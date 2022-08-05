ຈີນໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບຫລາຍລຳ ແລະກຳປັ່ນຂ້າມເສັ້ນຂະໜານຮ່ອມແຄບທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງໃຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງສືບຕໍ່ເພີ້ມຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ຢ້ຽມຢາມໂດຍ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ.
ກອງທັບໄຕ້ຫວັນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ ບັນດາເຮືອບິນສັງເກດການຂອງຕົນ ແລະກອງທັບເຮືອ ກຳລັງສັງເກດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນການກໍ່ກວນສູງສຸດ.” ເປັນມື້ທີສອງລຽນຕິດທີ່ເຮືອບິນຈີນ ແລະກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງຈີນໄດ້ຂ້າມເສັ້ນແບ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
ຈີນໄດ້ປະກາດຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານສີ່ມື້ ຢູ່ໃນຫົກເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໄວ້ຢູ່ອ້ອມເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ການຊ້ອມລົບໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າຈະມີການຄາດຄະເນທີ່ຜິດພາດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ປາດຖະໜາທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການທະວີຂຶ້ນ.
ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຈີນໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ 11 ລູກເຂົ້າສູ່ນ່ານນ້ຳໃກ້ກັບຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ລູກສອນໄຟ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສີ່ລູກໄດ້ບິນຂ້າມໃຕ້ຫວັນ ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນອັນທີ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະປ້ອງ ກັນປະເທດບັນລະຍາຍວ່າເປັນການກໍ່ກວນທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.
ລູກສອນໄຟຫ້າລູກໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃສ່ເຂດເສດຖະກິດທີ່ສຳຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປະນາມຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຈາກໂຕກຽວ.
“ການປະພຶດຂອງຈີນໄດ້ເປັນຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະສະ ຖຽນລະພາບຂອງຂົງເຂດ ແລະຂອງໂລກອີກດ້ວຍ” ທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູມິໂອ ກິຊິດາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກປະຊຸມກັບທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ທີ່ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນສະພາໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນໂຕກຽວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນຢຸດແວ່ສຸດທ້ານຂອງການຢ້ຽມຢາມເອເຊຍ.
ຈີນໄດ້ມີຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນກ່ຽວກັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຄວາມເປັນນ້ຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເກາະດອນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມເອົາ ໂດຍກຳລັງ ຖ້າຫາກມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ.
ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ ສື່ມວນຊົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຄິດເຫັນວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບ ເປັນການກະກຽມເພື່ອບຸກລຸກ ແລະເປັນການສະແດງວ່າປັກກິ່ງ ສາມາດວາງມາດຕະການປິດລ້ອມເກາະ. ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກຳລັງລໍຖ້າ ເບິ່ງວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບຂອງຈີນດົນປານໃດຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ແລະວ່າປັກກິ່ງຈະສືບຕໍ່ການກໍ່ກວນໃນອາທິດຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະໃນເດືອນທີ່ຈະມາຮອດນີ້.
China sent several warplanes and ships across the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait early Friday, Taiwanese defense officials said, as Beijing continued its multiday military exercises in response to a Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan’s military said in a statement that its reconnaissance planes and naval vessels are monitoring the Chinese activity, which it called “highly provocative.” It is the second consecutive day Chinese planes and ships have crossed the median line, the de facto sea border.
China has declared four days of military exercises in six designated zones surrounding Taiwan. The drills are raising fears of a miscalculation, although, so far, Taiwanese and U.S. officials say they have no desire to escalate the situation.
On Thursday, China fired at least 11 missiles into the waters near Taiwan’s coast. At least four of the missiles overflew Taiwan, according to Japanese defense officials, in what many defense analysts described as an unprecedented provocation.
Five of the missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, prompting firm condemnations by Tokyo.
"China's behavior has a serious impact on the peace and stability of the region and also the world,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday after meeting with Pelosi, whose congressional delegation was in Tokyo on the final stop of an Asia tour.
China is furious over Pelosi’s visit, which was meant to express solidarity with Taiwan, a democratic island of about 24 million people.
Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China’s Communist Party insists the island is a Chinese province, and has vowed to take it, by force, if necessary.
In China, some state-controlled media have characterized the drills as a rehearsal for invasion and a demonstration that Beijing can impose a blockade on the island. Analysts are waiting to see how long the Chinese drills will last, and whether Beijing will continue such provocations in the coming weeks and months.