ການຍອມຮັບຜິດ ຂອງ ທ. ໄມໂກລ ໂຄເຮັນ ເປັນສັນຍານໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະຫັນປ່ຽນ ການສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ

ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອປີ 2016 ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປໃນທາງ ທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະມີຄວາມ

ສຳຄັນສູງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເວ​ລາ ທ່ານໄມໂກລ ໂຄເຮັນ ອະດີດທະນາຍຄວາມ

ສ່ວນຕົວ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດຳໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບຜິດ ຕໍ່ສານລັດຖະບານກາງ

ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ. ທ່ານ ໂຄເຮັນ ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ການເທັດຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ

​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດຂອງ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນໂຄງການອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ຈິມ ມາໂລນ

ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງ

ໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.







ທ່ານ ໄມໂກລ ໂຄເຮັນ ໄດ້ຍ່າງອອກມາຈາກສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ

ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນໃດໆເລີຍ ຕິດຕາມອອກມາດ້ວຍ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ຄື

ທ່ານ ກາຍ ເປທຣີລໂລ.

ທ່ານ ກາຍ ເປທຣີລໂລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານ ໂຄເຮັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມໄມ້ຮ່ວມມື. ທ່ານ

ໂຄເຮັນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມື.”



ສຳນວນຟ້ອງ ຂອງສານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍື່ນໂດຍ ໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ ນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການຮັບສາລະພາບ ຂອງທ່ານ ໂຄເຮັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຫຼອກ

ລວງຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສືບລັບຂອງສະພາສູງເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການອະສັງ

ຫາລິມະຊັບ ຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ກໍຍ້ອນຄວາມຊື່ສັດຕໍ່ທ່ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ການຍອມຮັບຜິດຂອງທ່ານໂຄເຮັນ ໄດ້ນຳມາຊຶ່ງການຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຈາກ ປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານເດີນທາງໄປຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ G-20

ໃນປະເທດອາເຈັນຕິນາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ລາວເປັນຄົນ ອ່ອນແອ

ແລະ ໂດຍເປັນຜູ້ອ່ອນແອ ບໍ່ຄືກັບຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ເຈົ້າເບິ່ງ ລາວເປັນຄົນ ອ່ອນແອ ແລະ

ສິ່ງທີ່ລາວກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ ກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການຜ່ອນໂທດ. ສະນັ້ນ ລາວ

ຈຶ່ງຕົວະ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໝົດທຸກຄົນຮູ້ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ໝາຍເຖິງ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນັ້ນແທ້ໆ.”



ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ທ່ານ ໂຄເຮັນ ໄດ້ໄປປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ທີ່ສານ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ ຂຽນລົງ

ທວີດເຕີ ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍົກເລີກແຜນການພົບປະ ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ

ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງສະ ຖານະການທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ

ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.

ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງການຍອມຮັບຂອງທ່ານໂຄເຮັນ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີປະຕິກິຍາຢ່າງໄວວາ

ຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາຫຼາຍທ່ານ ລວມທັງ ທ່ານ ມາຣກຄ໌ ວອຣເນີ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດເວີຈີເນຍ.

ທ່ານ ວອຣເນີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປາກົດວ່າ ມັນມີແນວໂນ້ມຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້ ພາຍໃນບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມ

ງານທີ່ໄກ້ຊິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ບອກຄວາມແທ້ຈິງ ແມ່ນ

ກະທັງທີ່ ເຈົ້າຍັງມີ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ກໍບໍ່ມີເລື່ອງທີ່ແທ້ຈິງເລີຍໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ.”

ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກໍມີເຊັ່ນກັນ ຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ລວມ

ທັງ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເຄັນເນດີ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຈາກລັດຫລຸຍ​ເຊຍນາ.

ທ່ານ ເຄັນເນດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາວບໍ່ຄວນຕົວະລັດຖະສະພາ ໂດຍສະເພາ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍ

ໃຕ້ຄຳສາບານ. ແລະຖ້າລາວເຮັດແທ້ ແລະ ປາກົດວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດ ລາວ ກໍໄດ້ຍອມ

ຮັບຜິດ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ລາວກໍຄວນຖືກລົງໂທດ.”

