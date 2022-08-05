ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ຫລາຍ​ລຳ ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂ້າມ​ເສັ້ນ​ຂະ​ໜານຮ່ອມ​ແຄບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ໃຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຊ້ອ​ມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່​ຢ້​ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໂດຍ ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານນ​າງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ກ່າວຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ​ “ເປັນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ກວນສູ​ງ​ສຸດ​.”​ ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ​ສອງ​ລຽນ​ຕິດ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ຈີນໄດ້​ຂ້າມ​ເສັ້ນ​ແບ່ງ​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ.

​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສີ່​ມື້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫົກ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ອ້​ອມ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຄ​າດຄະ​ເນທີ່ຜິດພາດ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການທະວີຂຶ້ນ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຍິງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ 11 ລູກ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍສີ່​ລູກ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ຂ້າມ​ໃຕ້​ຫວັນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ປ້ອງ​ ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ວ່າເປັນ​ການ​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.

​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຫ້າ​ລູກ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃສ່​ເຂດ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ນາມຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນຈາກ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ.

“ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມສະ​ຫງົບ ແລະ​ສະ​ ຖ​ຽນລະ​ພ​າບ​ຂອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ແລະ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ” ​ທີ່​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຟູ​ມິ​ໂອ ກິ​ຊິ​ດາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຫ​ລັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໂ​ຕ​ກຽວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່​ສຸດ​ທ້ານ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມເອ​ເຊຍ.

​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຈ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ເກາະ​ດອນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມເອົາ ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ ຖ້າຫາກມີຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ສື່​ມວນຊົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ຄິດ​ເຫັນວ່າ ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ ເປັນ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ເພື່ອ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ວ່າ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ສາ​ມາດ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມເກາະ. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ ​ເບິ່​ງວ່າ ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ດົນ​ປານ​ໃດ​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ ແລ​ະ​ວ່າ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ ແລະ​ໃນເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ຮອດ​ນີ້.

China sent several warplanes and ships across the sensitive median line in the Taiwan Strait early Friday, Taiwanese defense officials said, as Beijing continued its multiday military exercises in response to a Taiwan visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s military said in a statement that its reconnaissance planes and naval vessels are monitoring the Chinese activity, which it called “highly provocative.” It is the second consecutive day Chinese planes and ships have crossed the median line, the de facto sea border.

China has declared four days of military exercises in six designated zones surrounding Taiwan. The drills are raising fears of a miscalculation, although, so far, Taiwanese and U.S. officials say they have no desire to escalate the situation.

On Thursday, China fired at least 11 missiles into the waters near Taiwan’s coast. At least four of the missiles overflew Taiwan, according to Japanese defense officials, in what many defense analysts described as an unprecedented provocation.

Five of the missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, prompting firm condemnations by Tokyo.

"China's behavior has a serious impact on the peace and stability of the region and also the world,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday after meeting with Pelosi, whose congressional delegation was in Tokyo on the final stop of an Asia tour.

China is furious over Pelosi’s visit, which was meant to express solidarity with Taiwan, a democratic island of about 24 million people.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China’s Communist Party insists the island is a Chinese province, and has vowed to take it, by force, if necessary.

In China, some state-controlled media have characterized the drills as a rehearsal for invasion and a demonstration that Beijing can impose a blockade on the island. Analysts are waiting to see how long the Chinese drills will last, and whether Beijing will continue such provocations in the coming weeks and months.