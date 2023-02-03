ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ໄສ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນສອດ​ແນມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ບິນ​ຢູ່ເໜືອ​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ມື້​ແລ້ວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ນ​າ​ຍ​ພົນ​ຈັດ​ຕະ​ວາ ແພ​ຕ​ຣິກ ຣາຍ​ເດີ ໂຄ​ສົກທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ນີ້ ກຳ​ລັງ​ “ບິນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນທາງອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ຫຼື​ທາງ​ຕົວ​ຕົນ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ.”

ສູນ​ກາງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ພາກແຫ່ງ​ທະ​ວີບອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ (NORAD) ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນນີ້​ຢູ່ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບາ​ລ​ລູນນັ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃສແທ້ ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.

ອົງ​ການ NORAD ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ ຕົນ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ ແລະ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ” ​ເບິ່ງບາ​ລ​ລູນນີ້ “ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ.”

​ການ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ​ກ່ອນແຜນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຈີນ ຂອງ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ. ​ຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ ແຈ້ງໃນ​ທັນ​ໃດ​ເທື່ອວ່າ ການ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນນີ້ ອາດ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ ​ຕໍ່ແຜນການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່ລັດມອນ​ຕາ​ນາທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ແລະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ.

ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ນາ ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ເມືອງ​ບິ​ລ​ລິງ ​ລັດມອນ​ຕາ​ ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກ​ຊົ່ວ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ລະ​ດົມ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ໜ່ວຍນີ້.

​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ​ໄດ້​ແນະ​ນຳ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຍິງບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ນັ້ນ​ລົງ ເພາະ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຈາກ​ການຖືກທຳ​ລາຍ ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ຢູ່​ພື້ນ​ດິນ.

​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ສອດ​ແນມ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ຂ້າມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ Aleutian ໃນ​ລັດ​ອາ​ລາສ​ກາ ແລະ​ຜ່ານ​ທາ​ງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ ຂອງ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ.

China said Friday it is working to verify a U.S. report that a Chinese spy balloon is traveling over the United States.

“Verification is under way,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday. She urged calm “until the facts are clear.”

"China is a responsible country and always abides strictly by international law. We have no intention of violating the territory or airspace of any sovereign country," she said.

On Thursday, U.S. officials said a suspected Chinese spy balloon had been flying over the United States for several days.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the balloon is traveling “well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking the balloon, but officials would not say where the aircraft is currently.

NORAD said in a statement that it “continues to track and monitor” the balloon “closely.”

The detection of the balloon came just days before U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s long-planned trip to China. It was not immediately clear how the discovery of the balloon might affect his travel plans.

Mao said Friday she did not have any information about Blinken’s trip.

The balloon was spotted Wednesday over the northwestern state of Montana, which houses one of the three U.S. Air Force bases that operate and maintain intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Air traffic out of the Billings, Montana, airport briefly came to a halt Wednesday as the U.S. mobilized fighter jets to track the balloon.

Military officials advised against shooting down the balloon because of the damage its debris could cause to people on the ground.

The spy balloon, Pentagon officials said, traveled to the U.S. from China across the Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and through northwest Canada.

Canada said Thursday that it is working with the U.S. to track a high-altitude surveillance balloon, and it was monitoring a "potential second incident."

Canada's Defense Department said in a statement, “Canadians are safe, and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident."

The balloon above Montana was not the first Chinese balloon spotted in the U.S, but this one seems to be hovering over locations longer than before, according to a military official.

U.S. officials said measures have been taken that would prohibit the massive, unmanned reconnaissance balloon from gathering any intelligence, but officials have not said what those moves are.

Peter Layton, a fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute in Australia and former Royal Australian Air Force officer, told CNN, “An advantage of balloons is that they can be steered using onboard computers to take advantage of winds and they can go up and down to a limited degree. This means they can loiter to a limited extent.”

In contrast, Layton said, “A satellite can’t loiter and so many are needed to crisscross an area of interest to maintain surveillance.” The balloon is likely gathering information on U.S. communication systems and radars, he said.

A senior U.S. official told reporters that the goal of the spy balloon was “surveillance and clearly they're trying to fly this balloon over sensitive sites ... to collect information."

Both the U.S. and the Soviet Union used similar surveillance balloons during the Cold War, Craig Singleton, a China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Reuters about the aircraft’s inexpensive intelligence gathering.

Spy balloons usually operate at 24,000-37,000 meters, far above the operating levels of commercial airline traffic and fighter jets.