ປ​າກ​ແຫ່ວງຫຼື​ເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນການ​ເກີດ​ບໍ່​ສົມ​ປະກອບ ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ກັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ກ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ພວກ​ທາ​ລົກ ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ປາກ​ແຫ່ວງ ​ຫຼື​ເພ​ດານ​ປາກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໂຫວ່​ໄດ້. ປ​າກ​ແຫ່ວງ ຕາມ​ປົກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ຕິດເຂົ້າ​ກັນ ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​

ທີ 6 ຫາ ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ທີ 11 ຂອງ​ການ​ຖື​ພາ.​ ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ຫາກ​ມັນ​ບໍ່ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນແລະ​ເ​ດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ

ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະເກີດ​ມາ​ປາກ​ແຫວ່ງ ​ແຕ່ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍສາ​ມາດ​ປົວ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ການ

​ເປັນ​ປາກ​ແຫວ່ງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນປົວ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ເດັກທາລົກ​ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ ດ້ານ​ສຸ

​ຂະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້ແລະຈະ​ມີຊີ​ວິດສັ້ນ. ແຄ​ໂຣ ເພຍ​ຊັນ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ

​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງວັນສະສອນ ຈະ​ນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ພວກ​ທາ​ລົກ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ປາກ​ແຫວ່ງ ຫຼື

ເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່ ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປົວ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີໂລດ.

ດ​ຣ. ແອ​ລ​ເບີ​ຣ໌ດ ໂອ (Albert Oh) ຝ່າຍ​ສັນ​ຍະ​ກຳ​ ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ໝໍ​

ທີ່​ເຮັດວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຄືພວກເຮົາທຳ​ການ​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ໂຣກ​

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ສະ​ເຫຼ່ຍ​ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ປະ​ມານ 100 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນແມ່ນປະ​ມານ

3 ຫາ 4 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ.”

ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ 1 ໃນທຸກ 1,500 ຄົນໃດ ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ມາເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ 1 ໃນ​ພວກ​ທາ​ລົກ​ 900 ຄົນໃດ ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ມາເປັນ​ໂຣກປາກ​ແຫວ່ງ. ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ

​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງນີ້. ພວກ​ເດັກທາ​ລົກ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ມາ​ຈາກອ​າ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ຄື​ປະ​ມານ 1 ໃນ ​ທຸກໆ 1,200 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ.

ດຣ. ແຢງ ຈາຍ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລພາກ​ໃຕ້ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແຕ່ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​

ທ່ານ​ເບິ່ງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ປ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນເອ​ ເຊຍ​ແລ້ວ

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ແມ່ນ 1 ໃນ​ທຸກໆ 700 ຄົນ.”

ພວກ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່ໜ້າ​ສົງ​ສານ ຍ້ອນ​ພາບ​ລັກ

​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່​ວ່າຄວາມ​ສະ​ລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ຈາກໂຣກ​ປາ​ກ​ແຫ່ວງ ແລະ​ເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່

ແມ່ນ​ເກີນ​ໄປກວ່າ ການ​ຕົກແຕ່ງສັນ​ຍາ​ກຳ ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​

ລຳ​ບາກ ບັນ​ຫາແຂ້ວ​ນຳ​ແລະ​ອື່ນໆອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ. ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ທີ່​ເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່​ນັ້ນ

ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ດູດ​ໄດ້. ການ​ຂາດ​ທາດ​ອາ​ຫານ ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ມີ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ​ທີ່ເພ​ດານ​

ໂຫວ່ ເຊັ່ນ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ 3 ຫຼື 4 ປີ ອາດ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ 8 ຫຼື 9 ປີ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.

ອົງ​ການ​ກຸ​ສົນ ເຊັ່ນ ອົງ​ການ Operation Smile ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ພວກ

​ທາ​ລົກ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ນີ້.

