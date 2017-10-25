ປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຕື່ມອີກ 5 ປີ ເປັນສະໄໝທີ 2

ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຖືກເລືອກຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີ 2 ຕື່ມອີກ 5 ປີ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ນຳພັກຄອມມູນິດ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານສີ ອາຍຸ 64 ປີ ຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງສະມາຊິກບັນດາສະມາຊິກກົມການເມືອງສູນກາງພັກ

ໃໝ່ 5 ທ່ານ ທີ່ຫໍສາລາປະຊາຊົນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງປັກກິ່ງ ຫລັງຈາກພວກທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກ

ເລືອກ ໂດຍຄະນະກຳມະການກາງ. ສະມາຊິກກົມການເມືອງສູນກາງພັກຊຸດໃໝ່ແມ່ນ

ຮວມທັງທ່ານ Zhao Leji ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ກຳມາທິການກາງພັກ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນ

ການກວດກາດ້ານວິໄນ ແທນທ່ານ Wang Qishan ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຂອງປະທານປະເທດສີ.

ສະມາຊິກກົມການເມືອງສູນກາງພັກຊຸດກ່ອນພຽງຄົນດຽວທີ່ໄດ້ກັບເຂົ້າມາກຳຕຳແໜ່ງ

ຕື່ມອີກພ້ອມກັບປະທານປະເທດສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ກໍແມ່ນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ Li Keqiang ທີ່

ມີອາຍຸ ​62 ປີ. ສ່ວນສະມາຊິກຄົນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນປະກອບດ້ວຍບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 60 ປີຫຼືບໍ່

ກໍອາຍຸສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພັກບໍ່ມີໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນທາຍາດທາງການເມືອງ ເວລາສະໄໝການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານສີ ​ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນປີ 2022. ພວກນັກວິເຄາະ

ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານສີອາດຍັງຈະ

ກຳອຳນາດຕໍ່ໄປຕືມອີກ ກາຍປີ 2022 ກໍເປັນໄດ້.

ສິດອຳນາດໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານສີ​ແມ່ນຮູ້ກັນລ່ວງໜ້າຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກຊື່ຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຈາ

ລຶກໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນທຳ​ມະນູນ​ຂອງພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູນິດ ເວລາປິດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ

ພັກ ຊຶ່ງມີຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 5 ປີທີ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້

ນຳ​ຈີນ ​ຄົນທີ 3 ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຊື່ຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກລະດັບໃຫ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ ມີຖານະຖັດຈາກ

ທ່ານ Mao Zedong ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນແລະທ່ານເຕິ້ງສ່ຽວຜິງທີ່ການປະຕິ​ຮູບ

ທາງເສດຖະກິດຂອງ​ທ່ານເຮັດໃຫ້ຈີນ​ກາຍເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມະຫາ​ອຳນາດທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ

​ຖະກິດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກໃນເວລານີ້.

ແນວຄິດຂອງ​ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ກ່ຽວກັບລັດທິ​ສັງຄົມ​ນິຍົມ ທີ່ມີເອກກະລັກຂອງຈີນ ​ສຳ

ລັບ​ຍຸກ​ໃໝ່ ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູນິດ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ພາແຖວໜ້າໃນ​ການ​ດຳລົງ​ຊີວິດ​ ຢູ່​ຈີນ ນັບແຕ່ກຳກັບ​ນຳ ເລື່ອງ​ເສດ​ຖະກິດ​ແລະ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຕະຫລອດເຖິງ

ສະໜອງການນຳພາ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ແບບມີສິນລະທຳນຳດ້ວຍ.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was formally chosen to serve a second five-year term as Communist Party leader Wednesday.



The 64-year-old Xi stood side-by-side with the five new members of the ruling Politburo Standing Committee at Beijing's Great Hall of the People after they were chosen by the Central Committee.The new members include Zhao Leji, who takes over the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection from Wang Qishan, who led President Xi's sweeping anti-corruption drive.



The only other member returning from the previous ruling Politburo along with Xi Jinping is 62-year-old Premier Li Keqiang.The other members are also 60 years old or older, leaving the party without an heir apparent once Xi's tenure ends in 2022.Analysts say the absence of a clear successor suggests Xi may remain in power well past 2022.



Xi's new mandate was a foregone conclusion, especially after his name was enshrined in the Communist Party's constitution earlier this week at the closing session of the once-in-five-year party congress on Tuesday.He is only the third Chinese leader to have his name elevated to iconic status, next to Mao Zedong, the founding father of Communist China, and Deng Xiaoping, whose economic reforms led to China's current status as a global economic power.



The concept that bears Xi's name (("Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era")) places the Communist Party at the forefront of everyday life in China, from overseeing the economy and national security to providing moral guidance to its citizens.