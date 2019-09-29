ຈີນ​ ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ ລາຍ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດຂອງ​ໂລກ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່​ຍັງສົ່ງ​ອອກ ​ແນວ​ອື່ນ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ. ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈຸ​ນຶ່ງໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ຢູ່​ໃນສາມຫົວ​ເມືອງ​. Zlatica Hoke ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​ພຽງ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານ ຈະນຳເອົາ ລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ນັບແຕ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈີນ​ກໍ​ເລີ້ມ​ທຳ​ການ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບ​ລ​ເກ​ຣດ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຊີ​ເບຍ​ກ່​າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ໜຸນຂອງຈີນ​ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ​ເປັນເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ​ນັບ​ມື້​ນັບ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນແລະ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ​ເອງ. ທ່ານ​ຈິນ ຢ້າວ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສາຍ​ດ່ວນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຈີນແລະ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ​ໃນ ເຂດທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ. ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອ​ງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະໂທ​ຫາ​ສາຍ​ດ່ວນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາແລະ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາຈະ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເຊີ​ເບຍມາ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ຈີນ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແລະສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈີນ​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລາ ແທັ​ສ​ລາ ແລະ​ຮ້ານ​ສັບ​ພະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຈີນຢູ່ນອກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບ​ລ​ເກ​ຣດ. ສ່ວນ​ອີກ​ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ໂນ​ວີ ແຊດ ແລະ​ສ​ເມີ​ເດ​ເຣ​ໂວ. ທ່ານ​ໂຊແຣນ ໂຈ​ວານ​ໂນ​ວິກ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຫຍັງ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ ລ​ະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແລະ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມ​າດ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ເຊີ​ເບຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປີ. ມີ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ​ປະ​ມານ 1,400 ຄົ​ນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບ​ລ​ເກ​ຣດ. ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ​ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2016. ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້ ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້ເຊັນ​ສັນ​ຍາກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ແບ​ລ​ເກ​ຣດຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງຂໍ້​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ການເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າສຳ​ລັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ ທ່ານອາ​ເລັກ​ຊານ​ເດີ ວູ​ກິກ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ພິ​ທີ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 70 ປິ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ຈີນ ກັບ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຈີນປະ​ຈຳ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ​ ທ່ານ​ເຊັນ ໂບ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ​ແບ​ລ​ເກ​ຣດ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ:

ທ່ານວູ​ກິກ ​ກ່າວເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ຈີນວ່າ “ມິດ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຈີນ​ກັບ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ ຈະ​ຍືນ​ຍົງ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ໄປ” ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ​ວ່າ “ຂອບ​ໃຈຈີນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຊີ​ເບຍ. ໝັ້ນ​ຍືນ​ເຊີ​ເບຍ! ໝັ້ນ​ຍືນ​ຈີນ!”

ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ ​ຂໍ້​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ ‘​ນຶ່ງ​ແລວ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ’ ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາມ​ຍາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ ສາຍ​ໃໝ. ແຕ່​ພວກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຄອບ​ງຳ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ.

China is the world's largest exporter of consumer goods but is increasingly branching into other areas.Beijing has recently sent a contingent of policemen to Serbia to help local forces in three Serbian cities. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports this is just one example of expanding cooperation between China and Serbia.



Since last week Chinese police officers have been patrolling tourist landmarks in Belgrade together with their Serbian counterparts. Serbian officials say the Chinese reinforcements are needed to help with the growing number of visitors from China as well as the Chinese people living in Serbia.



Jin Yao, Chinese police officer said:

"We have set up a hotline for the Chinese tourists and the local Chinese people. If they need help, they can call the hotline and, according to our plan, we will invite our Serbian counterparts to the Chinese communities and the Chinese-founded companies and institutions."



Chinese policemen also are at hand at the Nikola Tesla airport and a Chinese shopping mall on the outskirts of Belgrade. Others have been deployed in the nearby towns of Novi Sad and Smederevo.



Zoran Jovanovic, Serbian police officer said:

"They have no authority, they just liaise between us and the tourists, so we can communicate better."



Serbia has had close relations with China for many years.An estimated 1,400 Chinese people live in the nation's capital. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Serbia in 2016.Earlier this year the two countries signed several new agreements on cooperation, one including China's help with the construction of a metro network in Belgrade to start next year. The project is part of China's 'Belt and Road' initiative aimed at developing trade links for Chinese companies.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic joined Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo in Belgrade on Saturday at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Communist China.



Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian president said:

"(In Chinese) Chinese-Serbian friendship will lasts forever. (Switching to Serbian) Thanks to China for all it has done for Serbia. Long live Serbia. Long live China."



China says its 'Belt and Road' initiative is an effort to enhance regional connectivity along the ancient Silk Road trade route. Critics say it is a push for Chinese dominance in global affairs through trade.