ທ່ານ ທິມ ເຄນ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຍອມຮັບຜິດ

ຂອງທ່ານໂຄເຮັນ ແລະ ການສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມື ກັບການສືບສວນຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ

ອາດເປັນສັນຍານຂອງຂັ້ນຕອນໃໝ່ຂອງການສືບສວນ ສອບສວນກ່ຽວກັບຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ເຄນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄຶດຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ການສືບສວນຂອງ ທ່ານ

ມັລເລີ ກຳລັງເລີ້ມຈະດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງເລັ່ງລັດ. ທ່ານ ມັລເລີ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນສິ່ງ ທີ່ທ່ານ

ຄວນເຮັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຮັດວຽກແບບງຽບໆ ໃນໄລຍະສອງເດືອນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ແຕ່ບັດນີ້ ມັນກຳລັງເລີ້ມເລັ່ງໄວຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ຣິກ ຊິມມັນສ໌ ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຍອມຮັບຂອງ ທ່ານ ໂຄເຮັນ

ອາດເປັນການຫັນປ່ຽນທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ.

ທ່ານ ຣິກ ຊິມມັນສ໌ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດໂອໄຮໂອ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ແລະການ ຍອມຮັບ

ຜິດນີ້ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງໂດຍກົງ ຕໍ່ການຕິດຕໍ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກັບທ່ານໂຄ ເຮັນ ແລະ ຕໍ່

ຈາກນັ້ນ ຜ່ານຈາກທ່ານໂຄເຮັນ ໄປຫາທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນ ເປັນບາງສິ່ງທີ່

ພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຫຼາຍປານໃດ ໃນການສືບສວນຂອງທ່ານ ມັລເລີ ມາເຖິງຈຸດນີ້

ສິ່ງນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຣັດເຊຍ ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດກັບ ທ່ານ

ທຣຳ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ຍື່ນເອກກະສານການຂຽນຄຳຕອບ ຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມ

ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້ໂດຍ ທ່ານ ມັລເລີ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ລະຫວ່າງ ຄະນະໂຄ

ສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນປີ 2016.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະນາມ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນຣັດເຊຍ ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ວ່າ ເປັນ “ການ

ຫາເລື່ອງຈັບຜິດ ຫຼື witch hunt” ນັ້ນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election took a potentially significant turn Thursday when President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, entered a guilty plea at a federal court in New York.Cohen admitted that he lied to Congress about Trump's interest in a real estate project in Russia while he was running for president.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.



Michael Cohen emerged from federal court in New York without comment, accompanied by his lawyer, Guy Petrillo.



(Guy Petrillo, Cohen attorney)

"Mr. Cohen has cooperated.Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate."



Court documents filed by special counsel Robert Mueller detailed Cohen's admission that he misled the Senate Intelligence Committee last year about a Trump real estate project in Russia out of loyalty to the president.



Cohen's guilty plea brought a quick response from President Trump on his way to the G-20 summit in Argentina.



(U.S. President Donald Trump)

"And he is a weak person, and by being weak, unlike other people that you watch, he is a weak person and what he is trying to do is get a reduced sentence.So, he is lying about a project that everybody knew about.I mean, we were very open about it."



Shortly after Cohen's court appearance, Trump tweeted that he was cancelling a planned meeting at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the tense situation in Ukraine.



Word of Cohen's plea drew quick reactions from members of Congress including Democratic Senator Mark Warner.



(Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat)

"There seems to be a trend here amongst so many of the president's closest allies that they don't tell the truth, although you have also got a White House that seems on a daily basis not to have its facts straight."



And concern from Republicans including Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy.



(Sen. John Kennedy, Republican)

"Well, he should not lie to Congress, especially under oath.And if he did it, and apparently, he did, he pleaded guilty, then he ought to be punished."



The Cohen plea and his ongoing cooperation with the Mueller probe could signal a new phase of the Russia investigation, says Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.



(Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat)

"I think clearly the Muller investigation is starting to really accelerate.He (Mueller) did what he should have done, which was take a low profile in the two months before the election.But it is starting to accelerate now."



Cohen's plea could be a significant turn in the investigation, says legal analyst Ric Simmons.



(Ric Simmons, Ohio State University)

"And this guilty plea is directly tied to Russia's contacts with Cohen and then through Cohen to Trump, and so that is something that we have not seen a lot of in the Mueller probe so far is something that links, in fact, Russian interests to Trump."



President Trump recently submitted written answers to questions posed by Mueller related to possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.



Trump has repeatedly condemned the Russia probe as a "witch hunt."