ດ​ຣ. ບິ​ລ ແມກ​ກີ ຜູ້​ກໍ​ຕັ້ງ​ອົງການ Operation Smile ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈົນ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ປີ 1999

ພວກ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ທຸກມື້​ນີ້ ມີ​ປະ​ມານ 80

ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງພວກ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ ແມ່ນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ກັນ ຈາກ 70 ​ຫາ 80

ເປີ​ເຊັນ ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ປະ​ມານ 70 ​ຫາ 80 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​

ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນປະ​ກອບດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ພວກ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາຝຶກ​ສອນ​ໃຫ້.”

ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ກຸ​ສົນ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ ຕໍ່​ທຳ

​ການ​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ໂຣກ​ປາກ​ແຫ່ວງ ແລະ​ເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່ ໃນ​ຫວຽດ

​ນາມ. ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ , ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ ຂະ​ນາ​ໄມ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ

ໄດ້ຈ່າຍ​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາແລະ​ຫຼາຍໆຄອບຄົວ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະຈ່າ​ຍ​ຄ່າ

​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້.

ດ​ຣ. ແມກ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ພວມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່​ຽນ​ແປງ​

ເລື້ອງນີ້​ຢູ່.

ດ​ຣ.ແມກ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ໂອ​ກາດ​ອັນ​ດີ​ງາມ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາເຂົ້າ​ໃຈເຖິງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​

ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ ຂອງ​ການ​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຍິ່ງ. ແລະການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ​

ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກແບບ​ໃດ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ມະ​ພັນ ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ກອບ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ມານ 30 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ທີ່​ພ​າ​ໃຫ້​ເພ​ດານຂອງ​

ປາກ​ໂຫວ່ ແລະ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຍິ່ງ, ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ

​ສາດ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາສາ​ເຫດ​ອື່ນໆ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ມື້​ນຶ່ງ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປ້ອງ

​ກັນ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ປາກ​ແຫວ່ງ ຫຼືເພ​ດານ​ໂຫວ່ໄດ້.



A cleft lip or cleft palate is one of the most common birth defects worldwide. Before birth, babies can have a split, or cleft, in their lip and the roof of the mouth. This split normally closes between the 6th to 11th week of pregnancy. If this doesn't happen, and the baby is born with this split, doctors can usually fix it. But if the cleft isn't fixed, the baby can have serious health problems and a shortened life. VOA's Carol Pearson has more on how this impacts children in low-income countries.



In rich countries, babies born with a cleft lips or palates are routinely taken care of.



Dr. Albert Oh, pediatric plastic surgeon

"My partner and I, we averaged over a hundred primary cases per year so that's about three or four a week."



In the U.S., about one out of every 1,500 babies is born with a cleft palate, while one out of every 900 babies is born with cleft lip. Race is a factor. Babies of African descent have the lowest possibility, about one out of every 1,200 births.



Dr. Yang Chai, University of Southern California

"But if you look at a patient population worldwide, if you are Asian, the prevalence is about 1 out of 700."



These children are often stigmatized because of the way they look. But complications from a cleft lip and cleft palate go beyond the cosmetic. They include difficulties with speech, dental problems and more. A baby with a cleft palate cannot suck. Malnutrition stunts children's growth so a child who looks like a three or four year old may be eight or nine.



Charities like Operation Smile organize surgical missions to help children with these conditions.



Dr. Bill Magee, founder, Operation Smile

"Up until about 1999, all of our volunteers pretty much came out of the United States. Today, 80 percent of our volunteers come out of 70 or 80 countries around the world." "so 70-80% of our missions are done by local people in their countries that we have trained."



One study shows that charitable organizations still perform more than 80 percent of cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries in Vietnam. In a number of low income countries, medical care has to be paid in advance, and many families cannot afford the cost of surgery.



Magee says his organization is trying to change that.



Dr. Bill Magee, founder, Operation Smile

It's given us this incredible opportunity to understand how the infrastructure of surgery is so important. 5:06 and how to advance that infrastructure in countries all over the world."



While genetic factors account for about 30 percent of cleft conditions, and the mother's health is a contributing factor, scientists are still searching for other causes with the hope of one day being able to prevent children from being born with cleft lips or palates.

