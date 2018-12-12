ພວກປະທ້ວງເສື້ອເຫຼືອງ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຖືກຈັບ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ

ຢູ່ປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປະທະກັບພວກປະທ້ວງ ເວລາພວກເດີນຂະບວນເສື້ອ

ໜາວສີເຫຼືອງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ເປັນທ້າຍສັບ

ປະດາທີສີ່ລຽນຕິດ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຕຳຫຼວດໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ ເກືອບເຖິງ

90,000 ຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມຄຸມຂັງ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ປິດກິດຈະການ

ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງຫໍພິພິດທະພັນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຍ້ອນຄວາມລະວັງ. ນອກ

ນັ້ນ ພວກເສື້ອກັນໜາວສີເຫຼືອງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຍັງມີການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ໃນປະ

ເທດ ແບລຈຽມ ແລະ ໂຮນລັງ ທີ່ຢູ່ຂ້າງຄຽງນຳ. ລີຊາ ບຣາຍອັນຕ໌ ສົ່ງລາຍງານເລື້ອງ

ນີ້ມາຈາກ ປາຣີ ດັ່ງສາລີຈະສະເໜີລາຍລະອຽດໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຮູບພາບທີ່ລຶ້ງຕາແລ້ວ ທັງສຽງນອງນັນກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ. ອີກວັນເສົານຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍ ຂອງການປະທ້ວງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ຢູ່ບາງບ່ອນ ກໍເປັນການປະທ້ວງຢ່າງສະຫງົບ. ຢູ່ໃນແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ຊໍ້າແມ່ນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ

ຄືນມາໃໝ່ ຈາກອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ພຽງແຕ່ມີຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ ທັງມີລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະນຳ.

ເສື້ອກັນໜາວສີເຫຼືອງ ເປັນຊື່ທີ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ຈາກເສື້ອກັນໜາວຝຣັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກ

ພາກັນເອົາປະໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນລົດ ໄດ້ຊະນະສົງຄາມເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້. ລັດຖະ

ບານຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ຕັດພາສີເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ວາງແຜນເອົາໄວ້ນັ້ນອອກ ຊຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ຢຸດສະງັກລົງ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງມີອີກຕື່ມ ທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຢາກໄດ້.

ທ່ານໂອລີວິເອ ໂກລຟາບ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງເສື້ອເຫຼືອງຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ກິນບໍ່ໄດ້

ກັບເງິນເດືອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບ. ເງິນພວກເຮົາໝົດ ກ່ອນຈະໝົດເດືອນ. ແລະ ພວກ

ກຳມະກອນກັບຊົນຊັ້ນກາງ ໄດ້ເສຍພາສີຫຼາຍກວ່າພວກທີ່ໄດ້ເງິນເດືອນສູງກວ່າ.

ການບັນເທີງລ້າເລີງໃຫຍ່ໆຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ອັດລົງໃນວັນເສົາ ແລະຮ້ານຄ້າຮ້ານຂາຍກໍ

ເຮັດເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ແລະຫຼາຍໆບ່ອນຕີໄມ້ແປ້ນອັດໄວ້ຕາມເຄີຍ ຍ້ອນໄດ້ມີການລັກຂະ

ໂມຍເຂົ້າຂອງ ໃນສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ນະຄອນຫຼວງປາຣີ ເສຍເງິນໄປເປັນ

ຫຼາຍໆລ້ານໂດລາຍ້ ອນການທຳລາຍເສຍຫາຍ. ຮ້ານອາຫານ ໂຮງແຮມແລະຮ້ານຄ້າ

ໄດ້ສູນເສຍທຸລະກິດໄປ ໃນລະດູພັກບຸນນີ້.

ຊື່ສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອມມານູແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຕໍ່າສຸດຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດ

ການ. ພວກເສື້ອເຫຼືອງບາງຄົນ ຢາກເຈລະຈາກັບລັດຖະບານ. ອີກບາງຄົນ ແມ່ນຢາກ

ເຮັດການປະຕິວັດ. ຂະບວນການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ ຜູ້ນຳພາເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວ. ແລະ

ເທົ່າເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງອັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ.

