increased attention to compliance."



The needs of a more diverse student body means greater spending on support services, as well.Diversity includes "non-traditional aged students, those with learning differences, [and] who have physical and mental health issues and lack social and cultural capital" as well as food insecure and homeless students, Pasquerella explains.



Critics complain that administrative costslike million dollar compensation packages for presidents, sports coaches and other administratorsare too high.



A conservative group in Michigan recently complained that too much taxpayer money was being spent for diversity programs at the state universities.



A study about executive compensation conducted by the Chronicle for Higher Education in December 2018, showed that the top 450 salaries for college and universities in the U.S. ranged between $200,000 and above $1 million a year.(At the University of Louisville, an outlier in higher salaries, President James Ramsey made more than $4 million.)The Chronicle data included about 1,400 chief executives at more than 600 private colleges and nearly 250 public universities.



At public universities, the highest compensation packages for presidents were $1.5 million a year.At private institutions, the highest salaries were similar, but somewhat higher.