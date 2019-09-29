ຈີນ ເປັນປະເທດສົ່ງອອກບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສິນຄ້າບໍລິໂພກ ລາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງສົ່ງອອກ ແນວອື່ນນຳດ້ວຍ. ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ຈີນໄດ້ສົ່ງຕຳຫຼວດຈຸນຶ່ງໄປຍັງປະເທດເຊີເບຍ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນສາມຫົວເມືອງ. Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບໂຕຢ່າງພຽງອັນນຶ່ງໃນການຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງຈີນ ແລະປະເທດເຊີເບຍ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາ ລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນັບແຕ່ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຕຳຫຼວດຈີນກໍເລີ້ມທຳການລາດຕະເວນຢູ່ຕາມຢູ່ຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທ່ອງທ່ຽວສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບລເກຣດ ຮ່ວມກັບຕຳຫຼວດເຊີເບຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເຊີເບຍກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງໜຸນຂອງຈີນແມ່ນຈຳເປັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ມາຈາກປະເທດຈີນ ນັບມື້ນັບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແລະຊາວຈີນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຊີເບຍເອງ. ທ່ານຈິນ ຢ້າວ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຈີນກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງສາຍດ່ວນຂຶ້ນສຳລັບພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈີນແລະຊາວຈີນໃນ ເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະໂທຫາສາຍດ່ວນພວກເຮົາແລະອີງຕາມແຜນການຂອງພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຊື້ອເຊີນຕຳຫຼວດເຊີເບຍມາຢ້ຽມຢາມປະຊາຄົມຈີນ ຕະຫຼອດທັງບໍລິສັດແລະສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ.”
ນອກນັ້ນ ຕຳຫຼວດຈີນຍັງຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນນິໂກລາ ແທັສລາ ແລະຮ້ານສັບພະສິນຄ້າຈີນຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນຫຼວງແບລເກຣດ. ສ່ວນອີກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳຢູ່ເມືອງໂນວີ ແຊດ ແລະສເມີເດເຣໂວ. ທ່ານໂຊແຣນ ໂຈວານໂນວິກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດເຊີເບຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີອຳນາດຫຍັງ ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານ ລະຫວ່າງພວກເຮົາແລະນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ກັນໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.”
ເຊີເບຍມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບຈີນມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆປີ. ມີຊາວຈີນປະມານ 1,400 ຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບລເກຣດ. ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດເຊີເບຍໃນປີ 2016. ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ປະເທດທັງສອງໄດ້ເຊັນສັນຍາກ່ຽວກັບການຮ່ວມມືກັນຫຼາຍສະບັບ ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງຈີນຕໍ່ການສ້າງຕາໜ່າງທາງລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແບລເກຣດຊຶ່ງຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີໜ້າ ແລະໂຄງການດັງກ່າວແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອພັດທະນາການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທາງດ້ານການຄ້າສຳລັບບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີເຊີເບຍ ທ່ານອາເລັກຊານເດີ ວູກິກ ໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມພິທີສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຄົບຮອບ 70 ປິໃນການສ້າງຕັ້ງປະເທດຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ກັບເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຈີນປະຈຳເຊີເບຍ ທ່ານເຊັນ ໂບ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບລເກຣດ ເມື່ອວັນເສົາແລ້ວ:
ທ່ານວູກິກ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນວ່າ “ມິດຕະພາບລະຫວ່າງຈີນກັບເຊີເບຍ ຈະຍືນຍົງຕະຫຼອດໄປ” ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານກໍກ່າວເປັນພາສາເຊີເບຍວ່າ “ຂອບໃຈຈີນ ສຳລັບທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຊີເບຍ. ໝັ້ນຍືນເຊີເບຍ! ໝັ້ນຍືນຈີນ!”
ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມ ‘ນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງ’ ຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຄວາມພະຍາມຍາມໃນການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ຕາມເສັ້ນທາງການຄ້າ ສາຍໃໝ. ແຕ່ພວກຕ້ອງຕິກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນການຊຸກຍູ້ເພື່ອການຄອບງຳຂອງຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະການຂອງໂລກໂດຍຜ່ານທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ.
China is the world's largest exporter of consumer goods but is increasingly branching into other areas.Beijing has recently sent a contingent of policemen to Serbia to help local forces in three Serbian cities. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports this is just one example of expanding cooperation between China and Serbia.
Since last week Chinese police officers have been patrolling tourist landmarks in Belgrade together with their Serbian counterparts. Serbian officials say the Chinese reinforcements are needed to help with the growing number of visitors from China as well as the Chinese people living in Serbia.
Jin Yao, Chinese police officer said:
"We have set up a hotline for the Chinese tourists and the local Chinese people. If they need help, they can call the hotline and, according to our plan, we will invite our Serbian counterparts to the Chinese communities and the Chinese-founded companies and institutions."
Chinese policemen also are at hand at the Nikola Tesla airport and a Chinese shopping mall on the outskirts of Belgrade. Others have been deployed in the nearby towns of Novi Sad and Smederevo.
Zoran Jovanovic, Serbian police officer said:
"They have no authority, they just liaise between us and the tourists, so we can communicate better."
Serbia has had close relations with China for many years.An estimated 1,400 Chinese people live in the nation's capital. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Serbia in 2016.Earlier this year the two countries signed several new agreements on cooperation, one including China's help with the construction of a metro network in Belgrade to start next year. The project is part of China's 'Belt and Road' initiative aimed at developing trade links for Chinese companies.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic joined Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo in Belgrade on Saturday at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Communist China.
Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian president said:
"(In Chinese) Chinese-Serbian friendship will lasts forever. (Switching to Serbian) Thanks to China for all it has done for Serbia. Long live Serbia. Long live China."
China says its 'Belt and Road' initiative is an effort to enhance regional connectivity along the ancient Silk Road trade route. Critics say it is a push for Chinese dominance in global affairs through trade.
