ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໃນເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ຂອງຈີນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ

ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ “ສູນ​ສຳ​ມະ​ນາ” ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ຊາວ

​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ສູນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທາງ​ສາ​ສ​ະໜາ ແລະ​

ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສູນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ ພົວ​ພັນ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ກັບ

ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ. ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການກະ​ປະ​ມານ​ໂດຍ​ອົງການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ

ຊາດ​ແລ້ວ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນສູນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້. ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່​ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ

​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວເປັນ​ຊາວວີ​ເກີ້. ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ການກວດ​ສອບ​ຂອງສາ​ກົນ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕໍ່ຊາວ​ວິ​ເກີ້ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ອື່ນໆ​.

ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ບັນ ​ດາ​ສູນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ເຝິກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ວິ​ຊາ​ອາ​ຊີບ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຊຳ​

ນານ​ໃນ​ວຽການ ແລະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ. ​ນອກນັ້ນປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ

​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ສຳ​ມະ​ນາ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານທີ່​ແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ

​ອີກ​ແລ້ວ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແຂວງ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ ທ່ານ​ໂຊແຣ​ຕ ຊາ​ເກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຮຽນຈົບ​ຈາກ​

ການ​ເຝິກວິ​ຊາ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ແລ້ວ."​



Government officials in China's Xinjiang region Tuesday defended the country's self-described "reeducation camps" for Muslim minorities, saying the centers serve as a deterrent against religious extremism and terrorism.



Human rights groups have alleged the camps routinely engage in widespread violations. According to estimates by the United Nations, China has detained 1 million people at the camps. Rights groups say a number of them are Uighurs. China has come under international scrutiny over its treatment of Uighurs and other members of largely Muslim minority groups.



China describes the camps as vocational education centers that provide job skills and decrease extremism. Beijing also announced Tuesday that most of those in the re-education centers were no longer in the facilities.



"Most of the graduates from the vocational training centers have been reintegrated into society," Xinjiang Governor Shohrat Zakir said.



"More than 90% of the graduates have found satisfactory jobs with good incomes," he added, having called those detained inside "students."



Another regional official also rejected the characterization of the centers by outsiders.



"Individual countries and news media have ulterior motives, have inverted right and wrong, and slandered and smeared [China]," said Xinjiang vice chairman Alken Tuniaz. He also said a number of people at the camps were being released. "Currently, most people who have received training have already returned to society, returned home."



However, Dilxat Raxit, World Uyghur Congress spokesman, called Zakir a "political microphone" used by China to spread its "deception."



"Shohrat Zakir's remarks completely distort the reality of the systematic persecution that Uighurs are suffering in China," Raxit said.



In early June, 22 U.N. ambassadors signed a letter condemning the camps, urging China to release the Uighurs from detention.



In a related development, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday a delegation will visit Xinjiang to observe the Uighur situation.



Earlier in July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the internment of China's Muslim minority the "stain of the century," describing their treatment as "one of the worst human rights crises of our time."