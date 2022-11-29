ບັນ​ດາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຕ່າ​ງໆຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ສົ່ງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ບ້ານ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພັກຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຄວບ​ຄຸມການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກຝູງ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈາກຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ ​ມີ “ສູນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີໂຄວິດ” ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ ກັບ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້​ອມ ໃນຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ ອອກ​ມາ​ຢ່າງຫລ​ວງ​ຫລາຍ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ້ ຫລື​ບັນ​ດາ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ.

​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ຕ້ານ​ໄວຣັ​ສ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ທີ່ອາດເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ລະ​ງັບ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະຊົນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກມີການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລະ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ແປດ​ເມືອງ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພັກຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ຍັງ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ “ສູນກໍ​ລະ​ນີໂຄວິດ” ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານຄົນ ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ ແຍກ​ທຸກໆ​ການ​ຕິດ​ແປດ.

ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຊິງ​ຫົວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສີ ບ່ອນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແລະ​ຢູ່ແຂວງກວງ​ດົງ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19. ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອອກ​ເມືອ​ບ້ານແລະ​ຍັງ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ໃຫ້​ລົດ​ບັ​ສ​ນຳ​ພາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໄປ​ສົ່ງ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ​ການ​ສອບ​ເສັງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ລາຍ.

​"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເມືອ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ” ​ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ປ່າ​ໄມ້​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ ແລະກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄູ​ອາ​ຈານ ແລະ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ໝົດໄດ້ກວດບໍ່​ມີ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳ​ພາໂດຍຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ຂອງພວ​ກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໃນ​ປີ 1989 ຢູ່ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດທຽນ​ອັນ​ເໝີນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທັບ​ມ້າງໂດຍ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ບ້ານ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ “ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນສະຖາ​ນະ​ການ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ດາ​ລີ ຍັງ ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຊິ​ຄາ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe "zero COVID" restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.

With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai, or other major cities.

Some anti-virus restrictions were eased Monday in a possible effort to defuse public anger following the weekend protests in at least eight cities. But the ruling party affirmed its "zero COVID" strategy, which has confined millions of people to their homes in an attempt to isolate every infection.

Tsinghua University, Xi’s alma mater, where students protested Sunday, and other schools in Beijing and the southern province of Guangdong said they were protecting students from COVID-19. But dispersing them to far-flung hometowns also reduces the likelihood of more activism following protests at campuses last weekend.

Some universities arranged buses to take students to train stations. They said classes and final exams would be conducted online.

"We will arrange for willing students to return to their hometowns," Beijing Forestry University said on its website. It said its faculty and students all tested negative for the virus.

Campuses were hotbeds of activism during the last push for democratic reforms in the 1980s, culminating in the 1989 student-led movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that was crushed by the army.

By sending students home, authorities hope to "defuse the situation," said Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.