ທ່ານຮຸຍໂກ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງເສື້ອເຫຼືອງຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລະບົບທີ່ໃຊ້

ບໍ່ໄດ້ ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ສຸດແລ້ວແຕ່ກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເປັນຜູ້ເວົ້າ ວ່າຄວນຈະເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ຫຼື

ເຮັດແນວນີ້. ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບພວກນັກການເມືອງປັນຍາຊົນ. ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ມາໃຫ້ສັນ

ຍານ ວ່າມັນໃຊ້ການບໍ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ໄປອີກແລ້ວ. ບັດນີ້ສົມຄວນທີ່ຈະເຮັດອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ ແລະ

ຕ້ອງເຮັດໂດຍໄວ.

ໜ່ວຍຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງມະຫາຊົນຕໍ່ພວກເສື້ອເຫຼືອງ ແມ່ນຍັງສູງຢູ່.

ທ່ານນາງອີລຽນ ໂດບິກນີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ

“ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຍັງມີວຽກຢູ່ ມາດາກາສກາ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ດີ ວ່າພວກຄົນຢູ່ພຸ້ນ

ຢູ່ກິນແບບໃດ. ແລະເມື່ອປຽບທຽບກັນແລ້ວ ຄົນຝຣັ່ງແມ່ນຍັງດີຫຼາຍຢູ່.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຊາວຝຣັ່ງຫຼາຍໆພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ

ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ເດີນຂະບວນໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີບົດບາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່

ສູ້ກັບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ. ໃນບາງກໍລະນີພວກປະທ້ວງເສື້ອເຫຼືອງກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ

ໃນຂະບວນການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

In France, police clashed with protesters, as tens of thousands of 'yellow vest' demonstrators took to the streets Saturday for the fourth consecutive weekend. Reports say at least 135 people have been injured.

French authorities deployed nearly 90,000 police across the country, detained hundreds of people and closed major landmarks and museums out of precaution. Anti-government yellow vest rallies also took place in nearby Belgium and the Netherlands.

WATCH: Clashes, Hundreds Detained in France in Latest 'Yellow Vest' Protests

It's becoming a familiar sound — and smell: teargas lobbed by riot police against so-called yellow vest protesters. Demonstrators sporting fluorescent yellow jackets were out in force again in Paris and across the country, protesting against a range of grievances, including low wages and high taxes.

Around the iconic Champs Elysees, demonstrators clashed with police, set fire to barricades and attacked stores. Armored vehicles rumbled through the streets.

Paris area janitor Jonathan Gonzales wore "Resistance Macron" scrawled on his yellow vest — referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity has plunged to record lows.

Gonzales said France is one of the world's richest nations, but the French people are poor because of decades of government mismanagement. He wants higher minimum wage and lower salaries for government leaders.

Other protesters brandished slogans like "Macron resign" … and "Listen to the anger of the people." Many criticize a raft of tough reforms the government says are needed to make France more competitive. They claim the president only cares about the rich, not the poor.

The yellow vest protests began against a planned fuel tax hike, aimed to help fight climate change. But while the government has since scrapped the increase, the demonstrations continue, by a movement with no clear leadership or demands.

Protester Olivier Goldfarb says people can't live on what they earn. The working and middle classes pay more taxes than the more affluent."

Another protester, giving only his first name Hugo, had broader complaints.



"We're protesting against a system that doesn't work, but it's not up to me to say we should do that or we should do that," said Hugo. "It's up to the professional politicians. We send a message that it doesn't work anymore. Now do something, and do it quickly."

Polls show public support for the yellow vests is still high, despite the violence. Senior citizen Eliane Daubigny and her husband watched the demonstrations unroll early Saturday.

Daubigny said she understood the concerns of protesters who have a hard time making ends meet. But she also knows how people live in Madagascar — and believes the French are pretty spoiled by comparison.

Many stores were shuttered around hot spots like the Champs Elysees. Others were still boarded up from last week's rioting that cost Paris alone millions of dollars in damage. Restaurants, hotels and stores have lost business during this holiday season.

Meanwhile, thousands of other French joined a very different protest on Saturday — marching in the capital and other cities for more action to fight climate change. In some cases, yellow vests joined the demonstrations.